4 solutions to lessening stress in your work day
(EDITORIAL) Telling someone to chill when stressed at work is useless advice, so let’s discuss meaningful, tangible ways anyone can stress less at work.
You can’t avoid all the stress of a job, whether you own your own business or work for someone. It’s important to deal with chronic stress. Long-term, stress will affect your immune system, causing you to get sick more often. It’s linked to heart disease, heart attacks, low fertility and many other health problems. It can make asthma and acid reflux much worse. You have to manage your stress.
How can you incorporate less stress into your work? I have dealt with anxiety all my life. Here are a few of my most effective solutions:
1. Set boundaries
No is a complete sentence. I know my priorities and have to make myself say no to even simple requests. I’ve learned that the less I explain, the more likely I’m going to stick to those boundaries. I can’t stop people from asking me to do something, but I can make sure that I’m getting my work in on time.
2. Don’t wait until the last minute
I’m a horrible example to follow, because I can procrastinate with the best of them. But I’ve found that when I work ahead of deadlines, I am far less stressed. I set imaginary deadlines for myself. If I miss it, I still have time to work. If I don’t, I sleep better because the project is done.
3. Get up away from your desk at least every 60 minutes
Just getting a fresh cup of coffee reminds me to stretch and move. Five minutes away from my screen can help me stay focused on the next project I need to finish. I also try to look away from the computer screen every 10/15 minutes. This reduces eye strain.
4. Leave your work on your desk
Okay, I’ll admit I read emails after hours, but very seldom do I act on them. I’m finding that I need to shut down at 5 or 6 in the afternoon and forget about work. We’re so connected these days that it can be difficult to separate. But you have to. Your family will thank you. Your sanity will thank you.
I’m sure there are more things you can do to relieve your stress. Get a massage. Exercise. Eat healthy. All those things your doctor tells you to do. But before you can practice self-care, you have to prioritize your time and deal with work stress.
To the unsung entrepreneur: We believe in you!
(EDITORIAL) To the unseen entrepreneur, we see you and we know that you work your tails off to do good things in your community.
I recently frequented one of my favorite new restaurants to find it permanently closed after less than a year. This locally sourced brunch place had pinpointed all of the farms that supplied their food on a map of California that hung like gallery art in the center of their restaurant.
They made sandwiches at their shop with donated food for the homeless and wrote inspirational notes to tuck inside their brown bag lunches. Their food was not only nutritious but delicious, and they seemed to always have patrons when we went, not too many that there was a line out the door, but enough that they always seemed busy.
I wish that we had spent more time there, more money, told more of our friends, or left glowing yelp reviews, but we are only two people, two people who took a delicious restaurant for granted because we thought how could this fail?
I’m sure that’s what the entrepreneur owners believed too when they started out.
They probably thought they’d make great food that people want to eat in a location newly dubbed Silicon Beach – amid shiny live/work complexes, surrounded by startups and young people.
They ventured that they could morally source nutritious food, give back to the community, and be excellent.
Part of me imagines that they did so well as a restaurant that they shut their doors just to expand, or open in a better location, or take a much-needed break. But they probably failed, as so many businesses do, and I want to take a moment to say thanks.
Not just to the restaurant that served the best breakfast tater tots that I have ever had the pleasure of eating, but to every entrepreneur who embarks on a journey that tries to make the world better.
I’m not just talking about the tech entrepreneur (though we need you too).
I’m mostly talking about the unseen baker that wakes up at 3am every morning just to bring a handful of baked goods to their city. Or about the small store owner that stocks chotchkies and cookbooks and beautiful things all of which I wish I could buy. I’m talking about the start-up plumber who shows up at your house on a Sunday afternoon and fixes your toilet because you’re at your wit’s end.
You are the unsung entrepreneurs, the heroes that we hurriedly thank on our way out the door.
You are the folks who had a dream and risked everything to bring us delicious food, adorable chotchkies, and functional plumbing.
A mentor of mine once told me that to be successful you must jump in the water, swim as fast as you can, and slowly increase the speed.
To those of you out there swimming as fast as you can – we’re behind you, and we appreciate you.
This is your headline, one you don’t often get — keep doing what you’re doing, we believe in you, and your hard work does not go unnoticed.
And if you decide after everything you’ve been through that it’s time to hang a permanently closed sign on your front door, there are people out there, lots of them maybe, who will mourn the loss of your mini quiches, your adorable iPhone cases, or even the best breakfast tater tots in the world.
5 underrated ways to support small businesses
(EDITORIAL) Want to support small businesses but can’t buy their products right now? No problem, take note of these other tips to support small!
Everyone’s felt at least a twinge of struggle over the last two years. Those who are really feeling this struggle across the board are small business owners. With so much uncertainty and so much closing around them, there’s a great deal of added stress to go on top of what they typically deal with.
Luckily, there are plenty of things you can do to help. Let’s talk about them:
- Buy a gift card, for yourself or for a friend – if there is someone in your life you need to purchase a gift for, consider a gift card to a small business, either online or in the recipient’s area. Even buying a catch-all gift card for something like Etsy helps to support small businesses.
- Write a review – I never realized until recent years just how important online reviews are. I almost always refer to them now when deciding on a new purchase or trying a new business. Writing a review only takes a few minutes and can send new business to the company’s door. Consider writing one review and posting it across all of their platforms (Google, Yelp, Facebook, etc.)
- Take social media a step further – again, if you like a business, follow them across all of their platforms. Interact and comment when appropriate, too, as this helps people who are considering trying the business. Sharing pictures is also helpful, if you tried a fancy coffee or got a great haircut that needs to be Instagrammed. When you buy something, post a story and tag the business in there. It alerts your followers of the business and also gives the business an option to share your post.
- Word of mouth – never forget how powerful of a marketing tool this is. Tell your friends and family about a new small business you tried and let them know how you liked it. Also grabbing a few business cards and handing them out is also a helpful tactic (and might just help you get a referral promo!)
- Mail them a thank you card – this is an obscure one, but some businesses will display cards they get in the mail, and giving them something to hang up will give new customers a sense of encouragement that the business they’re trying is liked by real people. (“Wow, someone went out of their way to send a thank you note. This place must be good!”) The business can then also share your card on social media and will further pass along the sense of encouragement to the potential customers in their followership.
At the end of the day, your feedback matters – not just to business owners, but to prospective clients and customers. Throw some good karma into the world and support the small businesses that you love.
Communicate more effectively by nixing this word from your vocabulary
(EDITORIAL) To communicate more effectively means more sales, better coworker relationships, and less effort in cleaning up messes.
What’s more frustrating than a problem you can’t immediately solve? A coworker who acts like he or she has all the magical answers and might as well handle it for you.
No one asked for your help, Karen.
Being a know-it-all may have been cute when you were five, but you’re a professional now. Telling a colleague what he or she should do is more or less telling them what they should do, and, more specifically, what you would do. Even more so if your advice is unsolicited but you’re outlining directives anyway.
To communicate in a less contentious way, avoid using the phrase “you should” unless someone explicitly asks, “What should I do?” If you haven’t been specifically asked that question but still throw out instructional advice, you could be dubbed that person in the office who causes eye rolls and groans because you’re oh so “helpful” and your behavior may deter others from actually seeking your advice when needed. No one likes to be lectured to.
This is true for coworkers, spouses, friends, clients, and so forth.
If you feel the burning urge to share some advice, try posing your comments in one of the following ways instead:
“Have you tried…?”
By posing your advice as a question, you’re allowing your colleague to answer on their own and talk out their current situation. Asking a question also implies that you care enough to help without jumping straight into a lecture.
“I’ve done this in the past and it worked for me.”
Be a little #relatable. Tell a story about what has worked for you to show you’re coworker that you’ve been there, too. Display sympathy and empathy by sharing how you’ve dealt with a similar situation before and how you succeeded.
“Is there anything I can do to help?”
Yes, actually ask if you can help before offering help. Instead of describing what your coworker should or shouldn’t do, show simple kindness and extend the offer. They might say no, but that’s OK. Just knowing that you cared enough to ask may be more helpful than you think.
It’s possible to communicate advice without telling people what they should or shouldn’t do. That’s not your job, after all.
