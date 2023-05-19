Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Real DailyThe Real Daily

Real Estate Brokerage

Asking AI to visualize if your state was a Realtor®

AI has gotten pretty sophisticated, so we asked a bot what it would look like if your state was a real estate professional.

Published

We’ve enjoyed all of the memes about our states being villains or superheroes, but it made us wonder what these bots could come up if we asked it to think of each state as a Realtor. Let’s just say it did not disappoint.

Look closely and you’ll see fabulously disconcerting features in the background, and the clothes sometimes have oddities like different colored buttons or a belt where it doesn’t go or there are eyeball or finger issues… you’ll see.

Feel free to share this on social media with your observations of whether or not it’s accurate for YOUR state (@RealDailyUpdate is in Texas, and we’re pretty thrilled with the results, despite being slightly more Dallas-y than our beloved Austin where we are headquartered).

Some of you states are gorgeous – others are… a little wacky…

Remember, these are all bots’ creations which means garbage in (data it is reading from), so garbage out – it absolutely lacks diversity and accuracy, so this is really just meant to scratch an entertaining itch of what a BOT thinks your state would be if it were a Realtor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

In this article:, ,
Written By

Lani is the COO and News Director at The American Genius, has co-authored a book, co-founded BASHH, Austin Digital Jobs, Remote Digital Jobs, and is a seasoned business writer and editorialist with a penchant for the irreverent.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

person looking at website person looking at website

Real Estate Marketing

Your fancy-pants website is making people violently ill (literally)

Your fancy, self-animating website might be making people violently ill, even if it is insanely beautiful. Sorry...

March 10, 2023
excel graphs from data excel graphs from data

Real Estate Marketing

Don’t let Excel scare you – easily make elegant graphs from your data

Excel can be intimidating, but there's an app that helps make all sorts of graphs from your data without having to learn anything new,...

February 9, 2023
Zoom backgrounds - AI created Zoom backgrounds - AI created

Real Estate Technology

Shake it up with this creative AI art for Zoom backgrounds

Zoom can be pretty stale, but we all still have to use it a lot - this AI art tool can create unique and...

February 8, 2023
chatgpt on bing chatgpt on bing

Real Estate Marketing

Will Microsoft integrate ChatGPT into its Bing search engine?

ChatGPT has been turning heads in the business world, now making it a real possibility that we all have to care about Bing's existence...

February 7, 2023
Advertisement

The Real Daily is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2023