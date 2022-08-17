Connect with us

This cool Chrome extension finds influencers for you

Every great marketing strategy these days includes influencers, but where should you start? This Chrome extension can close the deal for you.

Person on phone hiring influencers

As the prevalence of social usage has solidified, marketers have started leveraging influencers in their marketing strategies. Influencer marketing is becoming one of the most effective ways to attract customers and clients.

Consumers trust recommendations from a third party more often than a brand itself. Oftentimes, the third party consumers trust most are people they know or follow on social media. Word of mouth recommendations and criticisms spread through social media faster than anywhere else. Within this social media universe live influencers – people who are active on social media and blogs who can be advocates and niche promoters for your brand.

When you align with an influencer, not only do they bring their audience, but they also bring their audience’s network as well.

Influencers generate content about your brand, they recommend your brand to their loyal followers, and they insert themselves into conversations surrounding the niche of your brand. In this way, an influencer has the ability to drive traffic to your site, increase your social media exposure, and even sell your product from their recommendation or story about their experience. Therefore, getting the right influencer on your side can make a huge difference in determining whether your company succeeds or fails.

One of the biggest challenges to influencer marketing is identifying the right influencer. This is where Klear comes in. The Klear chrome extension can aid you in tapping into influencers by helping you to identify them. The company’s mission is to analyze all of the billions of interactions on social networks and extract insights that help you make better marketing decisions. The extension works by adding Klear badges to your Twitter feed. These badges then help you understand who your Twitter followers are and what interests them. You can then access social insights from directly inside your Twitter feed.

Their cutting edge algorithms deliver metrics revolving around identifying potential key influencers and include measuring how influential a user is, if the user is an expert in a specific skill, and how responsive the user is.

Check out Klear’s website for a full overview of their plans. You can opt-in for a paid plan, but they have a free plan too. They also have free tools that could add value and insight to any business.

