Asking AI to visualize if your state was a Realtor®

We’ve enjoyed all of the memes about our states being villains or superheroes, but it made us wonder what these bots could come up if we asked it to think of each state as a Realtor. Let’s just say it did not disappoint.

Look closely and you’ll see fabulously disconcerting features in the background, and the clothes sometimes have oddities like different colored buttons or a belt where it doesn’t go or there are eyeball or finger issues… you’ll see.

Feel free to share this on social media with your observations of whether or not it’s accurate for YOUR state (@RealDailyUpdate is in Texas, and we’re pretty thrilled with the results, despite being slightly more Dallas-y than our beloved Austin where we are headquartered). Some of you states are gorgeous – others are… a little wacky…

Remember, these are all bots’ creations which means garbage in (data it is reading from), so garbage out – it absolutely lacks diversity and accuracy, so this is really just meant to scratch an entertaining itch of what a BOT thinks your state would be if it were a Realtor.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming