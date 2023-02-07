Will Microsoft integrate ChatGPT into its Bing search engine?

The future is here, and it’s very intelligent. Artificially intelligent, that is. We recently reported on how Microsoft sank a whopping $10B into its AI-powered chat feature, ChatGPT, and as predicted, the software titan is setting its sites on integrating the tool natively into Bing.

Microsoft is poised to introduce a new, more powerful version of ChatGPT into Bing searches. Dubbed GPT-4, the technology will provide a richer, more complete update to the tool. The update will allow GPT-4 to reply faster and sound even more human-like than the current version.

Those familiar with the product have reported that the results will also be more detailed and accurate as well. At least, it feels as though Microsoft may finally have an edge on Google. Google has been the top search engine, seeming somewhat untouchable since it out-ranked Yahoo several years ago.



This might mean that we may all have to pay actual attention to Bing for business purposes…

Since ChatCPT is programmed to learn and improve search results, integrating it into Bing seems like a no-brainer. As more users interact with the chatbot, the information provided will be refined and the bot will better learn what information to provide and how to deliver it in the most digestible way.

There is a handy thumbs up and thumbs down button within the platform that allows users to provide simple feedback on the results they receive. Currently, there is concern that not all of the results given by ChatGPT are accurate or up to date, so we’re interested to see how the technology performs within Bing search.

Will the bot simply take you to a website directly and, if so, will users take the extra step to fact check?

Incredible innovations like computer learning chatbots require a great about of innovation and financial backing, which fully explains why Microsoft dumped another $10B into this product. While many developers may have the skills and knowledge to create similar programs, the sheer power required to run an effective app is far beyond most budgets.

The supercomputer that Microsoft and OpenAI share has over 285,000 CPU cores, 10,000 GPUs and each holding 400 gigabits per second of network connectivity.

The robot takeover doesn’t stop there! ChatGPT’s parent company, OpenAI, is also set to release a mobile app that allows users to create custom videos with the help of artificial intelligence, which we’ll be keeping a beat on.