Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Op/Ed

Federal Reserve policymakers, investors don’t agree on inflation

Investors are not seeing eye to eye with the Federal Reserve when it comes to the future of inflation and a possible recession.

Published

joe biden representing the federal reserve and inflation policies.

Does the Federal Reserve have an issue with its credibility? According to markets, that’s a strong yes.

The Federal Reserve is reportedly trying to make markets believe that it’ll keep increasing rates, that they’ll eventually “peak” at 5%, and that it’ll keep them there until the end of the year at the very least. 

The problem is, investors refuse to accept that timeline. Officials for the Fed are arguing that the first two of those points aren’t the worst, but its lack of being able to convince Wall Street is messing with the Fed’s “tight” money story. According to the Chicago Fed measure, the thirty-year mortgage rate has bounced backward from about 7.1% to less than 6.5% in as little as two months. Overall, the financial situation is as insecure as they were at the beginning of June. 

What’s making matters worse in the Fed’s seemingly desperate attempt to grasp the straws of inflation is that investors predict that rates will be cut earlier and quicker than policymakers are saying. If the markets are predicting correctly, interest rates could drop by almost two percentage points by late 2024. The Fed recently raised its peak rate estimate and suggested that post-peak cuts will slow down, and that hit stocks and lightly boosted Treasury yields. The markets aren’t even considering agreeing with policymakers as of right now, though. 

For the moment, investors believe inflation is going to go away on its own and a severe recession can be avoided, which is shown by the rebound in regards to share prices and the decrease in additional yields required to purchase junk bonds over the past couple of months. 

So why is everyone calling BS on the Fed?

According to some sources, it’s partly because of its fundamentals and on the other hand, credibility. It makes sense to go along with what the Fed is mustering up for the short term, but thinking about the long term, it’s seeming like the Fed wants the market to do the dirty work for it. There’s a genuine concern we’re facing right now, and the Fed is happy to give guidance without committing to a firm plan in order to keep rates higher for a longer period of time.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

You can't spell "Together" without TGOT: That Goth Over There. Staff Writer, April Bingham, is that goth; and she's all about building bridges— both metaphorically between artistry and entrepreneurship, and literally with tools she probably shouldn't be allowed to learn how to use.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Person holding money representing the wealthy not buying in baldwisk Person holding money representing the wealthy not buying in baldwisk

Real Estate Big Data

Inflation and mortgage rates continue to ease up

The effects of inflation are ravishing the US, but despite big tech layoffs and cancelled home contracts, inflation was down in November.

December 13, 2022
new builds representing housing market bust new builds representing housing market bust

Real Estate Big Data

Experts weigh in on the incoming home price collapse

Declining home values is not new news, so though a home price collapse isn't surprising, it's still a topic of discussion amongst Realtors.

December 5, 2022
Person holding money representing increasing interest rates Person holding money representing increasing interest rates

Homeownership

Interest rate increases are pushing people to risky loan options

With interest rates on the rise, a recent pandemic, the Great Resignation, and wars brewing, homebuyers are on the hunt for ways to save.

November 30, 2022
Person holding money representing small business this holiday season Person holding money representing small business this holiday season

Op/Ed

Inflation surge? This is where to invest your emergency fund

Inflation is at an all-time high, so where can small business owners and entrepreneurs stash their emergency funds to come out ahead?

August 25, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022