Tech gurus market bullsh*t to you, here’s what actually works

I am known as a technologist. An avowed geek. An unapologetic adopter of shiny new objects. My passion is finding out how technology – specifically the internet, can make my job better, faster, and more profitable. It is also figuring out how the consumer intersects with the internet and how I can leverage this to create more business.
In years past, I bet heavily on internet lead generation, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and video email marketing. I researched the best platforms and practices, sought the counsel of the foremost experts, and hired the best talent.
I had some great wins and surprising losses this year. I’ll get into that in a bit… but I realized that the real estate industry often markets tech on the internet as a replacement for human connection, as a convenience for the agent, and as a crutch for a basic lack of knowledge and expertise. In the real estate industry, technology is marketed as a shortcut to profits and that is complete bullshit.
Fair warning: this post is likely to get you riled up and deny that any of it applies to you. That’s cool. It probably doesn’t, so move along. I am not trying to derail your successful train. But this category of business tools creates stress for a lot of agents who feel left behind or “less than.”
About those gurus on stage at your favorite conferences
Listen to the gurus on stage and the vendors hawking their wares. According to them, the internet can provide a never-ending source of people who want to buy and sell (leads). It can eliminate the need to chase signatures or show homes. It can sell homes without the need to open them to strangers or tell you a home’s value instantly and automatically.
Wow. Get clients without dealing with real-time rejection. Show and sell homes with no physical effort. Find values with no expertise or local knowledge. Makes you wonder what human Realtors are going to do. Flip burgers, maybe?
Internet-based tools are an amazing enhancement to traditional skills and techniques, but it is often promoted as the miracle cure and wholesale replacement of skills and knowledge. I call this bullshit – but our industry is buying it.
The enticement of internet lead generation
Let’s start with internet lead generation. The surface promise is very enticing. Write a check and get a never-ending stream of people interested in real estate who have given up their contact information. No physical effort. No skill is required. No face-to-face rejection. Who wouldn’t sign up for that program?
But here is the problem. It takes a lot of money to do internet lead generation effectively. It takes a lot of resources to follow up and it generally takes time to create a sale. When you factor in all of these resources, internet lead generation is far sexier on paper than in practice.
Now, this does not mean lead generation isn’t a viable way to run a business. But it is best done in a team setting with proper resources to handle these leads effectively. In a team setting, internet lead generation is less likely to divert attention away from relationship building. And, for a single agent, it is a very dangerous place to “bet the farm”.
So I can pay more but get the same results?
The number of portals and agents competing for attention increases every month, so the resources required to stay level will also increase. This means it continually takes more money to get the same result… and this is where I call bullshit. The average agent is only seeing the tiny fraction of people making a profit from internet lead generation and they have no clue how costly internet lead generation actually is.
And that is another problem. How many agents use internet lead generation as a replacement for the much less “sexier” work of face-to-face prospecting? My guess is quite a few. I’ll confess. I tried replacing my traditional prospecting with a lead generation site. It was bullshit.
Another bullshit problem: social media
Here’s another technology coming between the consumer and the agent. Facebook, Twitter, and email marketing- loosely categorized as social media. When used as an easy, thoughtless, broadcast machine (as most agents do) the agent is following the idea that being seen- frequently- is the way to make the phones ring.
Agents have been doing this sort of “look at me!” advertising with postcards and print advertising for years. However, print costs lots of money and most will give some thought and attention before doing each piece. Social media is essentially free and nearly effortless, allowing agents to completely alienate their audience with their avalanche of tone-deaf posts and emails.
Now, at least this stuff is nearly free and the agent has resources left over for traditional relationship building. But, how much damage is done to potential real-life relationships with poor and uninformed social media tactics? The bullshit part is that free and easy should not mean tacky, thoughtless, and loud.
E-sigs aren’t the next coming of Christ
Here’s another thing. I thought electronic contracts and e-signatures were the best technology tool since sliced bread. And, used properly, it still is. Contracts can be signed at the consumer’s convenience and that can be a huge benefit for busy lives. All too often, though, e-signatures serve the agent or brokerage more than the client. There are situations where the client is best served with an in-depth explanation of the documents, but they are given an e-signature package instead.
This was one of my hardest realizations – I was completely guilty of choosing convenience over great representation. I told myself it was for the convenience of the client, but it really made my job a lot easier. This is not cool, it is bullshit.
I love technology, but…
Now, don’t get me wrong. I am still the technology fan girl you know and love. But with each passing day, I am convinced that a lasting and enduring business is made with an authentic connection to the people in my community. Technology simply gives me the opportunity to make more of those connections.
I meet and interact with hundreds of people on local Facebook groups and these interactions have led to wonderful real-life meetings and lasting relationships. It is an amazing and efficient layer to my traditional community building and prospecting. But it is a layer. Nattering on Facebook all day long does NOT create enough engagement to create a business.
So, what were my wins?
I used technology to publish my internal checklists to my clients, bringing a new level of transparency and accountability to our transactions.
I went deep on an unreasonable number of CRM systems and I am getting close to having a system that enhances both the creation of business as well as the transaction.
I went even deeper into the concept of the paperless office. There are a lot of benefits to a paperless office, but for the consumer, it means anyone on my team can answer any question, anytime, anywhere.
And my losses?
What were my losses? The biggest loss was my investment in internet lead generation, and that was a real surprise. I invested heavily in the platform, in the tools, and in the human resources necessary to make a profit.
I learned what it takes to make this business strategy work, but I also learned that I would rather use my resources to build a local community.
Another “loss” was the lesson learned on e-signatures. I have retooled my process to make sure that certain critical points in the process- the purchase contract, escrow instructions, and going over disclosures, are no longer a simple e-signature packet.
Moving forward – join me?
As I enter the next year, I am focused on a few principles. Belly to belly rules. Technology done right is invisible. Build a community to build long-term trust. Make a difference.
Wanna join me?
Rose Linda Gonzales
January 8, 2015 at 2:57 pm
Well-written, succinct, to the point. And so you: authentic and informative! I have heard you talk at a workshop about lead gen and it had really opened my eyes as to what my other options were. For me, it boiled down to the basics of face-to-face time with people and cultivating long-lasting relationships!! Keep writing good stuff, Kendyl!
Jon
January 8, 2015 at 3:04 pm
See. This is why I love you Kendyl. Being one of the “evil” I’ll leave it at that, but great job shining a floodlight on will continue to be a pain point for so many. <3
Kyle Robbins
January 8, 2015 at 3:58 pm
Great article Kendyl !! Rock on…
Erica Ramus
January 8, 2015 at 4:20 pm
Great post Kendyl! I was at RETSO this year in Atlanta and my #1 take away was that many presenters – at a tech conference full of geeks – seemed to point out that tech is great, but it’s still only a TOOL. It’s a way to do our job better, but should not be replacing the human element, the face to face interactions. Remember – it’s PEOPLE on both sides of a transaction, not computers. Love this Kendyl.
Ken Brand
January 8, 2015 at 4:27 pm
What? Real Estate Business Success is a people business? Amen and thank God, or your deity. Nice share. Thanks. I’m a believer and a fan:-)
Jeff Chalmers
January 8, 2015 at 5:38 pm
What’s “paperless”? I’d say, young missy, you hit almost every key point that the industry needs to fix. Great article. You’re wicked smaht! XO!!
Kathy Howe
January 8, 2015 at 6:06 pm
Great words, Kendyl. We haven’t over indulged in the Kool Aid. “Belly to Belly” works for us…. My agents are people persons and that’s what makes it work. As you said, technology needs to be a tool and in the background. We ARE a paperless office and as the Broker… that gives me more time to work with my agents. That’s where technology is awesome. Thanks for telling it like it is.
Virginia Dean
January 8, 2015 at 6:33 pm
I want to join you Kendyl. While I have been a chaser of bright, shiny objects I know in my heart and gut that it’s about the people.
Good post.
Gwen
January 8, 2015 at 7:24 pm
Rock ON, sister. Great post, Kendyl.
Kelley Skar
January 8, 2015 at 9:20 pm
Kendyl, Kendyl, Kendyl my friend!! You had me right up to the eSignatures part. I was cheering you on “You tell ’em Girl!” I do agree with 99% of what you’re saying however when it comes to eSigs and transaction management I would argue that the agent who is going to their clients home at 11pm at night to get a deal signed is not providing a higher level of service to their client. I would argue, the agent that does eSigs PROPERLY and actually calls their client and goes through the docs with them in the phone without invading their clients space at 11pm, is the one providing a superior level of service. I will say, however, I would agree with you in your argument that there are likely to be a few Agemts who will be self serving and perhaps not give the correct level of service when it comes to eSignatures. The eSig is not designed to replace our job as advisors, it is there as a tool to enhance and make more efficient, what we do for our clients.
I know you will crush 2015 and I’m looking forward to our conversations over this post and a glass of wine my friend! #KeepRockin
Pat Brewer
January 9, 2015 at 12:20 am
Kendyl,
Thank you for calling a spade a shovel!
David Pylyp
January 9, 2015 at 1:43 am
What a refreshing perspective!
Yes we have websites, blogs and videos. They provide credibility.
Testimonials are powerful! Not rating sites.
Landing pages provide a request for information point of sale.
The best? Is face to face door knocking and asking when they are planning their next move. Get a response and follow up a relationship.
I love the paperless opportunity to save printing and storage but have long felt we are doing a dis service to our clients by not providing full explanations of what they are deciding.
Thank you for a good articulation of raising the bar of service in our business.
David Pylyp
Toronto Canada
Jeff Lobb
January 9, 2015 at 4:44 am
LOL.
Sher
January 9, 2015 at 5:52 am
As a solo-agent brokerage, I too, would rather use my resources to build a local community. Technology is only a tool, not a business model. My business is referral based, and I don’t use lead generation tools, having learned from watching more savvy agents than me try it and walk away. Referral based clients take connection, service, building reputation, engaging in community. It takes time and commitment. There are agent teams who work the lead generation machine successfully, but that’s not the business model I aspire to. I don’t knock it, but their business model is based on a numbers game, and that’s not me. I love simple tech that makes the transaction smoother, but agree, we must be sure we are not sacrificing service and professional guidance for our own convenience. Going over documents with clients, before they sign, is our obligation. Sending a packet to sign, with no explanation is irresponsible and will sooner or later create misunderstanding and potential conflicts with clients and between parties. My goal is expert guidance and excellent service. To the degree tech tools help me do that, awesome! When they start to create distance or prevent me from delivering quality representation, they become a barrier to my standards of success.
Jas Jagpal
January 9, 2015 at 11:03 am
Enough of all the Bullshit! The frustrations, anxiety and expenses! 🙂
The feeling of being overwhelmed by the next gadget, tip and trick.
Now let’s all get back to work! There are tools to use, learn new skills…
Heck! no magic pills.
Cheers,
Jas Jagpal
Ben Day
January 12, 2015 at 8:53 pm
Way to go. I have friends that get a lot of business and leads off of lead generation. But it’s like putting gas in your car by dumping it on the hood. Some of it might get into the gas tank eventually. You also have to really enjoy rejection, and if you want a 20 to 30 year career, two to four rejections for every kinda satisfied conversion isn’t much of a way to live.
stephanie crawford
January 15, 2015 at 4:36 pm
Sigh. I’m guilty of e-sig overuse myself. I’ll be more diligent. I try set expectations up front, but sometimes it’s hard making time for that one-on-one sit-down at the beginning when they’re raring to go look at the pretty houses.
But seriously great article Kendyl. You da WOAHman!
Kendyl
January 15, 2015 at 5:06 pm
For those of you commenting on e-sigs….. I am not advocating an abandonment of this marvelous tool. NO! In many circumstances, it is the best way to serve your client’s needs. However, familiarity breeds contempt. There are times when the client would benefit from a face to face explanation of what they must sign. I believe a dependence on e-signatures erodes our decision-making process on when we should take that extra step. At least, I know I have been guilty of this sin. Further, transaction coordinators and escrow companies also take e-sig for granted as my clients are constantly asked to sign paperwork with no explanation or context. It is just a caution that I throw out there.
Pingback: MAR138: What Agents should avoid in 2015 - The Making Agents Rich Show
KATHLEEN CONDON
September 20, 2018 at 8:42 am
I love this article! It is so true – real estate is still a face to face business!