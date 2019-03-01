Business Finance
Your 401K balance could be lower than what you see on paper
(FINANCE) Your 401k balance is looking good, but there are factors you might not be taking into account (including the fact that you need to stick with your current job a little longer).
Most of us want to retire at some point, and as you do your yearly finances (taxes, retirement, etc.) you may be looking at your 401(k) account and have some thoughts in mind.
Many Americans don’t have any retirement savings, so if you do – you may be feeling good.
But it is important to note that while your balance may look good, you may need to reexamine – because you may not have the full amount that you see.
There are a couple of things to consider if you determining if your balance is appropriate and on-track. (Most financial experts say you need to have at least 10 times your salary saved by age 67 – FYI).
There is of course, the fact you will have to pay taxes on 401k withdrawals eventually, and there are of course fees associated with your 401k – service fees, investment fees, and plan administration fees. You will want to take a look at that – at some point.
The most pressing question right now – Your employer sponsored 401k most likely has some kind of match. Ideally, you’d take advantage of that max – as not contributing the amount to get the maximum match is basically giving away free money – however, that money may not be yours yet.
You may not be eligible to take it if you leave or change employers if you have not met the vesting period (usually 3-7 years) for your current employer. With the median length of tenure for salaried employees being 4.3 years – it is very possible you may lose some of that balance if you move or change careers.
And remember, the balance you see in your 401k account doesn’t include the taxes you’ll have to pay when you ultimately use that balance.
So what can you do?
Check your plan details. You may need to contact the plan administrator or someone at your HR department. If you are considering changing your careers, be mindful that you may forfeit some of that balance.
You may need to talk to a financial advisor to ensure you can reach your goals.
Also, while you are examining your plan, ask yourself If you need to consider adjusting your investment strategy to accommodate your retirement goals. Also, while you are considering your 401k – consider other IRAs, Health Savings Accounts, or other investments and ensure you are on the right track.
Calculator says if your latest side hustle is worth any money (or not)
(FINANCE) You may have a side hustle, and if you’re wondering whether it’s actually worth anything, some anonymous calculator wants to judge you…
Hey, it’s already a month into 2019! Can you believe it?
I bet you’re already crushing all of your New Years’ resolutions just like me, hahahaha *laughs and cries*
But seriously, if it’s been on your list to make that ~cash~, it’s time to take a look at your side hustles and see if it’s actually worth something. Who knows?!
Don’t have a side hustle? Maybe that should be your 2019 goal. Just saying.
But if you’ve built something and aren’t quite sure how much it might be worth, you’re in luck. A new site super creatively named “How Much is My Side Project Worth?” helps you calculate just that.
Using statistics like revenue (obviously), your type of site, email subscribers, and even Twitter followers, this tool will give you a ballpark estimate of what you might be able to sell it for, and even a nifty little chart of your estimated valuation in upcoming years. Score! +1 to the creator for adding, idk, like, 17 Silicon Valley terms this site, too.
And if you have a side hustle but aren’t sure what kind of KPIs to shoot for besides revenue, this will be helpful to give you some ideas to increase the value of your product, like email subscribers.
If you’ve built a random physical product, however, this site might not be for you. (Sorry, aspiring Scrub Daddy makers of the world.)
This tool will calculate the value of specific website categories like e-commerce, drop shipping, sites that require memberships, and SaaS companies. So Austin food truck owners: you’re probably out of luck with this one.
And if you haven’t built any websites like this, it might be good incentive to code in the new year. (But really, did you need more incentives to code in this job market?)
The creator of howmuchismysideprojectworth.com, Erik Pieters, is a legend when it comes to building side projects. He’s the man behind over 30 websites like HoodMaps, RemoteOk.io, and my personal favorite, Escape the Donald. It’s fair to say the dude who built this knows what he’s talking about.
But don’t get too excited: this site is not without its flaws.
Intangible stats like brand value, sector growth, and even domain names aren’t taken into account, so make sure to use this tool to give yourself only a general estimate.
Not sure where to start if you want to sell your product? If you want to do more market research, check out this article on the top five marketplaces for selling side hustles.
Get money, get paid.
Is retirement now just a pipe dream?
(FINANCE) A new survey offers bleak insight into our attitudes toward our future retirements (or lack thereof).
A recent international survey revealed people’s true thoughts and concerns about what retirement will look like for them — if it happens at all — and the results are disheartening, yet not surprising.
The ING International Survey Savings 2019 polled 15,000 people from 15 countries around the world, asking them questions about their current financial situations, their savings and their plans for retirement. Their answers pulled back the curtain on the current — and future — economic state of affairs for workers.
What They Said
More than 60 percent of Europeans and Americans polled in the survey admitted to being worried about having enough money for retirement. Perhaps thanks to these worries, more than half of Europeans and 64 percent of Americans expect they’ll need to keep earning money in some way after they hit retirement age.
It’s Already Happening
Many so-called retirees over 65 are already working past their workforce “expiration date” and contributing to the economy in some unexpected ways. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 8.9 million people over the age of 65 were still working in 2016, a 35 percent jump over 2011. According to Barron’s, the number of workers ages 65-74 is expected to grow by more than 4 percent every year through 2026.
Not All Bad News
It seems some of these older workers are still working by choice, not purely out of financial desperation. The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation reported that more than a quarter of new entrepreneurs in 2016 were ages 55-64, a 10.7 percent jump since 1996. And some companies (although, not all) are beginning to take notice of the benefits of an older workforce. Older workers often have more experience, are dependable and productive, and can serve as mentors to younger employees.
What Can You Do Right Now?
Nearly 30 percent of Americans and Europeans in ING’s survey revealed they have zero savings put away. Don’t let that be you.
Take a deep breath and don’t let the big, scary future keep you from making progress toward your goals. Start by downloading beginner-friendly apps like Acorns, which helps you automatically invest small amounts of money with every purchase, or the extremely easy-to-use You Need a Budget, which can help you get a better sense of where your money is going every month. And there are several more options for investing and saving and budgeting apps out there to get you started.
Of course, you can’t predict the future. But taking a few simple steps now can help give you the power over when — or if — you decide to retire.
Personal finance steps every freelancer must take to avoid ruin
(FINANCE) The government shutdown showcased financial instability, but what do people that have no paycheck guarantee need to do to be secure?
In light of the recent government shutdown, there has been a lot of attention in regards to how missing paychecks impacts the average American. Most Americans don’t have a regular savings account and could not handle a $1,000 emergency, let alone miss practically a month of pay.
While things look positive for the backpay of those government workers, we all could benefit from some careful reflection about the precarious nature of our personal finances.
Particularly those of us who don’t receive a regular paycheck.
Entrepreneurs and those invested in the gig economy have volatile incomes, and literally no promise of a paycheck ever – that can impact your personal finances in a number of ways.
Variable incomes are normal for this group and can impact entrepreneurs in ways as simple as handling debt.
If this is you – here a few things to keep in mind that can help you deal with the volatility of living on a variable income and handling your personal finances.
- Set up an emergency fund. Start with 500 if you have too, and remember this an emergency fund for your personal expenses, not your business. If you have an emergency fund, make sure you identify what an emergency is and also be prepared to put money back when it comes out. If you have a hard time not spending money in front of you, put your money in a local bank or CU that you don’t have immediate access too.
- Stick to a budget. when you can’t forecast your income appropriately, controlling expenses is so critical it’s the few things that are in your control.
- Don’t mix business with personal. While you may be pouring your personal energy and time into your start up or gig, be careful about mixing expenses for two reasons: First, it messes up your budget. You need to have separate budgets for personal and business. Second, there could be tax challenges – consult a tax professional for more information. Here’s a little primer to get you started.
- Save for retirement. There are tax benefits and come on, don’t wait till you can’t work anymore. Also, an IRA IS NOT AN EMERGENCY FUND.
- Practice good financial behaviors. Automate bill pay. Online statements. Digital receipt tracking. The more you can automate your life, the better you are. You already have so many demands on your time, reduce that so you can spend more time doing what you love and what matters.
- Consider diversifying your income. Either ensure you have multiple strings or a backup gig (even if it’s just uber driving); or be prepared to do temporary or contract labor during your slow seasons.
The path to entrepreneurship is rough. What we can learn from the very struggles of the federal employees and the government shutdown is that if the government can be unstable, those of you who work in the world of startups, gigs, and entrepreneurship, need to be even more on our toes. The “normal recommendation” for saving is 10% of your income, but normal may not be enough for you. Be prepared and save (more).
Disclaimer: I am neither a tax or investment professional. This is personal financial advice and I encourage you to visit a professional if you need more specific plans of action.
