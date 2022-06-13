Op/Ed
The American Dream is within grasp for aspiring immigrant entrepreneurs
(EDITORIAL) Immigrant business owners are key players when it comes to living out the American Dream as nonnatives. How do they keep the spark alive?
All Americans, no matter what their path to American citizenship looked like, can agree on one thing: We all chase the ever-elusive American dream. We badly want to believe that irrespective of birthplace or socioeconomic class, we can all achieve our own version of success. We want to believe that upward mobility is possible for everyone. In fact, the idea of the American dream drives many from countries all around the world to set out to America in hopes of a better life for themselves and for future generations.
Despite many bemoaning that the American dream is now dead (and I can certainly some people believe that is true) immigrants still view America as a beacon of hope, a place to start over for a better life. For them, the American Dream is still very much alive. 70% of people, across race, political party, gender, and income, also believe that the American dream is still achievable.
First, it is already established that immigrants are more likely to foray into entrepreneurship than native-born people, a fact that remains true even across a sample of 69 countries.
Peter Vandor, of the Harvard Business Journal, theorizes that more risk-tolerant people emigrate and are therefore more likely to participate in other risk-tolerant activities, such as entrepreneurship.
Immigrants continue to be at the forefront of business and entrepreneurship, with 44% of Fortune 500 companies having at least one founder who is an immigrant or the child of immigrants, according to stats provided by the New American Economy, founded by Michael Bloomberg.
Furthermore, upward mobility exists! A study conducted by Princeton found that even the children of immigrants who fall in the poorest quarter of the U.S. end up becoming middle class. 80% of America’s millionaires, regardless of if they were foreign or U.S. born, are self-made. These stats aren’t just for large businesses either. As of 2019, immigrant business owners accounted for 21.7% of all small business owners in the U.S. It’s not just the business owners that benefit, either. A recent study found that workers employed by immigrant-owned businesses earn 4.1% more than workers employed by non-immigrant-owned businesses.
Despite the challenges, immigrants continue to dominate American entrepreneurship and create their own opportunities, and it is the American economy that continues to benefit from this hard work.
The bottom line? America contains 20% of the world’s immigrants, according to Pew Research Center, and America remains the number one destination for immigrants with big dreams. The real bottom line? The American dream is for everyone.
Op/Ed
Keep the pride of Pride Month year-round (without rainbow washing)
(EDITORIAL) When pride month is over, companies tend to delete their rainbow website adornments. How can your company can keep these efforts going?
Pride month is being celebrated in the US right now and soon, the rainbows will fade from mega-corporate logos and branding. Making a constant commitment to inclusivity and anti-discrimination isn’t always easy and marketing has minefields aplenty.
So how does a small business navigate this? We’re starting from a deficit of trust and there are a few reasons why.
The large-scale, mega-corporate marketing and PR targeted at the LGBTQIA+ community that goes on in June for Pride month, collectively referred to as “rainbow washing” (or sometimes even less flattering pandering accusations), has come under fire for being largely lip service and sometimes downright harmful by community advocates.
For example, one independent journalist penned an editorial, putting AT&T on blast for publicly supporting LGBTQIA+ causes while funding political initiatives that negatively impact the community. I’d consider this a prime example of what not to do.
Businesses that want to be genuine in their commitment to pride have plenty of options that don’t require vast marketing or PR budgets.
Pride is ultimately about celebrating progress and obstacles surmounted by the community and highlighting the work needed to promote equality for everyone, regardless of identity or orientation.
The first thing any business can do is reflect internally. Address any dirty laundry that might be kicked behind the couch in the corner.
Try asking these questions:
- Are our policies gender-neutral?
- Do any job titles involve gendered terms?
- Is the language in morality clauses modern?
- How do your benefits packages handle LGBTQIA+ health issues?
The other thing businesses can do, even if you are a business of just one person, is be an active member of your community.
Below are a few accessible, actionable suggestions on how to promote a welcoming and inclusive world:
- Listen – Be informed about what goes on in your locale. Sometimes just being aware is more than half the battle.
- Speak – if there is something going on in your community that you have a strong opinion on, speak up. Twitter is popular these days. Few things are more impactful than a call to city hall or the commerce department from a local business owner. You have more power than you probably realize. And yes, it IS good for business because it builds trust and loyalty within your customer base. Good things happen to those who make an effort to do the right thing.
- Ask Questions – Nothing beats good old honesty and accountability. Colleagues, customers, and the community at large will respect you more if you are willing to open a dialog. This can be individual conversations or a short survey in a newsletter or social media post. This builds trust and gives you an opportunity to serve as a role model for others.
- Back Local Events – Get your name and logo out there. I know this one feels inaccessible to smaller businesses, but hear me out. Obviously, organizations running events like financial or in-kind contributions. If you can do that, great! A lot of organizations struggle with finding safe meeting spaces- can you unlock the office for 2 hours one evening after work one night a month? Something as simple as volunteering your parking lot for some extra space or putting a banner on your webpage for a week makes a big difference too. Push their events on your socials. Can I borrow your printer?
At the end of the day, every day, everyone just wants to be treated equally, with kindness and compassion.
Last I checked, those are two things we haven’t put a commercial price tag on yet. So, above all else, be kind. It’s amazing how far that can get you.
This editorial was originally published on July 14, 2021.
Op/Ed
A career break doesn’t mean a closed door, but a window of opportunity
(EDITORIAL) A job pause can be maddeningly frustrating, but they can also open new opportunities to grow or start anew.
What’s worse than stand-still traffic?
The start-stop traffic.
In a standstill, you know where you stand… still. In stop n’ go n’ stop again traffic, you have no clue. You go from 5 to 50 again for all of three feet, then back to 5. Eventually, you don’t even care about getting to your destination anymore, just so long as the tedium ceases.
My jobs went almost exactly the same way.
Retail work, career work. Retail work, career work. Retail work, career work. And each time I had to take a pause, I didn’t have enough time, money, or interest to keep up with the rising trend of ‘content creators’ who can film, edit, script, photograph, edit THOSE, AND do blogs and emails replacing copywriter positions. So I just stayed scrambling until I could ‘relax’ into a career gig that ended shortly for one reason or another.
Even though I left each advertising job under different circumstances, in late 2019, I realized, ‘Okay, maybe it’s ME. Maybe if I’m this frustrated with the traffic, I need to pull off the road.’
The last shift saw me go from copywriter, to house cleaner, to heavy metal head shop gal, to moderating freight brokerage in the span of two months. Hell of a detour…
Of course now that I’m out of full-time work in the field I sold my credit score to break into, the guilt of having left a career I soured on to break into a field I didn’t need to go to college at all for is… crushing. And new beginnings, with wages to match, are hard no matter who you are.
However, this shame and heaviness is all coming from the inside. My parents are proud, my friends are happy for me, and I have yet to hear anyone actively dumping on my decision to purposely exit the salaried copywriting field. And even if everyone sucked about my choice, it wouldn’t change the fact that so far it’s the best one. At some point, you gotta shake yourself by the shoulders, borrow from Mrs. Knowles-Carter, and scream: Suck on my job cause, I’ve had enough.
Why deal with a stigma when you could deal with stigmata, right? Those are way cooler. And I’m pretty done with wounding myself either way.
Multiple small, panicked hiatuses taught me something. Some things. First thing: truly powerful screaming comes from the belly, not the throat. Most relevant thing: I don’t want to write for other people, nor for brands that can’t use some variant of my own voice.
I thought I was a copywriting mimic octopus who could change colors, shapes, and textures to suit an environment, but this whole time I’ve been a chameleon— always keeping my funky fresh shape, and only changing colors to suit how I feel, or to attract mates.
I’m not going to act like career pauses are some great thing in which to discover yourself and do some eat, pray, love BS. I quite literally almost died of a bad infection during a time I was on a pause with no heath insurance. The pauses were financially and mentally draining, and if it weren’t for extreme strokes of good fortune in several places, I wouldn’t be in a position to write this piece.
What I will say is that I was able to bid the misshapen phoenix cycle that I was on a frantic farewell, at least I think so. Anything’s liable to change, such is life.
For now, there is only to bag up the ashes and try to use them in fertilizing my next steps.
Op/Ed
Leaving the entrepreneurial life: What I learned from start to finish
(EDITORIAL) It’s a long and winding road in life as an entrepreneur, from building from the ground up to sustaining success. Joy comes in the journey.
I left the entrepreneurial life.
It started on a whim. I’d grown tired of making other people wealthy while staying in the same place and decided I needed to do this for myself. I was between jobs and had just moved back to the Austin area, so I started a kitchen-table graphic design company with the help of my daughter, who is also a designer. In two years, we were a four-person team, with clients ranging from Travel Texas to TGI Fridays.
We worked remotely, were family-friendly, had a four-day work week, and had the luxury of taking on projects that we loved. It was ideal, but fragile. There were feast or famine moments, and while we officially only worked four days a week, business development and strategy was my round-the-clock obligation.
We hung in there for nearly eight years. When my daughter received an opportunity of a lifetime to work abroad, she grabbed it. Around the same time, my biggest client decided to take their art department in-house, so we lost half of our annual revenue. It was a big loss. I tried a rebrand, a partnership, and a few podcasts, but my little agency was treading water.
Major clients turned into gigs, and money was tight. I had to find a job.
There’s a language you speak with other entrepreneurs, and a certain reverence is reserved for those who have succeeded. They have clout, grit, moxy, and chops. They are brave enough to go toe-to-toe on a job with companies who possess fat bank accounts, strategists, and actual creative departments. It’s an amazing feeling to be at the helm, and to see your work in major media, and to see your clients thrive. To leave that for the safety of a steady paycheck and healthcare is at once a great relief, and terribly heartbreaking.
When searching for a job as a former entrepreneur, you’re seen as a bit of a renegade. You have the skills and experience they’re looking for, but lack the pedigree of a big agency, and the civility of corporate life. You’re too bossy or crafty to be an associate, but too rough around the edges to be a leader. You’re in a bit of a no-man’s land, which sort of only resonates with other entrepreneurs or start-ups. And working for those guys is why you left office life in the first place.
Six months later, we all entered the Covid era, and I was and remain glad to have a good job. I still do one or two gigs a year. I say that it’s to keep my agency’s portfolio active, but I imagine it’s mostly because I still wish I had a piece of that life.
