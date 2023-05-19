Asking AI to visualize if your state was a Realtor®

We’ve enjoyed all of the memes about our states being villains or superheroes, but it made us wonder what these bots could come up if we asked it to think of each state as a Realtor. Let’s just say it did not disappoint.
Look closely and you’ll see fabulously disconcerting features in the background, and the clothes sometimes have oddities like different colored buttons or a belt where it doesn’t go or there are eyeball or finger issues… you’ll see.
Feel free to share this on social media with your observations of whether or not it’s accurate for YOUR state (@RealDailyUpdate is in Texas, and we’re pretty thrilled with the results, despite being slightly more Dallas-y than our beloved Austin where we are headquartered).
Remember, these are all bots’ creations which means garbage in (data it is reading from), so garbage out – it absolutely lacks diversity and accuracy, so this is really just meant to scratch an entertaining itch of what a BOT thinks your state would be if it were a Realtor.
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming