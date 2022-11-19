Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Homeownership

Will home prices rise or fall in 2023?

The million dollar, golden ticket questions all home buyers are wanting to know: Will home prices go up, stay the same, or decline next year?

Published

home representing co-living

It isn’t a bold statement to say that the housing market has been insane for the past couple of years. In the midst of high inflation, increasing mortgage rates, and sales activity nearly screeching to a halt, the incredibly limited housing inventory that we’re currently plagued with will prevent significant home price drops for most of the country next year, predicted by NAR’s Lawrence Yun

Yun shared his residential real estate outlook for 2023 recently, stating that most home prices have been holding steady since inventory is still so low. There are some places that are seeing increasing prices, but other locations (like California) are experiencing drops. Yun also made it very clear that today’s looming market conditions are much different from those experienced during the Great Recession.

He claims that housing inventory is only a quarter of what we saw in 2008 – and strained property sales still remain very low – nowhere near what was experienced during the dreaded housing crash. Short sales are very hard to attain because of the price appreciation we’ve gained over the past couple of years. 

Steered by the unrivaled rate that mortgage rates shot to in 2022, from 3% reported at the beginning of the year to around 7% today, the plunge in the housing market has had an incredible impact on our country’s economic position, Yun explained. He states that the decrease in sales brought down GDP, which he affirms would be the opposite if the market were stabilizing. He noted his concern for the spread between climbing mortgage rates and the opposing federal funds rate, as well. 

Yun stated that the aperture between the government borrowing rate and the 30-year fixed mortgage rate is significantly higher now than it was in the past. Imagining we didn’t have this huge gap, mortgage rates would not be 7%, they would likely be 5.8%. A usual spread would help rejuvenate the economy. If inflation goes away, then we’d have more positive outcomes within financial markets and much lower interest rates, which would give homeowners the option to refinance.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

small home representing moving small home representing moving

Homeownership

Where US homebuyers are moving to for affordability

With interest rates skyrocketing, the housing market is cooling, but still some are moving to specific areas due to affordability, but where?

3 days ago
small home representing moving small home representing moving

Real Estate Big Data

Home values on the rise: What will homes be worth in 2023?

The housing market is on fire. Will we continue to see home values increasing over the next 2 years? This prediction poll has the...

October 11, 2022
Women looking concerned away from computer representing scared home buyers Women looking concerned away from computer representing scared home buyers

Real Estate Brokerage

7 red flags that scare home buyers away from your listings

While houses are selling quickly right now, there are some things that will almost definitely turn a home buyer off.

October 10, 2022
existing home sales existing home sales

Real Estate Big Data

Existing home sales slide 19.9% for the year, prices spike 7.7%

Existing home sales fell slightly for the month, but dramatically annually, and prices are up. Current conditions remain restrictive for first time buyers.

September 21, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022