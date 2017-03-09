Shopping in a snap…chat.

Social Shopping a.k.a Magic a.k.a Snap Me

Screenshots are typically used to capture hilarious meme’s, embarrassing photo’s that may soon be deleted, and now, to shop for product. The new, and almost magical, social shopping concept introduced by SnapMe uses photo recognition capabilities that allow consumers to screenshot a product from Instagram or Snapchat, and then purchase that product. Let’s take a look at how this magic benefits businesses, social influencers and consumers.

Businesses + SnapMe = Mula

For businesses SnapMe basically adds two additional avenues for consumers to reach the e-store and ultimately purchase.

Understandably, the more avenues there are the more Mula.

This innovative app also encourages impulse buying from consumers, since decision time (wanting those cute shoes and reaction time (buying those cute shoes) can be executed within a matter of seconds. Finally, SnapMe can eliminate those annoying, and unnatural ad captions that sound like sales pitches. Instead of finding a clever way to say “buy these cute shoes” marketers can simply capture an amazingly captivating photo of the product and be just as effective, if not more at selling.

Influencers + SnapMe = Diverse Brand Relationships

For influencers, SnapMe allows them to monetize photos that would’ve otherwise included a tag back to the stores Instagram or Snapchat page.

The ability to now promote and link back to an actual store will make it easier for influencers to build a diverse portfolio of brand relationships: so long as they can produce high quality content with various products in each photo.

Consumers + SnapMe = The Easiest Shopping Experience Ever

Finally for consumers, SnapMe provides the most convenient shopping experience I’ve seen yet as it eliminates the time searching for the product and requires no more effort than movement of the fingertips.

It also allows the consumer to see the product in 'real-life' on other customers or influencers instead of super models, which can motivate quicker buying than usual. Click To Tweet

How to Use it…

To use SnapMe, businesses and influencers must upload photo’s and snaps through their dashboard and tag the necessary product information, from there they can post as usual.

Consumer’s must also have the app to be able to “shoot and shop”.

To make money, SnapMe takes an unspecified percentage of the transaction amount and transfers the rest to the business via Paypal, Stripe or bank transfer. Businesses are then responsible of fulfilling the orders for their customers.

I’m interested in how this app develops or what other concepts arise from this social shopping idea. I foresee a version that allows consumers to take a screenshot from the native Instagram feed, without having to go to a separate app to shop.

If interested in selling with SnapMe head here to check out their site and sign up. If you decide to check it out, come back and let us know how you like it.

