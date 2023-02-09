Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Marketing

Don’t let Excel scare you – easily make elegant graphs from your data

Excel can be intimidating, but there’s an app that helps make all sorts of graphs from your data without having to learn anything new, yay!

Published

excel graphs from data

A quick Google search for technology help reveals that Excel graphics are the bane of every office manager’s existence–and that isn’t surprising, given that Excel literacy is often expected of people who have little to no formal training on the platform. If this at all describes your life, HubSpot has you covered with some excellent pre-made Excel templates.

The free pack from HubSpot includes templates for two-to-five-variable graphs, all of which are professionally created and supported with tips and tutorials to help maximize data visualization.

It’s very much built from the ground up to look as professional as possible while remaining user-friendly for Excel novices; as long as you have a version of Excel to work with, you should be able to navigate the templates.

It is worth noting that you’ll need to enter your name, email address, phone number, and some company information before you can download the templates (but the link to download is on the website itself as opposed to being emailed to you after you fill out the form, so do with that what you will). 

Per HubSpot’s instructions, your obligations after installing the templates are fairly hands-off; simply click the tab that corresponds with your needed number of variables–up to five–enter the information you need to be represented in the chart, and select one of the pre-formatted options below the entry field.

Once you’ve selected a graphic, you can change cosmetic attributes such as color and font before tossing it in whichever presentation or email for which it’s destined.

Excel has a nasty way of creeping into people’s lives and taking an hour (or several) out of them when they least expect it. It’s easy to joke about people not knowing how to navigate the program efficiently, but even seasoned spreadsheet veterans stand to lose valuable time cobbling together presentations that, more often than not, appear on a screen for a matter of minutes. 

With these templates, it’s easy to see how a wide range of people in a similarly varied list of careers could reclaim a good amount of their time without conceding the quality of their work.

In this article:,
Written By

Jack Lloyd has a BA in Creative Writing from Forest Grove's Pacific University; he spends his writing days using his degree to pursue semicolons, freelance writing and editing, oxford commas, and enough coffee to kill a bear. His infatuation with rain is matched only by his dry sense of humor.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Zoom backgrounds - AI created Zoom backgrounds - AI created

Real Estate Technology

Shake it up with this creative AI art for Zoom backgrounds

Zoom can be pretty stale, but we all still have to use it a lot - this AI art tool can create unique and...

1 day ago
chatgpt on bing chatgpt on bing

Real Estate Marketing

Will Microsoft integrate ChatGPT into its Bing search engine?

ChatGPT has been turning heads in the business world, now making it a real possibility that we all have to care about Bing's existence...

2 days ago
nothing phone nothing phone

Real Estate Technology

What even is this Nothing Phone (2) the nerds are clamoring for?

The last Nothing Phone was critically acclaimed, but not released in America - this time around, we might get a shot at one!

2 days ago
robot attorney robot attorney

Real Estate Technology

A robot attorney will be allowed to defend a case

A robot attorney will be allowed in a court room next month - how will this work and will other courts allow the same?

January 18, 2023

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022