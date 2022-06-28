Real Estate Big Data
Home values are on the rise – What will homes be worth in 2023?
(BIG DATA) The housing market is on fire. Will we continue to see home values increasing over the next 2 years? This prediction poll has the answers.
Ask 12 experts in real estate about the future of home values and you’ll probably get 20 or more different opinions. With mortgage rates rising, the housing market is expected to slow down, but that doesn’t mean that home values are going to decline. Here’s one prediction from GOBankingRates about home values in 2023.
Predictions for Home Values
GOBankingRates used the median home value rate to predict what home valuations will do over the next year. The median home value is the property’s actual valuation, not the list price or home price. It’s interesting to note that there were no predictions in which home values would decline. In most states, home values should increase by 10% or more. Only three states, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Alaska, had predictions of less than 10%. Some states, Utah, Florida, and Arizona had a prediction of over 20% gain.
Here are some of the predictions:
- Texas – the median home value in 2022 is $290,527. The projected home growth is 15.29%.
- West Virginia, the state with the lowest median home value of $129,518 has a projected one-year growth rate of 10.39%.
- Tennessee – with a median home value of $276,250 in 2022, the projected growth rate is 18.19%.
- Florida – the 2022 median home value is $373,735. By 2023, the projected home value change is 22.04%.
- Hawaii – the state with the highest median home value of $972,147 has a projected growth rate of 16.65%.
This information is valuable for both homeowners and home buyers. Read the report and find your state here.
The real estate market is promising
Although there were concerns that the pandemic would cause a housing crash, what we’re seeing is much different. It’s not even the housing bubble of 2008. Housing prices are rising because of a lack of supply and increased demand. There’s less likelihood of foreclosure today than 15 years ago, due to more stringent requirements. The housing market looks good, not just into next year, but hopefully over the next decade and more.
Real Estate Big Data
Median home prices hit $407K, home sales fall 3.4%
(REAL ESTATE NEWS) Home sales dip for a fourth consecutive month in May – what does this mean for the housing market going forward?
For the fourth consecutive month, existing home sales (real estate contracts signed) fell 3.4% in May from April, and slumped 8.6% from a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The average days on market fell from 17 days in April (and May 2021) to 16 days in May, and 81% of all homes listed sold in under a month.
The median home price rose 14.8% over the last year to $407,6000, the first time it has ever exceeded $400K. May marks the 123rd consecutive month of annual increases, the longest-running streak in history.
Inventory remains tight, but did rise 12.6% from April to 1.16 million by the end of May, marking a 2.6 month sales pace. Inventory is down 4.1% from May of 2021.
“Home sales have essentially returned to the levels seen in 2019 – prior to the pandemic – after two years of gangbuster performance,” said NAR Chief Economist, Dr. Lawrence Yun.
“Also, the market movements of single-family and condominium sales are nearly equal, possibly implying that the preference towards suburban living over city life that had been present over the past two years is fading with a return to pre-pandemic conditions,” Dr. Yun added.
He notes that it is expected that home sales in coming months will continue to decline in light of rising mortgage rates, yet appropriately priced homes will continue to sell quickly.
First time buyers made up 27% of sales in May, down from 28% in April. This diminishing number remains troubling, as the average hovered around 33% for years, and was at 31% in May 2021.
All-cash sales rising to 25% (up from 23% in May 2021), and individual investors or second-home buyers accounted for 16% of sales in May.
“Declining home purchases means more people are renting, and the resulting rent price escalation may spur more institutional investors to buy single-family homes and turn them into rental properties – placing additional financial strain on prospective first-time homebuyers,” said NAR President Leslie Rouda Smith.
“To counter this trend,” Rouda notes, “policymakers should consider incentivizing an inventory release to the market by temporarily lowering capital gains taxes for mom-and-pop investors to sell to first-time buyers.”
Real Estate Big Data
NAR Chief Economist predicts housing market uncertainty
(BIG DATA) Warning bells on the housing market have been ringing for over a year. While this prediction isn’t a surprise, it’s disappointing news.
The housing market is booming. Many experts are concerned about another bust like we experienced in 2008, but the conditions are much different today. Homeowners aren’t extended like they were when the market crashed in 2008. National Association of Realtors® Chief Economist Lawrence Yun suggests that the housing market is still uncertain, even though he says, “housing kept the economy afloat” during the pandemic.
What is impacting the housing market?
Yun cites record-low inventory and inflation as “curveballs” to the housing market. Many economists, including Yun, have been concerned about low inventory for many years, especially in certain markets. Even though builders are working hard to construct new residences, supply chain and labor issues are not accelerating the process.
Yun is more concerned about inflation impacting the housing market. He says,
“wages have risen by 6% from one year ago…but inflation is 8.5%.”
Rising mortgage rates have made mortgages cost $300 to $400 a month more, according to Yun. Many working families can’t afford that. Yun predicts inflation is going to be high for several months. The market will slow as the Federal Reserve raises rates.
Yun also cites the Russia-Ukraine war as another contribution to the uncertainty of the market. The war is also driving inflation, not just overseas, but in the United States. With gas prices climbing higher each week, this is impacting the housing market.
Is real estate a good investment in this market?
Last year, when Yun opened the Residential Economic Issues & Trends Forum at NAR’s annual REALTOR® Conference & Expo in San Diego, he expected the “housing sector’s success to continue,” but he did suggest that 2022’s performance wouldn’t exceed 2021s.
“Rising rents will continue to place upward pressures on inflation,” he said. “Nevertheless, real estate is a great hedge against inflation.”
There’s a lot we don’t know about the future. It’s disappointing to think that the housing market may be uncertain, but real estate is still a good investment.
Real Estate Big Data
Housing starts stagnate, market conditions are rapidly shifting
Housing starts for April stagnated, marking the second consecutive months of declines, and more renters being left out of this shifting market.
Housing starts stagnated in April, down 0.2% from the prior month, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.
The sentiment appears to be that although this marks the second straight month of dips, most are seeing today’s news as a positive, especially as construction of new homes was expected to fall 2.4% in April.
Further, housing starts are up 14.6% from April of last year, driven primarily by multifamily construction.
But it’s worth not getting overly excited, given that permits dipped 3.2% in April which is a forward-looking indicator, so expect starts to continue cooling in a time where we quite need the inventory.
Demand for housing inventory remains high, but the National Association of Home Builders reports today that confidence in the single-family housing market fell dramatically in May, marking the lowest level in two years.
Dr. Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist at the National Association of Realtors said in a statement, “The worst of the housing shortage is ending, but market equilibrium between supply and demand is still some ways off.”
He notes that as mortgage rates increase, builders “are chasing rising rents, with fewer homebuyers and more renters being forced to renew their leases,” noting that even prior to the interest rate increases, rents were rapidly rising and vacancy rates rapidly declining.
Pointing to another market shift, Dr. Yun notes that “Some degree of a return to the office is also fueling back-to-city living where high rises are concentrated.”
That’s a problem.
“Even as home sales look to trend back to pre-pandemic levels after the big surge of the past two years,” concludes Dr. Yun, “inventory will not return to pre-pandemic conditions. That means home prices will get pushed even higher in the upcoming months, albeit modestly, given the supply-demand imbalance.”
Home values are on the rise – What will homes be worth in 2023?
Using the right colors in your marketing can make all the difference
National Homeownership Month: Tales of triumph, yet challenges linger
8 lessons on how to keep work-life balance in your real estate career
Tips to become one of those people who is good with their money
Philosopher Pareto Principle of Peas: How to apply it to real estate
You must optimize in order to maximize in the world of social media
Vanity metrics exist everywhere, even real estate
How to keep your website optimized for digital assistants & voice searches
Do you give out your phone number? You may want to rethink…
Our Partners
Get The Daily Intel
in your inbox
Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Still Trending
-
Real Estate Marketing2 weeks ago
You must optimize in order to maximize in the world of social media
-
Real Estate Marketing5 days ago
Vanity metrics exist everywhere, even real estate
-
Real Estate Marketing1 week ago
How to keep your website optimized for digital assistants & voice searches
-
Real Estate Technology2 weeks ago
Do you give out your phone number? You may want to rethink…
-
Op/Ed4 days ago
Tips to become one of those people who is good with their money
-
Real Estate Brokerage2 weeks ago
Sales Exercise: Can you sell water as well as you can sell a house?
-
Real Estate Marketing1 week ago
This research-backed font is aimed to help with reading retention
-
Real Estate Marketing7 days ago
Real estate pros, never use Facebook stories for this reason!