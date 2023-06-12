Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Real DailyThe Real Daily

Real Estate Marketing

TikTok enters long-form monetization with this new feature

On the heels of YouTube and Twitch being in hot water for monetization, TikTok is introducing their own monetizing program for long-form content.

Published

A woman stands in front of a phone on a phone stand gesturing welcomingly, with purple and yellow neon bars on the wall behind her while she records for Tiktok.

TikTok is making a new monetization feature available to certain creators based on positive results from a limited trial run over the past few months. The feature, known as Series, will allow eligible users to record longer-form content and lock videos behind paywalls.

This addition comes at a time during which other high-traffic platforms, such as YouTube and Twitch, are restricting ways in which users can effectively monetize their content, making it another win for the controversial TikTok.

According to The Verge, the current maximum time limit for eligible creators–10 minutes–will be extended to 20 minutes. These creators will also be able to charge from $1 to $190 for content (similarly to OnlyFans, though TikTok has made it clear that they do not support nudity or sex work on their platform). 

As for who qualifies to take advantage of these additions under the Series banner, The Verge reports that, in addition to being at least 18 years old and having 10,000 or more followers, users will need to meet “other account and views benchmarks” before they are considered eligible for creating Series content.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other users may be considered for Series eligibility if they have at least 1,000 followers, can demonstrate proof that their “exclusive” content has sold in other arenas, and meet other relevant account benchmarks, most likely related to metrics. 

The Series concept holds water, but The Verge also posits that creators may not have a reason to be optimistic just yet: “…historically, creators have been frustrated with their returns, saying the payout has been worse than other platforms like YouTube — under TikTok’s original creator fund, for example, users made pennies for viral videos.”

Other critics of the feature worry that TikTok’s overall value lies in short-form content that both captures attention and delivers entertainment quickly; the idea of allowing up to 20 minutes of content on TikTok–and even locking it behind a paywall–seems at odds with the media platform’s ethos.

Still, TikTok’s willingness to support creators in exploring more in-house monetization options is a step forward for creators everywhere–especially when other platforms appear to be moving in reverse. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Jack Lloyd has a BA in Creative Writing from Forest Grove's Pacific University; he spends his writing days using his degree to pursue semicolons, freelance writing and editing, oxford commas, and enough coffee to kill a bear. His infatuation with rain is matched only by his dry sense of humor.

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

person looking at website person looking at website

Real Estate Marketing

Your fancy-pants website is making people violently ill (literally)

Your fancy, self-animating website might be making people violently ill, even if it is insanely beautiful. Sorry...

6 days ago
Woman typing at a computer in a brightly lit cafe, moderating Facebook comments with better tools. Woman typing at a computer in a brightly lit cafe, moderating Facebook comments with better tools.

Real Estate Technology

Reduce comment headaches with new Facebook moderation tools

These improved Facebook moderation tools are intended to put more control back into the hands of creators and out of the comment section.

May 30, 2023

Real Estate Marketing

Be your own hero, make your own dang animated gif

Oh, the ubiquitousness of gifs! People love them, and let's face it: gifs sell. Why not make your own?

May 25, 2023
creator marketing represented by taking selfie photo creator marketing represented by taking selfie photo

Real Estate Marketing

The history of influencer marketing across the ages

You may roll your eyes at sexy strangers hawking snake oil on social media, but influencer marketing is nothing new...

May 18, 2023
Advertisement

The Real Daily is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2023