ASL: The one language you NEED to learn

Since America is a cultural melting pot, language can be a sizable barrier. One language that many people forget about is ASL.

Published

ASL sign language

The wonderful world of real estate is full of twists, turns, negotiations, and legalese. Most people struggle to grasp the language and terms clearly. If ASL, American Sign Language, is their primary language, having a realtor fluent in ASL could be quite helpful. Deaf clients are often underserved in real estate dealings.

There can be a language and communication issue when deaf customers work with hearing agents. Nobody needs any disadvantage when the paperwork is signed. People need to be able to follow along in every conversation and negotiation well, to understand what is being offered and what they are agreeing to. An ASL-fluent real estate agent is an excellent way for deaf people to fully participate in and understand their own real estate transactions.

No matter what, people need a realtor who’ll lead the way, guiding them through the intricacies of the contracts and terms, and advocating for them when needed. With every step of buying a home or property, most customers have questions. Therefore, for deaf people, finding a realtor who speaks their primary language, ASL, is a key factor.

It isn’t always easy to find realtors in your area who are fluent in ASL, but we found Amy Seely, of The Seely Group with Keller Williams Realty in Austin, Texas. Seely grew up with deaf parents, and has used ASL her whole life. “Because I grew up with deaf parents, I feel that it’s my duty to help the hearing and the deaf communities,” says Seely.

Maria Galluci, real estate agent in Fort Collins and Colorado Springs, has a similar story. She grew up with deaf parents, and after acting as their interpreter when they bought their home. That experience led her to pursue a path in real estate, as she realized sometimes people take advantage of them due to the communication gap.

A quick Google search pulled up various databases of ASL-fluent real estate agents, based on area. One database lists 64 Texas real estate agents who speak ASL. We found another for DC, MD, and VA. Thank goodness for the internet. Hopefully deaf people will be able to find a realtor adept in ASL and experienced in real estate. Finding the ideal realtor who can walk you through the process is worth the time spent searching.

Joleen Jernigan is an ever-curious writer, grammar nerd, and social media strategist with a background in training, education, and educational publishing. A native Texan, Joleen has traveled extensively, worked in six countries, and holds an MA in Teaching English as a Second Language. She lives in Austin and constantly seeks out the best the city has to offer.

