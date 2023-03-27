Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Marketing

Take advantage of new ad space with Pinterest Premiere Spotlight

An oft underutilized advertising resource, this Pinterest beta program aims to compete with the likes of Tiktok for short form videos.

Published

A phone showing a woman being recorded for a Pinterest short form video. She wears bohemian clothes and big black boots and sits in a wicker chair.

With Meta platforms and TikTok taking off in the social media space, advertisers looking for a platform that is not yet oversaturated are in luck with Pinterest’s new ‘Premiere Spotlight’ ad unit. This top-of-screen placement would provide prominent real estate on the search page. 

Kohl’s was the first retailer to test out the new ad unit, which included a half-screen advertisement with a CTA to visit the website to shop. The retailer chose to target those looking to shop for clothing with a ‘1 dress 3 ways’ convertible spring dress, perfect for the upcoming Easter holiday. The 24-hour, video-style placement offers premium exposure by reaching pinners before scrolling through their home page. 

Short-form video is soaring in popularity thanks to the likes of TikTok, Reels, Snapchat Spotlight, YouTube Shorts, and the countless “Stories” features that have been added to popular platforms. Some of the benefits of short-form video marketing include high levels of engagement, digestible information, better SEO, easier content repurposing, higher ROI, and a fun way to promote a product or service that appears different to a user vs. a stagnant image.  

“It has been discovered that customers retain 95% of information from videos, making them essential not only for marketing but also for establishing a strong brand.”

Pinterest currently boasts 450 million users and is steadily growing. It’s also not the first video-focused element offered in the app. Pinterest has included video-based Idea Pins since 2022 driving a 30% increase in adoption and usage year over year. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Though it’s a beneficial offering to advertisers looking to honing in Pinterest users who are primarily females that are looking for ‘pinspiration’ in cooking, home décor, fashion, and more, it may not be a cost-efficient option for smaller brands. Pinterest hasn’t officially released the approximate cost of the placement, though due to its position, will most like carry a premium price tag per click. 

At the time of posting, Pinterest’s “Premiere Spotlight is in beta testing with selected partners, with a broader launch coming later in the year.” We will be keeping an eye out for the official launch!

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Emily Drewry is a Staff Writer at The American Genius where she has also been a Web Producer. She holds two Business degrees in Digital Marketing & Advertising as well as Sales Management. She resides in the sunny Orlando, FL and embodies the heart of hospitality. When not working on web projects, she's probably at a theme park or thrifting her next trendy piece, iced coffee in hand.

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Man drinking coffee looking at phone for reviews. Man drinking coffee looking at phone for reviews.

Real Estate Marketing

How to get around the unreliable nature of sentiment analysis

Sentiment analysis is a standard marketing practice, but studies reveal the data is increasingly unreliable - here's how to combat the trend.

4 days ago
Man on the phone in front of a laptop, making sales call. Man on the phone in front of a laptop, making sales call.

Real Estate Marketing

This app automatically logs sales calls data from your smartphone

Salestrail is an app that automatically logs calls so you can improve the performance of your sales calls with less hassle.

7 days ago
person working on branded content marketing design person working on branded content marketing design

Real Estate Marketing

7 low-budget ways your business can grow using marketing

Marketing ideas are often expensive or ultra time consuming, but let's talk about some proven tactics that won't break the bank.

March 14, 2023
person looking at website person looking at website

Real Estate Marketing

Your fancy-pants website is making people violently ill (literally)

Your fancy, self-animating website might be making people violently ill, even if it is insanely beautiful. Sorry...

March 10, 2023

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022