Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Big Data

National median home price exceeds $400K for the first time

The national home price index data reveals that affordability continues to edge would-be buyers out of the market.

Published

home price

In a climate of rising mortgage rates and home sales slipping, the number of markets experiencing double-digit annual price gains is up. According to the National Association of Realtors’ (NAR’s) latest quarterly report, 80% of the 185 metros they track posted double-digit price increases (up from 70% in the previous quarter).

The national median single-family existing-home price rose 14.2% annually to $413,500, marking the first time in history it has exceeded $400,000.

This sounds like good news for homeowners, but with would-be homebuyers are edged out of the market threatens the sector. Affordability continues to be a plague that is holding back the housing market.

NAR points out that the monthly mortgage payment on a typical single-family home (with a 20% down payment) surged by 50% from a year ago and nearly 30% from the first quarter of this year. Families typically spent 24.3% of their income on mortgage payments, up from 18.7% the prior quarter and 16.9% one year ago.

“Home prices have increased at a pace that far exceeds wage gains, especially for low- and middle-income workers,” said NAR Chief Economist, Dr. Lawrence Yun.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Overall, the national price deceleration inevitably followed the softening sales, providing well-positioned prospective buyers a small measure of welcomed relief,” Dr. Yun added. “The recent dips in mortgage rates will bring additional buyers to market, especially in those places where home prices are still relatively affordable and where jobs are being added.”

The South experienced the largest price increases of 18.2% for the second quarter and accounted for 2 out of every 5 sales in that period. Home prices jumped 9.7% in the Midwest, 10.1% in the Northeast, and 12.7% in the West.

“The local job market performance and supply availability are the clear distinguishing factors driving local home price growth,” Dr. Yun noted. “Job growth is positive and should be applauded, but supply restraints are creating unnecessary barriers to ownership opportunities.”

The national home price index data reveals that affordability continues to edge would-be buyers out of the market.

In this article:,
Written By

Tara Steele is the News Director at The American Genius, covering entrepreneur, real estate, technology news and everything in between. If you'd like to reach Tara with a question, comment, press release or hot news tip, simply click the link below.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/housing/get-the-newsletter/

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

house sales house sales

NAR Reports

Existing home sales fall, home price growth cools

NAR reports that home sales are down, and home price growth has slowed down, but concerns remain regarding unnecessarily tight lending and affordability.

May 12, 2014

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022