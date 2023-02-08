Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Technology

Shake it up with this creative AI art for Zoom backgrounds

Zoom can be pretty stale, but we all still have to use it a lot – this AI art tool can create unique and creative backgrounds.

Published

Zoom backgrounds - AI created

If you’re one of many people still actively using Zoom for work, you’re probably familiar with all of the various options for backgrounds at this point. Outside of buying a greenscreen and making your own background–or investing time and money in actual set pieces–your options for dressing up your virtual space are fairly limited. Zoomscape.ai aims to change that.

Zoomscape.ai is a simple, AI-powered tool that uses AI image generation to put together Zoom backgrounds. Like most AI art generators, users need only enter a written prompt into the program to be presented with a selection of options, any one of which can be used as a Zoom background with a few clicks.

As with most AI art, the possibilities are endless; however, Zoomscape.ai also adds a certain twist that helps the backgrounds feel more artistic than uniform, giving them an otherworldly quality despite showcasing a range of relatively mundane settings on their website.

For example, one background depicts an office setting that would be entirely recognizable were it not for the neon, cyberpunk-esque color palette affecting everything in the image. Another background shows a rooftop with a purple filter. 

It’s safe to say that these backgrounds are a bit less cheesy than Zoom’s built-in options, offering a significant depth of creativity for those who want their presence to be a bit more notable in any circumstance.

Interestingly enough, Zachary Dorsch, creator of Zoomscape.ai, leaned heavily into the AI sphere when putting together this project. “What sets Zoomscape apart is that I used AI throughout the entire development process, from choosing a color palette and naming the product, generating my prompt for background images, to writing the landing page copy,” says Dorsch. 

He adds that the resulting project took him less than two weeks to complete because of this tactic. This just goes to show that Zoomscape.ai, an AI-reliant and AI-powered tool, is representative of a significant shift in the industry; as AI tools continue to develop, their implications will most certainly be far-reaching.

Despite some suspicion around AI art, user comments on Product Hunt have been largely positive, with several people praising Zoomscape.ai for helping preserve their privacy, giving them virtually limitless options for portraying their moods or feelings for the day via their “setting,” and creating “sharp” images that hold their quality.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Jack Lloyd has a BA in Creative Writing from Forest Grove's Pacific University; he spends his writing days using his degree to pursue semicolons, freelance writing and editing, oxford commas, and enough coffee to kill a bear. His infatuation with rain is matched only by his dry sense of humor.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

excel graphs from data excel graphs from data

Real Estate Marketing

Don’t let Excel scare you – easily make elegant graphs from your data

Excel can be intimidating, but there's an app that helps make all sorts of graphs from your data without having to learn anything new,...

1 hour ago
chatgpt on bing chatgpt on bing

Real Estate Marketing

Will Microsoft integrate ChatGPT into its Bing search engine?

ChatGPT has been turning heads in the business world, now making it a real possibility that we all have to care about Bing's existence...

2 days ago
nothing phone nothing phone

Real Estate Technology

What even is this Nothing Phone (2) the nerds are clamoring for?

The last Nothing Phone was critically acclaimed, but not released in America - this time around, we might get a shot at one!

2 days ago
robot attorney robot attorney

Real Estate Technology

A robot attorney will be allowed to defend a case

A robot attorney will be allowed in a court room next month - how will this work and will other courts allow the same?

January 18, 2023

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022