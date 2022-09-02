Branded content marketing is the best way to appeal to customers

Banner ads are usually at the tail end of criticism. They’re over 18 years old, but arguably have lost their effectiveness over time (if they ever were effective in the first place).

Though the internet has evolved rapidly in recent years, one thing has stayed true: People strongly dislike ads, so much so that they are willing to pay to avoid them. It’s no surprise that there’s been a rise in downloads of ad-blocking software.

To appeal to a modern audience, new tactics must be utilized. Your content must strive to go beyond traditional advertising, and that’s where branded content steps in.

Branded content is alluring to consumers because it isn’t so much about selling a product, but instead adding merit and worth. Marketers can benefit from this tool because it’s a way to advertise their brand voice and values in a way that actually works.

Studies have shown that consumers want to learn about products through relative content. Consumers also respond positively to brands that provide them with thoughtful subject matter expertise.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Branded content is a new, groundbreaking way to build a community. By intentionally serving readers without delaying them, an element of trust and relief can allow readers to truly take in and enjoy content.

Why choose branded content?

It creates an appealing story for potential customers. People naturally connect more with personal experiences, as opposed to traditional ads. Unlike advertising, branded content is more genuine and better received by consumers. Because this content is less promotional, it allows people to connect better with your individual content.

More connection, MORE SALES!