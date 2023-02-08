Shake it up with this creative AI art for Zoom backgrounds

If you’re one of many people still actively using Zoom for work, you’re probably familiar with all of the various options for backgrounds at this point. Outside of buying a greenscreen and making your own background–or investing time and money in actual set pieces–your options for dressing up your virtual space are fairly limited. Zoomscape.ai aims to change that.

Zoomscape.ai is a simple, AI-powered tool that uses AI image generation to put together Zoom backgrounds. Like most AI art generators, users need only enter a written prompt into the program to be presented with a selection of options, any one of which can be used as a Zoom background with a few clicks.

As with most AI art, the possibilities are endless; however, Zoomscape.ai also adds a certain twist that helps the backgrounds feel more artistic than uniform, giving them an otherworldly quality despite showcasing a range of relatively mundane settings on their website.

For example, one background depicts an office setting that would be entirely recognizable were it not for the neon, cyberpunk-esque color palette affecting everything in the image. Another background shows a rooftop with a purple filter.

It’s safe to say that these backgrounds are a bit less cheesy than Zoom’s built-in options, offering a significant depth of creativity for those who want their presence to be a bit more notable in any circumstance.

Interestingly enough, Zachary Dorsch, creator of Zoomscape.ai, leaned heavily into the AI sphere when putting together this project. “What sets Zoomscape apart is that I used AI throughout the entire development process, from choosing a color palette and naming the product, generating my prompt for background images, to writing the landing page copy,” says Dorsch.

He adds that the resulting project took him less than two weeks to complete because of this tactic. This just goes to show that Zoomscape.ai, an AI-reliant and AI-powered tool, is representative of a significant shift in the industry; as AI tools continue to develop, their implications will most certainly be far-reaching.

Despite some suspicion around AI art, user comments on Product Hunt have been largely positive, with several people praising Zoomscape.ai for helping preserve their privacy, giving them virtually limitless options for portraying their moods or feelings for the day via their “setting,” and creating “sharp” images that hold their quality.