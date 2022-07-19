Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Big Data

Housing starts plummet to lowest level since September

As housing starts slow, particularly single family homes, this fall will see even more housing supply challenges.

Published

Housing starts dipped in June, despite strength in the multifamily which rose more than 10%, single family home starts fell an unhealthy 8.1% to an annualized 982,000 rate. This marks the lowest level since September of 2021.

According to the report from the U.S. Commerce Department, residential starts waned 2% overall to a 1.56 million annualized rates. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had expected housing starts to rise to a 1.59 million rate.

Also hitting the lowest level since September, applications slowed to 1.69 million units, which is a forward looking indicator, spelling trouble for new home construction.

The housing market is still dramatically short on units to meet demand, despite demand now slowing with mortgage rates rising in reaction to the Federal Reserve’s overdue rate hikes as they struggle to ease inflation. As a result, affordability is pricing would-be homebuyers out of the market.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Home builders continue to struggle with the unpredictability of availability or pricing of materials, coinciding with the ongoing labor shortage.

NAR Chief Economist, Dr. Lawrence Yun said in a statement, “Homebuilders have become extremely cautious about the prospect of single-family home sales, while multifamily activity remains robust.”

“Moreover,” he continues, “housing permits, which can be regarded as a leading indicator for future housing starts, showed a further decline in single-family units and an increase in multifamily units. There have been frequent reports of contract cancellations by buyers of newly constructed homes because they had signed a contract at the early stage of construction when the mortgage rates were low. But, as the completion of construction has taken longer, the home now requires financing at a much higher mortgage rate.”

Redfin’s analysis of MLS data for June unveiled that nearly 60,000 home purchase contracts had been canceled.

“Homebuilders have been facing supply-chain disruptions and many homes started multiple months ago have yet to be completed,” said Dr. Yun. “Homebuilders are waiting to see how these homes will sell before starting new construction. As for the overall market, there appears to be a shift away from homeownership to renting. Additionally, housing supply challenges will continue in the coming months and into next year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.


All graphics above come from NAR.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Tara Steele is the News Director at The American Genius, covering entrepreneur, real estate, technology news and everything in between. If you'd like to reach Tara with a question, comment, press release or hot news tip, simply click the link below.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/housing/get-the-newsletter/

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

construction home growth housing starts construction home growth housing starts

Real Estate Big Data

Housing starts stagnate, market conditions are rapidly shifting

Housing starts for April stagnated, marking the second consecutive months of declines, and more renters being left out of this shifting market.

May 18, 2022
Family packing in living room co-living. Family packing in living room co-living.

Real Estate Big Data

Supply crisis hits housing – starts and permits fell in September

(REAL ESTATE) New data from the Commerce Department shows a dip in permits and starts, but if you look closely, multifamily is carrying that...

October 19, 2021
Builder reading master plan for new construction homes Builder reading master plan for new construction homes

Real Estate Big Data

Housing starts surge, but only in the multi-family sector #MixedNews

(REAL ESTATE) Housing starts just skyrocketed, led by multi-family, while single-family actually fell, doing *nothing* to help the housing supply crisis.

September 21, 2021
Atmos homes Atmos homes

Homeownership

Start up creates online platform to make building homes easier

(HOMEOWNERSHIP) Atmos wants to help simplify the dream home building process by moving it online. Their platform will help you find builders, designers, and...

May 26, 2021

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022