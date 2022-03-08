Business Entrepreneur
This beta tool allows you to attach audio to emails (fabulous for B2B sales!)
(ENTREPRENEUR) Attaching a pdf or doc to an email or hyperlinking a word or phrase for context just may not get the point across. What’s better? Audio!
Hearing that email ding is almost as triggering as your morning alarm. Emails feel stale and out-of-date, but they are still the preferred professional communication method. Have you ever wanted to leave a message for someone through their email?
RecordSnail is one of the newest tools in beta to let you easily attach recordings to your email. It’s a Chrome extension that lets you stand out from the competition. Record your message and put it in your recipient’s email. RecordSnaill inserts a button that links to the recording in the email. When the recipient opens the email, they can click on the button to listen to your message. There will be a button that the person can click to contact you. RecordSnail has a free trial, so you can try it free in your business.
Stop writing emails
RecordSnail bills itself as a way to save time. You record a message instead of typing it out. It lets you build a connection with your client through voice. RecordSnail is being advertised to B2B businesses to allow them to step up their game. Your data and privacy are safe because the company doesn’t have access to your messages. Every 30 days, the audio messages are automatically deleted from their servers. Once the free trial is over, it’s just $12/month for unlimited emails.
Do you have other options?
Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp already allow audio file sharing, but most B2B businesses don’t use these platforms. You can record audio files on your computer and send them through email on your own, but you may not have the capability to send large files. There are a few other software options to send audio files, such as Vocal and Reverb Record.
AdWeek predicts that audio is the opportunity to build connections and build trust. It might be time to leverage the power of audio through email.
Just say no to one-way video interviews… PLEASE!
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Recruiters, please stop asking job applicants to send in one-way video interviews — they are demoralizing and could be discriminatory.
It’s hard enough out there for job seekers, but now some companies are requesting one-way video interviews from candidates. This is problematic on several levels. Unless the job is specifically “making TikTok or Reels videos of yourself,” HR departments should not ask this of job candidates. Even if that is the precise job description, a portfolio would be enough to show that an applicant can do the required work well.This format is also ripe for discrimination, as the recruiter can make assumptions and decisions due to their implicit bias more easily over a disembodied video than for a flesh-and-blood interviewee.
For starters, job hunting and interviewing are two stressful activities for most people. Especially post-pandemic, when it’s more likely than ever that candidates have been unemployed or underemployed for too long already, the pressure people feel about finding a job is intense. Interviewing makes most people nervous to begin with. Being on camera makes a lot of people even more nervous. One-way video interviews are not unlike public speaking, something an estimated 75% of people have a phobia of public speaking to some degree, according to various publications. Add to that the discomfort many people have seeing themselves on camera, and one-way interviews seem not only rude, but also cruel.
One benefit to one-on-one interviews, either by phone call, Zoom, or in person, is that the interviewer and the candidate have the opportunity to interact in a more authentic, conversational way. This can help put the candidate at ease, or at least will give them an opportunity to ask the HR recruiter questions about the role and the company. It also gives the interviewer a better feel for the candidate and how they would fit into a company culture or team. There is an exchange of energy for better or worse. Face-to-face, or person-to-person interviews show candidates that you value their time as well as your own. One-way video interviews are one sided, indicating that only the recruiter’s time is valuable or worth being valued.
Many job candidates have likely already applied for several positions. Updating and sending out a resume and portfolio, filling out an online application form, and possibly crafting a cover letter should be enough to convey a candidate’s qualifications to move on to an interview. Many of those documents are lost in the ether, as many recruiters and HR teams do not reply to all applicants. One-way video interviews seem impersonal at best. As with the resumes and applications, there is also the possibility that nobody will watch it, that nobody will reply. How soul-crushing. To add insult to injury, the process for these seems wildly inconsistent from company to company, with some telling the candidates to make it as long as possible. Other companies provide automated, popup questions at timed intervals, either cutting the candidate’s previous answer short or leaving them with dead air time waiting for the next question. Excruciating—surely not an opportunity to shine.
The thought of someone putting themselves through a process that could be so grueling for them personally only to hear crickets in response is simply depressing. It’s possible that a real live human won’t even see these, because if an HR recruiter doesn’t have the time to schedule a phone screener at least, they likely won’t be taking the time to watch all of the one-way video interviews they receive. This shows so little regard for the applicant that it reflects poorly on the company—and tells applicants something about how the company will likely treat their employees.
If Reddit r/recruitinghell and members of the Austin Digital Jobs Facebook group are to be believed, a lot of candidates won’t bother with these awkward and dehumanizing one-way video interviews anyway. In a popular Reddit post, hundreds of commenters weighed in to agree with u/tron_mexico25’s post saying he turned down a request to do one of these. The Reddit post concludes, “If you would like for candidates to pursue your open roles, I would humbly suggest someone reaches out with a more personal touch instead of asking candidates to speak into a camera with no opportunity for meaningful interaction.”
Both HR recruiters and candidates in Austin Digital Jobs responded to the posting of a CareerPlug article, written by their Director of HR, Natalie Morgan, that they should be avoided and “are hurting the candidate experience.”
The ADJ members strongly agreed with Morgan that these one-way videos were disrespectful, “gross,” “terrible,” “indefensibly dumb,” and a waste of time. One ADJ member, Annette Priest, sums up the whole vibe perfectly, when they say, “Yuck. You’re almost never treated as well working for a company as you are when you’re interviewing. Consider this a red flag and run away!” I agree completely. Applicants, you shouldn’t subject yourself to these. Recruiters, please be better.
Why you should determine job titles before deciding your startup name
(ENTREPRENEUR) Organizing job titles is the first step in starting a business to avoid rifts over power and money, as well as avoiding legal trouble.
If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to start that business you’ve always dreamed of, don’t think that you can avoid the big question of titles. When you’re starting out, it might feel difficult to be so formal to decide who is the founder or CEO. Unfortunately, some of the biggest disputes occur over money and/or power. As you grow, the less distinction your organization has between people’s duties and roles, the more conflict you’ll have. Working through these decisions before you bring more people into the business can help you avoid many problems.
Titles aren’t about ego
When you work for a large organization, the structure of each position is already built in. In a startup, you have to create that structure. Your engineer shouldn’t be responsible for bookkeeping, nor do you want two people handling the same duties. It just creates confusion and resentment. By defining people’s roles, everyone is on the same page and knows what they are responsible for.
Titles can prevent legal issues
Conflicts over titles can cost a startup a lot in legal fees when someone sues. Remember the Winklevoss twins and Zuckerberg? They settled for $65 million, a mix of Facebook shares and cash. Snapchat ended up settling with Reggie Brown for $157.5 million in a lawsuit against the co-founders. These may be high-profile cases, but one search of co-founder lawsuits brings up hundreds, if not thousands, of other cases. Pinterest was accused of not paying one of its co-creators. Square was sued by Robert Morley, who alleged he should be a co-founder of the company because he invented the card reader but was not included on the patent. Win or lose, the costs of defending legal actions goes far deeper than finances.
Titles are confidence
When presenting to investors, having clear titles shows the investors that you and your co-founders can have tough conversations about who owns the company and its intellectual property. It demonstrates that you have a solid foundation for your business. Even if you never need investors, titles give your business structure.
5 tips for productive business owners to fight through distractions and stay focused
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Multitasking isn’t something you should brag about. Retrain your brain to stay focused and boost your productivity with these simple tips.
As a small business owner, you have a lot on your plate. And if you aren’t careful, daily distractions can prevent you from accomplishing what you need to get done. But how do you stay focused?
Practical suggestions for eliminating distractions
Research suggests that the average human attention span has fallen from 12 seconds in 2000 to just eight seconds today. For perspective, that’s shorter than the average attention span of a goldfish! And if certain offenders are worse than others, business owners would have to be near the top of the list.
It’s not that the human brain is less capable of focusing today than it was a decade ago. The problem doesn’t lie within – it can be found without. It’s the direct result of the onslaught of new distractions competing for our limited focus.
As a business owner, your responsibilities run deep and wide. And if you aren’t careful, you can easily become overwhelmed and rendered useless. Here are some practical ways to fight back:
1. Centralize communications
As a business owner, it’s not uncommon to have half a dozen communication channels open at one time. Between email, phone, SMS, Slack, and social media messages, you find yourself constantly tending to notifications across a spectrum of isolated platforms. The result is constant back and forth movement that’s difficult (if not impossible) to keep track of. One way to fix this is by centralizing communications.
There are numerous ways to centralize communications, but a social intranet is a fantastic option – particularly if you can find one that integrates with G Suite (or whatever collection of tools you use).
2. Block distracting websites
We all have our favorite go-to websites. These are the sites that we mindlessly browse when we’re looking to kill time or avoid doing work. News sites, blogs, and social networking sites are all good examples. And though there’s nothing technically wrong with any of these, they become problematic when they keep you from important tasks.
If sheer willpower isn’t doing it for you, try using some sort of website blocking tool that prevents you from visiting these websites during work hours. (Here’s a list of some of the top options.)
3. Create email time blocks
Email is a time killer! The average business owner receives well over 100 emails per day and, if you aren’t careful, managing your inbox can become a full-time job.
One of the best techniques is to create email time blocks. These are blocks of time – between 15 to 60 minutes – that you dedicate exclusively to email. And then during the rest of the day, you log out of your email account and reserve your focus for other tasks.
You might think this sounds impractical, but it’s really not. A 20-minute email block early morning, late morning, early afternoon, and late afternoon is enough to keep you in the loop without totally eating away at your schedule.
4. Silence your phone
Your phone is another attention magnet. By silencing your phone for large chunks out of the day, you can keep your focus on the tasks that matter. (If you have an assistant, ask them to filter your calls for you and only pass along the ones that are urgent and necessary.)
5. Avoid multitasking
As Americans, we love to brag about multitasking. We flaunt our ability to juggle multiple tasks at once like it’s a badge of honor. But no matter how skilled you think you are at multitasking, there’s simply no evidence to suggest you’re getting more done. In fact, all of the research indicates you’re preventing yourself from being as productive as you could be.
As Travis Bradberry writes for Forbes, “Multitasking reduces your efficiency and performance because your brain can only focus on one thing at a time. When you try to do two things at once, your brain lacks the capacity to perform both tasks successfully.”
Bradberry points to additional research from the University of London that found multitasking also lowers your IQ and leads to long-term cognitive impairment. In other words, it doesn’t just impact short-term focus. It also inhibits long-term results.
Reclaim your focus and boost productivity
Focus can be difficult to cultivate. But if you want to enhance your productivity and output, it’s a critical element in the equation. From centralizing communications to eliminating your reliance on multitasking, a quick and thorough response is a must.
