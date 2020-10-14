Curbside pickup’s popularity shows we still like to go SOMEWHERE sometimes

The COVID-19 pandemic has undeniably altered how customers shop. Not wanting to step inside a store, most people are turning to the internet to purchase the things they need or want. I know I’ve seen more packages on my and my neighbors’ doorsteps this year alone than I have in the past few years combined.

In the first half of 2020, more than 10 million new guests shopped at Target.com. In Q2, Walmart’s U.S. e-commerce sales rose 97%. So, there isn’t a doubt that retailers have seen their online sales skyrocket. However, they have seen a decrease in the number of people shuffling through their doors. More people are hesitant to shop in-store due to health concerns, but this doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t want to venture outside their front porch.

Many customers are not inside a physical store, but a lot of them are right outside on the curb. Curbside pickup has risen in popularity. According to a New York Times article, as of August, three-fourths of the top 50 store-based retailers in the United States are offering curbside pickup. And, curbside is bringing in just as many sales as online ordering.

Walmart was one of the first chains to jump on the curbside pickup bandwagon. In May, Walmart executives reported that four-times more customers tried curbside for the first time. To keep up with what customers wanted, the company expanded its available products to more than 160,000 items, and items can be ready within four hours, as long as the time slot is available.

In August, Target reported that they saw the fastest growth in sales with their pickup service, Drive Up. Sales grew more than 700 percent. To meet the needs of customers, Target increased the number of parking spaces reserved for pickup, and it added fresh and frozen groceries to their service.

Curbside pickup services for most retailers are quite similar. You can order online or through the store’s app. Depending on what notifications you opted for, you will get an email or text to let you know when your order is ready. Once you’re at the store, an employee will place your order in your trunk or backseat.

I started using curbside pickup when everything closed down, and I don’t plan on going back to my old shopping habits anytime soon. For retailers, curbside helps cut expensive delivery costs that come hand in hand with online orders. For customers, curbside pickup not only lets you get your items quicker, but it allows you for a change of pace. Instead of a pile of packages on your doorstep, you can jump in your car. You can drive to the store to get your order with the added convenience of having someone else do all the shopping for you.