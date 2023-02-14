Say goodbye to overlong meetings with this (free) Zoom timer app

Zoom has become such a vital part of how businesses communicate nowadays, not just with each other but also with clients. It saved quite a few businesses from halting complete production once the pandemic hit. However, it’s always been missing something important: a timer.

Not anymore though! This slick new timer application has been created by Blue Sky Apps specifically for Zoom. This optional application includes a stopwatch, clock, customizable timers and countdowns, and even on-screen agendas. This add-on can be viewed by everyone else in the Zoom meeting.

Even your boss who loves to ramble has to acknowledge the big countdown timer on the screen. Maybe you’ll get to lunch on time this time. The application doesn’t save or transmit any meeting data making it secure and simply a handy tool to have. Because it was specifically made for Zoom, the integration is seamless.

Blue Sky Apps even offers 24 hour support for the timer. There are some more known and widely used apps (looking at you, Instagram) that don’t even offer that consistent support.

Now, the timer itself is not just a huge clock that sits on your Zoom partner’s face. It has a variety of options on placements for example either sharing half the screen with the person you’re speaking with, sitting in the corner or having the screen be only the timer itself.

You can also manage the timer whilst in a meeting in case you need more time too. It’s also formatted to work with mobile Zoom and be color customized.

It has been a tool desperately needed for Zoom. We have all been in the position where we think we are track time-wise only to look at the clock and realize you’re a half an hour or an hour over. Now you have to scramble to wrap up everything nicely and rush to the next part of your day. Now maybe you’re late to a lunch or another meeting.

Life is not about being on time all the time, but when it comes to work or managing your own business, every minute counts. The app itself is completely free with no additional paid add-ons to it. It’s worth trying out for anyone who uses Zoom regularly.