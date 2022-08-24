Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Op/Ed

Nix this word in order to communicate more effectively

(EDITORIAL) To communicate more effectively means more sales, better coworker relationships, and less effort in cleaning up messes.

Published

Woman using hands to communicate.

What’s more frustrating than a problem you can’t immediately solve? A coworker who acts like he or she has all the magical answers and might as well handle it for you.

No one asked for your help, Karen.

Being a know-it-all may have been cute when you were five, but you’re a professional now. Telling a colleague what he or she should do is more or less telling them what they should do, and, more specifically, what you would do. Even more so if your advice is unsolicited but you’re outlining directives anyway.

To communicate in a less contentious way, avoid using the phrase “you should” unless someone explicitly asks, “What should I do?” If you haven’t been specifically asked that question but still throw out instructional advice, you could be dubbed that person in the office who causes eye rolls and groans because you’re oh so “helpful” and your behavior may deter others from actually seeking your advice when needed. No one likes to be lectured to.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This is true for coworkers, spouses, friends, clients, and so forth.

If you feel the burning urge to share some advice, try posing your comments in one of the following ways instead:

“Have you tried…?”

By posing your advice as a question, you’re allowing your colleague to answer on their own and talk out their current situation. Asking a question also implies that you care enough to help without jumping straight into a lecture.

“I’ve done this in the past and it worked for me.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Be a little #relatable. Tell a story about what has worked for you to show you’re coworker that you’ve been there, too. Display sympathy and empathy by sharing how you’ve dealt with a similar situation before and how you succeeded.

“Is there anything I can do to help?”

Yes, actually ask if you can help before offering help. Instead of describing what your coworker should or shouldn’t do, show simple kindness and extend the offer. They might say no, but that’s OK. Just knowing that you cared enough to ask may be more helpful than you think.

It’s possible to communicate advice without telling people what they should or shouldn’t do. That’s not your job, after all.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Sienna is a Staff Writer at The Real Daily and has a bachelor's degree in journalism with an emphasis in writing and editing from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. She is currently a freelance writer with an affinity for topics that help others better themselves. Sienna loves French-pressed coffee and long walks at the dog park.

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. Stan

    January 29, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    How about not beginning your sentences with “So,” and not ending statements with the same lilt that you give to questions? Start there and then you can be considered grown up enough to dole out advice.

  2. Pat Hiban

    January 31, 2018 at 6:21 am

    Great article. I will never say “you should” again…. will be hard though especially to my kids and wife. Even more reason I should not say it to them as they are most important. Interesting. Thank You.

  3. Lani Rosales

    February 5, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Well it’s tough, because it’s an instinct to want to help fix things for those that we care about!!

Leave a Reply

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/housing/get-the-newsletter/

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Being confident during a work presentation, using tips to communicate efficiently. Being confident during a work presentation, using tips to communicate efficiently.

Op/Ed

5 ways to be a great communicator

(EDITORIAL) When you communicate in business, you have to change your talking style to give info without losing engagement. Here's how.

June 30, 2022
Man giving out phone number using his phone representing addiction. Man giving out phone number using his phone representing addiction.

Real Estate Technology

Survey: What are Realtors using mobile devices for?

(TECHNOLOGY) Don't be like the 190 realtors surveyed that don't utilize their mobile device this way.

April 18, 2017

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022