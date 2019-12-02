Business Finance
Catch is a must-have finance management app for freelancers
(BUSINESS FINANCE) Catch is a new app that allows freelancers and people without benefits to determine their best options, with great automatic features.
Working as a freelancer is something that just meshes well with my personality. I love having the ability to take on a variety of different projects and work in different facets of the communication industry.
Unfortunately, my one semester of high school economics did not fully prepare me for the financial aspect of freelancing. Figuring out what to deduct, how to do 1099 taxes, and properly save in general was something I’ve had to learn as I go.
However, as I always say, in this day and age, there is someone out there who has a solution to your problem.
Such is the case with Catch, which is a tool that is perfect for freelancers as it helps with automated tax withholding, health insurance, and the other head-scratchers in between.
After signing up, you build a plan by using custom recommendations to get the benefits that will help you the most. Catch will tell you about the coverage you need, whether you work for yourself, a boss, or multiple bosses.
All of your benefits will be put into one place and will be ready when you are. You’ll be able to see your savings grow the more you work and use Catch. As time goes on, Catch will offer suggestions to help you prepare for the future.
From there, you can set aside money automatically. After getting paid, Catch confirms your benefits plan and will automatically put money away for taxes, time off, and retirement.
All of this helps to rid yourself of freelance financial blind spots, and Catch’s official Guide allows you to see a personal screenshot of the full benefits landscape. In addition to seeing all of your coverage at a glance, you’re also able to learn what coverage you need and why, sign up for new benefits in minutes, and easily report existing benefits.
Additionally, you’re able to see a people-centric view of your plan on the platform by adding in spouses, dependents, beneficiaries, and trusted contacts. With this information in place, you’re able to choose the plan that works best for you; allowing you to edit as needed, check savings instantly, and view full paycheck and contribution history.
And as your life evolves, Catch is there to help with the transition. The platform offers recommendations for how benefits and coverage can change with things like: job relocation, getting married, starting a family, or starting a new job.
As Catch says, it’s “peace of mind at the palm of your hand.” This is definitely something for freelancers to consider as part of their financial strategy.
Business Finance
6 questions to ask when considering a startup accelerator
(BUSINESS FINANCE) Accelerators can help change startups from unknowns to leaders in the industry, but does your startup need one and if so which one?
When I’m advising startups, I often hear the question: “which accelerator is the best fit for me?” (Besides the obvious YC or Techstars.)
First off, I’ll ask if your company would benefit from an accelerator, or if you need to pursue something for early early stage companies before you achieve more market validation, like an incubator. (Side note: If you’re curious about incubators, here is a comparison of the two.)
If you’re new to these terms, here’s a brief recap on startup accelerators:
Startup accelerators are for companies with established co-founders and market validation – companies can be anywhere from pre-revenue/self-funded, or even have raised at least $1M.
Most programs can last anywhere from 10 weeks to 3-4 months. With many top accelerators like YC and Techstars, you’ll be expected to move to the city where it’s hosted and spend 40+ hours a week minimum in their dedicated coworking space, and several accelerators will often offer housing stipends to make the move easier. These programs typically conclude with a demo day to pitch your product to a variety of community leaders, angel, and institutional investors.
If your product has achieved market validation and is in a place where you’re ready to scale, congrats!
Before you commit to an accelerator, ask yourself and the program these six questions:
1. What kind of mentorship is available?
By and large, one of the most valuable portions of an accelerator is the networking with peers and mentors. Ask what kind of mentors are available to you as a part of a program, and ask their specific involvement and the opportunities to connect. These mentors will be crucial in guiding your company’s growth. Even if they aren’t in the same industry or have solved a similar problem that your company is trying to achieve, their advice and connections could prove to be invaluable.
2. What are the perks?
You’re giving up a lot of equity to be in a program, but it doesn’t come without its perks. Many programs offer not only a cash investment or stipend for housing or other growth costs, but programs like Techstars offer free services such as web hosting costs (an upwards of ~250k), legal and accounting services, and other credits and perks that can be worth 6-7 figures. Make sure you know what you’re getting before you say yes to a program.
3. Do I want an industry-specific or industry-agnostic program?
This one is important and is directly related to #2. If your company sells CPG products, web hosting credits may not be valuable to your business, but a CPG-specific accelerator like SKU or The Brandery with direct connections to Sephora, Target, and Whole Foods may make more sense.
4. How much equity am I willing to give up?
Try not to make this a guessing game and make as many data-driven decisions on this as you can. Create a revenue and valuation model and see how much your company would benefit from the networking, fundraising opportunities, and perks offered, and see what the ROI would potentially be.
5. What are the funding and exit numbers?
This is an objective way to view the success of an accelerator: # of funding raised and exits. Of course, younger accelerators will have smaller numbers, but it’s worth looking to see if a company has raised $ after. Seed-DB is a great resource to view these numbers for hundreds of accelerators globally.
6. What do alumni think?
All accelerators are going to tout the transformative experience that is their program, and program mentors will likely have a similar narrative.
The best resource to learn the real experience of an accelerator: ask its alumni, and they’ll give you the truth. Make sure to survey both recent and more experienced alumni, as they’ll be able to speak to both the short term and long term benefits.
Personal experience: the night before I was set to hear from an accelerator on my application status, two alumni stressed to me that the time and equity investment wasn’t worth it. I consider this providence!
Finally, two items to note:
Choosing an accelerator is all about finding the right fit between you and the organization. Sadly, not all accelerators are created equal, and try to view a potential relationship with an accelerator as an investor relationship, or better yet, dating. There’s a reason the phrase “no money is better than bad money” is prevalent in the startup community.
Make sure to do your due diligence and ask the right questions to make sure a specific program is worth the investment of time, energy, and equity.
And sometimes? That may not mean an accelerator is a right fit right now or at any point, and that’s okay.
Business Finance
Overtime pay laws are changing, are you ready for them?
(EMPLOYMENT) The Department of Labor announced new laws for overtime pay; it’s definitely not too soon to make sure that you are ready for the change.
This past September, the Department of Labor announced new laws for overtime pay. These laws take effect on January 1, 2020; so it’s definitely not too soon for your company to take a look at your employees’ salaries and make sure that you are ready for the change.
As you probably already know, the Department of Labor requires employees who make a certain salary to be paid at 1.5 their normal hourly rate any time they work more than 40 hours in a week. This most recent change has reset the minimum salary for exemption from overtime pay laws to $646 per week or $35,538 annually. If an employee makes less, you are legally required to pay at the 1.5 overtime rate if they work more than 40 hours in any given week.
This is the first change in the exemption minimum since 2004. In 2016, the Obama administration attempted to raise the minimum to $47,476, but this was struck down by the court. However, this most recent change is based on the 20th percentile of salaries, which is exactly how the Department of Labor made the calculation in 2004. Because the Department of Labor used the same method to calculate the new minimum, it is unlikely to face an opposition from the court.
The Department of Labor estimates that 1.2 million employees will become eligible for overtime pay under the rule change. Most likely to be affected are workers who put in a lot of hours for a low salary, such as managers of shops and restaurants, people who work for nonprofit organizations or political campaigns, and even some part time workers.
Suzanne Lucas at Evil HR Lady breaks down the details of the eligibility requirements, and provides great tips for businesses to make sure they are ready to comply with the new rule change as of January 1.
She recommends reviewing every employee who currently isn’t eligible for overtime to figure out whether or not they will become eligible under the new law. If a newly eligible employee is paid a salary rather than an hourly wage, you will need to divide their annual salary by 2080 (that’s 40 hours per week for 52 weeks in the year) or divide their weekly paycheck by 40 to discern the hourly rate. The employee will need to start tracking their weekly hours, and if they work more than 40, you will be required to pay them at a 1.5 rate. If the employee rarely works extra hours, their paycheck won’t change much; but if they do, you’ll end up paying them more each week than you did before.
If you know your employees work a lot of extra hours, you do, legally, have the option of lowering their hourly wages (as long as it’s above minimum wage) so that the combined overtime pay adds up to a comparable annual salary. However, this will mean your employees will take home smaller checks than before, which Lucas warns could be quite “demoralizing.” After all, the point of the rule change is to make sure that more employees get fairly compensated for all hard work they do above and beyond the minimum.
Lucas also points out that these are changes in the federal law, which sets a nationwide minimum. However, some states, such as California, already have a higher salary rate for exemption; if this is the case in your state, your payroll may not be affected. She also helpfully notes that since January 1 falls on a Wednesday, which is likely mid-pay cycle, it might be less confusing if you implement any changes in wages the week before.
Business Finance
Google to enter the finance market; reactions are mixed
(TECH NEWS) Googles “cache” is their new banking venture, but should you be worried that the big tech company has all of your search and spending data?
Buying kitten sweaters, smoking devices or certain adult toys online might become a little more challenging once Google enters the banking business.
What began as a basic search tool, led to Google transitioning to eyeglasses with Google Glass, phones with its Pixel and an easy way to pay through its Google Pay and Google Wallet services. Now, the tech giant will soon offer customers online banking services.
Google’s project codenamed “Cache” is set to launch in 2020. It’s partnering with Citigroup and The Stanford Federal Credit Union for the service. The financial organizations will run the day-to-day business, while Google will reap the information.
“If we can help more people do more stuff in a digital way online, it’s good for the internet and good for us,” Google Exec. Caesar Sengupta told the Wall Street Journal.
Google will provide checking accounts using the branding of its financial partners and not its own. While the company says it will not sell consumers’ data, it will definitely be able to monitor consumer behavior and spending habits.
With its move to turn “Cache” into cash, Google is in its own way – keeping up with Jones’ as Tech Crunch highlighted. Apple has its own payment program Apple Pay and a credit card and Facebook recently introduced its Facebook Pay App.
Sengupta explained that people are already worried tech is taking over the world and too invasive in their private lives, so it tapped the financial institutions to run the show, which will benefit Citigroup and Stanford Federal Credit, providing them with a younger banking demographic.
“Our approach is going to be to partner deeply with banks and the financial system. It may be the slightly longer path, but it’s more sustainable,” Sengupta told the WSJ.
The entry into the financial market is raising concern among lawmakers and regulators in the US. The news of the “Cache” launch comes at a time when Google is under investigation for “potential monopolistic behavior.” The investigation, being led by Texas, includes all 50 states and US territories.
Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), a member of the house committee that oversees banking is one of the most vocal opponents to big tech on Capitol Hill, told CNBC, “There ought to be very strict scrutiny,” as tech giants such as Facebook and Google enter new fields before there are rules governing them in place.
