10 tools for ChatGPT to try today

Even though ChatGPT isn’t a month old yet, there are already so many tools to utilize! Here’s a comprehensive list of ten of them:
1. ChatGPT Chrome Extension: Access ChatGPT anywhere on the web!
ChatGPT is a Chrome Extension that you don’t have to pay for (yes, completely free.) With this one, you can gain quick access to OpenAI’s ChatGPT on the internet.
2. ChatGPT for Google: Show ChatGPT responses alongside Google Search results
GPT for Google is a browser extension created to show ChatGPT responses along with Google Search results. It supports Chrome, Edge, and FireFox.
3. Notes for ChatGPT: Save your conversations in ChatGPT as notes in Zoho
This one can save all your conversations as notes in the “Notebook” application without you having to switch tabs.
4. Promptheus: Have conversations with ChatGPT using your voice
Use your sparkling voice to talk with ChatGPT with only your spacebar. No typing! Quicker conversations without using your keyboard.
5. God In A Box: Chat with ChatGPT directly on Whatsapp
Get help from AI on a variety of different topics, from medical care to baking to history. All you have to do is message the bot.
6. BFF: Or use ChatGPT as your assistant in iMessage
Need a personal life assistant? Well, now you can have one through ChatGPT. You can submit your cell number through https://bffapp.me
7. Menu GPT: Talk to ChatGPT in your menu-bar
Have a conversation with ChatGPT through the convenience of your menu bar.
8. Hubble: Use ChatGPT to gather continuous product feedback from your users
This is another research tool powered by AI and you can compile real-life product feedback through it.
9. YouTube Summarizer with ChatGPT: Exactly what it says!
Gain access to the summary of the YT videos you watch with this tool.
10. OpenAI: “Shaping the Future of Technology”
OpenAI performs research on artificial intelligence with the goal to influence and develop “friendly” AI.