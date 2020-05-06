Business Finance
Challenges facing receiving the PPP loan
(BUSINESS FINANCE) Many companies are relying on the second round of the PPP loan program to stay above water, but there’s some tricky language so here’s some resources.
A second round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was distributed on April 27. However, ‘murky’ is only one way to describe the process of navigating what these loans will mean for small business borrowers.
The Treasury announced these guidelines for PPP loan forgiveness. It opens with:
“The loan amounts will be forgiven as long as:
- The loan proceeds are used to cover payroll costs, and most mortgage interest, rent, and utility costs over the 8 week period after the loan is made; and
- Employee and compensation levels are maintained.”
While this all may seems straight-forward, accurate reporting will be key receiving full forgiveness.
Here is a list of challenges facing small business borrowers:
- Computing the forgiveness amount
The American Institute of CPAs has a five-step guide. The amount of forgiveness can be reduced if loan spending doesn’t meet guidelines.
- Tracking allowable expenses
Using spreadsheets and accounting software can help borrowers manage their loan spending.
- Filing taxes
Although PPP loans are not classified as income under the CARES Act, CPAs expect some confusion as IRS Code Section 265 rejects deductions for “otherwise allowable expenses that are allocable to exempt income.”
Financial technology companies (fintech) are rising up to alleviate some of this loan headache.
As of this publication, most banks do not have the systems needed for PPP loan borrowers to report the data required for forgiveness. Here is a list of fintech companies helping to address the process:
- Alpharank
Their application runs through a bank’s website to gather spending data from a small business’ transaction history and can function like familiar accounting software like Quickbooks. Additionally, the application can direct borrowers through the reporting process and compiling “attestations” (evidence) which are necessary to comply with the SBA’s forgiveness requirements.
- Boss Insights
Their Boss CARES platform integrates company financial, payroll, and accounting systems while monitoring the PPP loan forgiveness calculations.
- FINSYNC
Their forgiveness application includes helpful features such as a guide, calculator, optional cash flow managements tools, and a clear document submission portal.
Lend Academy has published a list of fintech companies working to address the PPP loan forgiveness process.
A report by Forbes covers the challenges facing the banks as small business borrowers turn to them with PPP questions and concerns.
Anecdotally, The American Genius applied for the PPP loan in the second round and noted in the SBA closing documents indicated that the company can APPLY for forgiveness after 8 weeks. Previous language has made it seems as though forgiveness is a given. Just one more caution for borrowers: take care to read the fine print.
Business Finance
SBA data breach released tons of new applicants’ data
(BUSINESS FINANCE) COVID-19 is hitting every exposed nerve in every system humankind has built, this time was data security for new applicants of the SBA.
Last month the Small Business Administration reported nearly 8,000 businesses had their personal information exposed on its website during the surge of applications for economic injury disaster loans (EIDL). A representative confirmed the breach to Business Insider.
In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, small-business owners have applied en-mass for disaster loans that are a part of March’s relief package passed by the U.S. Congress. Businesses from all 50 states are eligible to apply for $10,000 loan advances.
The cause of the exposure was a bug which mistakenly showed applicants’ personal information including addresses, Social Security numbers, emails, phone numbers, marital and citizenship status, birth dates, household size, income, and tax identification numbers. Applicants reported the bug to CBS News when they noticed other businesses’ information filled in on the registration page. In addition to economic stress, thousands of applicants are at risk of identity fraud.
An SBA official said that in order to see other applicants’ information, users must have been in the loan application portal and attempted to hit the back page button. Users could then see other small businesses’ information in the process.
The SBA relaunched the portal—the website has been plagued with maintenance issues since the program launch—and offered those affected free credit monitoring for one year. Applicants for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans were not affected and no problems have been reported so far.
Thomas McCracken of the National Small Business Association has expressed the stress of the situation and how such malfunctions affect business owners’ faith in the system. “They’ve got to know not only that assistance is coming, but they can count on those sources,” he said to CBS News. While the SBA claims the site is fully functioning, the exposure leaves financially-struggling applicants with more unease.
The SBA has reported to CNBC that there have been no signs of information misuse or fraud as of April 13th.
Business Finance
If you had an SBA loan prior to COVID-19, there are debt relief options
(BUSINESS FINANCE) If you, like many other people right now, have questions about SBA microloans, then look no further. Here is an intricate look at what those are and mean.
As the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is finalized, many don’t know that the SBA has other types of debt relief. If your business currently has a 7(a), 504 or microloan, you may qualify for help with payments, but it’s not automatic. According to the SBA website:
As part of SBA’s debt relief efforts,
The SBA will automatically pay the principal, interest, and fees of current 7(a), 504, and microloans for a period of six months.
The SBA will also automatically pay the principal, interest, and fees of new 7(a), 504, and microloans issued prior to September 27, 2020.
What to know:
- Your SBA loan must be current.
- Loans made under the PPP are not eligible for this debt relief.
- If you have automatic payments made to your SBA loans that qualify for this program, you have to manually cancel the payments. When the time period expires, you will have to resume making payments.
- This debt relief program applies to new SBA 7(a), 504 and microloans that are not made under the PPP.
Current SBA Business Serviced Disaster loans are also eligible for deferment payments through December 31, 2020. This means that no payment is due, but interest will continue to accumulate.
Been denied for PPP or EIDL?
Congress has approved more funding, but the rollout has been slow. Check out these coronavirus relief options for small businesses to get help to keep your business going until America reopens. If you have a current relationship with an SBA Express Lender, you may be eligible for an Express Bridge Loan.
You can find SBA resource partners to help you apply for loans at here. Contact your lender to help you manage your current SBA loan.
As always, we got your back with multiple stories concerning every thing you need to know about the SBA loans and other assistant programs.
Business Finance
VC firms must take a critical look at founder data to better understand funding disparities
(BUSINESS FINANCE) Report finds 1,700+ women-founded businesses that raised $1 million+, which would be impressive if it wasn’t so depressing in the bigger picture of persistent bias.
Unless you have been living under a rock and truly don’t care about anyone or anything, you should know by now that on average women founders only raise two to three percent of all venture capital funding – and that this statistic that has not changed in a decade.
That’s right – even though women-founded businesses are opening at a faster rate than men over the last 10 years, they are getting pence for their efforts.
What’s more, despite being outperformed in fundraising, women-founded businesses outperform their male counterparts in ROI 78-cents to 31-cents per dollar invested, according to a study by Boston Consulting Group. This data is supported by multiple studies conducted by multiple agencies on multiple pools of founders – and yet early stage funding for women founders remains pitifully low.
While these figures are maddeningly discouraging and downright unjust, Harlem Capital says there is reason to be encouraged.
The New York based early stage capital firm focuses on “investing in minority and women founders in the United States,” their website states. In addition to addressing funding disparities through direct investment, the firm uses publicly available funding data to track VC investments by both gender and race. So far, major investment data platforms like Pitchbook and Crunchbase do not track investments by demographics other than gender.
Harlem Capital’s 2019 report analyzed a group of 1,714 women founders who raised over $1 million each, for a total of $56.4 billion in capital. The average founding year was 2013 and the median raise was $5.8 million. The top three industries represented were biotech, software, and healthcare, and more than half were SF and NYC-based.
The report includes a deep dive into the top 300 founders who claimed the largest raises. Here are some interesting learnings from that analysis:
- White and Asian women combined founded two-thirds of the companies: White (52%), African American (18%), Latina (16%), and Asian (14%)
- White and Asian women raised 14.8x more than African American and Latina women: White ($3.59bn), Asian ($7.94m), Latina ($1.77m), African American ($1.19m)
- More African American and Latina founders had MBAs than White and Asian founders: African American (40%), Latina (32%), White (24%), Asian (13%)
- Biotech, E-commerce, and Software represent 40% of companies and 29% of total capital raised
- Seed, Series B, and Series C stage companies have the most women founders and 21% of women founders have successfully exited
Though the analysis is not rigorous enough to make claims about the state of funding women-founded businesses in the United States, it is important information to add to the research landscape. We need more VC firms to be taking a critical look at founder data to better understand disparity in this sector.
The data will be even more important as we see what companies sink or swim in the COVID-19 recession. (You didn’t really think you could read a whole article without mention of COVID-19, did you?)
