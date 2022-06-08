Op/Ed
Leaving the entrepreneurial life: What I learned from start to finish
(EDITORIAL) It’s a long and winding road in life as an entrepreneur, from building from the ground up to sustaining success. Joy comes in the journey.
I left the entrepreneurial life.
It started on a whim. I’d grown tired of making other people wealthy while staying in the same place and decided I needed to do this for myself. I was between jobs and had just moved back to the Austin area, so I started a kitchen-table graphic design company with the help of my daughter, who is also a designer. In two years, we were a four-person team, with clients ranging from Travel Texas to TGI Fridays.
We worked remotely, were family-friendly, had a four-day work week, and had the luxury of taking on projects that we loved. It was ideal, but fragile. There were feast or famine moments, and while we officially only worked four days a week, business development and strategy was my round-the-clock obligation.
We hung in there for nearly eight years. When my daughter received an opportunity of a lifetime to work abroad, she grabbed it. Around the same time, my biggest client decided to take their art department in-house, so we lost half of our annual revenue. It was a big loss. I tried a rebrand, a partnership, and a few podcasts, but my little agency was treading water.
Major clients turned into gigs, and money was tight. I had to find a job.
There’s a language you speak with other entrepreneurs, and a certain reverence is reserved for those who have succeeded. They have clout, grit, moxy, and chops. They are brave enough to go toe-to-toe on a job with companies who possess fat bank accounts, strategists, and actual creative departments. It’s an amazing feeling to be at the helm, and to see your work in major media, and to see your clients thrive. To leave that for the safety of a steady paycheck and healthcare is at once a great relief, and terribly heartbreaking.
When searching for a job as a former entrepreneur, you’re seen as a bit of a renegade. You have the skills and experience they’re looking for, but lack the pedigree of a big agency, and the civility of corporate life. You’re too bossy or crafty to be an associate, but too rough around the edges to be a leader. You’re in a bit of a no-man’s land, which sort of only resonates with other entrepreneurs or start-ups. And working for those guys is why you left office life in the first place.
Six months later, we all entered the Covid era, and I was and remain glad to have a good job. I still do one or two gigs a year. I say that it’s to keep my agency’s portfolio active, but I imagine it’s mostly because I still wish I had a piece of that life.
Op/Ed
To the unsung entrepreneur: We believe in you!
(EDITORIAL) To the unseen entrepreneur, we see you and we know that you work your tails off to do good things in your community.
I recently frequented one of my favorite new restaurants to find it permanently closed after less than a year. This locally sourced brunch place had pinpointed all of the farms that supplied their food on a map of California that hung like gallery art in the center of their restaurant.
They made sandwiches at their shop with donated food for the homeless and wrote inspirational notes to tuck inside their brown bag lunches. Their food was not only nutritious but delicious, and they seemed to always have patrons when we went, not too many that there was a line out the door, but enough that they always seemed busy.
I wish that we had spent more time there, more money, told more of our friends, or left glowing yelp reviews, but we are only two people, two people who took a delicious restaurant for granted because we thought how could this fail?
I’m sure that’s what the entrepreneur owners believed too when they started out.
They probably thought they’d make great food that people want to eat in a location newly dubbed Silicon Beach – amid shiny live/work complexes, surrounded by startups and young people.
They ventured that they could morally source nutritious food, give back to the community, and be excellent.
Part of me imagines that they did so well as a restaurant that they shut their doors just to expand, or open in a better location, or take a much-needed break. But they probably failed, as so many businesses do, and I want to take a moment to say thanks.
Not just to the restaurant that served the best breakfast tater tots that I have ever had the pleasure of eating, but to every entrepreneur who embarks on a journey that tries to make the world better.
I’m not just talking about the tech entrepreneur (though we need you too).
I’m mostly talking about the unseen baker that wakes up at 3am every morning just to bring a handful of baked goods to their city. Or about the small store owner that stocks chotchkies and cookbooks and beautiful things all of which I wish I could buy. I’m talking about the start-up plumber who shows up at your house on a Sunday afternoon and fixes your toilet because you’re at your wit’s end.
You are the unsung entrepreneurs, the heroes that we hurriedly thank on our way out the door.
You are the folks who had a dream and risked everything to bring us delicious food, adorable chotchkies, and functional plumbing.
A mentor of mine once told me that to be successful you must jump in the water, swim as fast as you can, and slowly increase the speed.
To those of you out there swimming as fast as you can – we’re behind you, and we appreciate you.
This is your headline, one you don’t often get — keep doing what you’re doing, we believe in you, and your hard work does not go unnoticed.
And if you decide after everything you’ve been through that it’s time to hang a permanently closed sign on your front door, there are people out there, lots of them maybe, who will mourn the loss of your mini quiches, your adorable iPhone cases, or even the best breakfast tater tots in the world.
Op/Ed
4 solutions to lessening stress in your work day
(EDITORIAL) Telling someone to chill when stressed at work is useless advice, so let’s discuss meaningful, tangible ways anyone can stress less at work.
You can’t avoid all the stress of a job, whether you own your own business or work for someone. It’s important to deal with chronic stress. Long-term, stress will affect your immune system, causing you to get sick more often. It’s linked to heart disease, heart attacks, low fertility and many other health problems. It can make asthma and acid reflux much worse. You have to manage your stress.
How can you incorporate less stress into your work? I have dealt with anxiety all my life. Here are a few of my most effective solutions:
1. Set boundaries
No is a complete sentence. I know my priorities and have to make myself say no to even simple requests. I’ve learned that the less I explain, the more likely I’m going to stick to those boundaries. I can’t stop people from asking me to do something, but I can make sure that I’m getting my work in on time.
2. Don’t wait until the last minute
I’m a horrible example to follow, because I can procrastinate with the best of them. But I’ve found that when I work ahead of deadlines, I am far less stressed. I set imaginary deadlines for myself. If I miss it, I still have time to work. If I don’t, I sleep better because the project is done.
3. Get up away from your desk at least every 60 minutes
Just getting a fresh cup of coffee reminds me to stretch and move. Five minutes away from my screen can help me stay focused on the next project I need to finish. I also try to look away from the computer screen every 10/15 minutes. This reduces eye strain.
4. Leave your work on your desk
Okay, I’ll admit I read emails after hours, but very seldom do I act on them. I’m finding that I need to shut down at 5 or 6 in the afternoon and forget about work. We’re so connected these days that it can be difficult to separate. But you have to. Your family will thank you. Your sanity will thank you.
I’m sure there are more things you can do to relieve your stress. Get a massage. Exercise. Eat healthy. All those things your doctor tells you to do. But before you can practice self-care, you have to prioritize your time and deal with work stress.
Op/Ed
5 underrated ways to support small businesses
(EDITORIAL) Want to support small businesses but can’t buy their products right now? No problem, take note of these other tips to support small!
Everyone’s felt at least a twinge of struggle over the last two years. Those who are really feeling this struggle across the board are small business owners. With so much uncertainty and so much closing around them, there’s a great deal of added stress to go on top of what they typically deal with.
Luckily, there are plenty of things you can do to help. Let’s talk about them:
- Buy a gift card, for yourself or for a friend – if there is someone in your life you need to purchase a gift for, consider a gift card to a small business, either online or in the recipient’s area. Even buying a catch-all gift card for something like Etsy helps to support small businesses.
- Write a review – I never realized until recent years just how important online reviews are. I almost always refer to them now when deciding on a new purchase or trying a new business. Writing a review only takes a few minutes and can send new business to the company’s door. Consider writing one review and posting it across all of their platforms (Google, Yelp, Facebook, etc.)
- Take social media a step further – again, if you like a business, follow them across all of their platforms. Interact and comment when appropriate, too, as this helps people who are considering trying the business. Sharing pictures is also helpful, if you tried a fancy coffee or got a great haircut that needs to be Instagrammed. When you buy something, post a story and tag the business in there. It alerts your followers of the business and also gives the business an option to share your post.
- Word of mouth – never forget how powerful of a marketing tool this is. Tell your friends and family about a new small business you tried and let them know how you liked it. Also grabbing a few business cards and handing them out is also a helpful tactic (and might just help you get a referral promo!)
- Mail them a thank you card – this is an obscure one, but some businesses will display cards they get in the mail, and giving them something to hang up will give new customers a sense of encouragement that the business they’re trying is liked by real people. (“Wow, someone went out of their way to send a thank you note. This place must be good!”) The business can then also share your card on social media and will further pass along the sense of encouragement to the potential customers in their followership.
At the end of the day, your feedback matters – not just to business owners, but to prospective clients and customers. Throw some good karma into the world and support the small businesses that you love.
Leaving the entrepreneurial life: What I learned from start to finish
The psychological reasons why people share their lives online
To the unsung entrepreneur: We believe in you!
4 solutions to lessening stress in your work day
7 low-budget sure-fire ways small businesses can grow using marketing
Red flags that signal potential homebuying regrets for your clients
Someone else’s personal belief is not an attack on you
What we can learn about leadership from other cultures
In a sea of corruption, cheers to being ethical and in the minority of integrity
Technology gurus thrive on marketing you bullshit, here’s what really works
Our Partners
Get The Daily Intel
in your inbox
Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Still Trending
-
Op/Ed7 days ago
In a sea of corruption, cheers to being ethical and in the minority of integrity
-
Op/Ed2 days ago
4 solutions to lessening stress in your work day
-
Real Estate Technology1 week ago
20 free professional marketing tools to kickstart growth for your business
-
Real Estate Brokerage2 weeks ago
How predators trick even the most intelligent agents
-
Op/Ed1 week ago
It’s time to raise the bar instead of just talking about it
-
Op/Ed2 weeks ago
16 easy-to-digest networking tips
-
Homeownership2 weeks ago
These 10 US cities boast the most immigrant homeowners
-
Op/Ed6 days ago
Communicate more effectively by nixing this word from your vocabulary