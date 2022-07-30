Connect with us

Increase phone conversions, never let a sales call go to waste

More and more customers are directly clicking ads to place a phone call – and yet, many marketers have no way of measuring the ROI on ads that contain their phone number or call-to-click link.

convert phone calls

Your business relies on incoming calls to convert sales. And these days, customers aren’t looking for phone numbers in the yellow pages – they’re getting them online.

The solution for your missing data

DialogTech hopes to shine a light on the “black hole” of click-to-call data.

DialogTech is a platform for managing and gaining data from phone calls.

For every incoming call, DialogTech can instantly attribute the call to the keyword search, ad, web page, or channel that brought the caller in. You’ll also learn the name, location, phone number, and call history of the caller.

This data is immediately available to your sales agents, who can use the information to contextualize and more effectively handle the call.

The data is also consolidated so that you can visit it later, and is easily integrated with the CRM software you are already using to measure your marketing. With this data you can optimize your online marketing, leading to more sales conversions.

So, what does it do?

DialogTech uses a technology called SourceTrak that replaces phone numbers on your ads with a unique number that allows the software to see who is calling and their recent web behavior.

This means that, for everyone who calls your business, you can see what keywords they were searching, which ad they clicked, or what website they were on before visiting yours.

A representative from DialogTech says that “for marketers, this is pure gold.”

The instant data that DialogTech generates can also be used to deliver the call to the appropriate person. You can set contextual rules to route the calls appropriately.

DialogTech also records calls so you can learn more about what makes a successful sales call, and gives calls a “call score,” so you can rate which sales agents are performing best.

Testimonial – or see for yourself

SnapCap, a small business that increased their conversion rate by 30 percent by using DialogTech, says the software “a huge impact on our marketing team’s conversion tracking and analytics,” adding that the company is “much more comfortable testing new ad campaigns because we can measure the complete ROI…It’s been a win-win.”

Written By

Ellen Vessels, a Staff Writer at The American Genius, is respected for their wide range of work, with a focus on generational marketing and business trends. Ellen is also a performance artist when not writing, and has a passion for sustainability, social justice, and the arts.

