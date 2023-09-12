10 tools for ChatGPT to try today

Even though ChatGPT isn’t a month old yet, there are already so many tools to utilize! Here’s a comprehensive list of ten of them:

1. ChatGPT Chrome Extension: Access ChatGPT anywhere on the web!

ChatGPT is a Chrome Extension that you don’t have to pay for (yes, completely free.) With this one, you can gain quick access to OpenAI’s ChatGPT on the internet.

2. ChatGPT for Google: Show ChatGPT responses alongside Google Search results

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

GPT for Google is a browser extension created to show ChatGPT responses along with Google Search results. It supports Chrome, Edge, and FireFox.

3. Notes for ChatGPT: Save your conversations in ChatGPT as notes in Zoho

This one can save all your conversations as notes in the “Notebook” application without you having to switch tabs.

4. Promptheus: Have conversations with ChatGPT using your voice

Use your sparkling voice to talk with ChatGPT with only your spacebar. No typing! Quicker conversations without using your keyboard.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

5. God In A Box: Chat with ChatGPT directly on Whatsapp

Get help from AI on a variety of different topics, from medical care to baking to history. All you have to do is message the bot.

6. BFF: Or use ChatGPT as your assistant in iMessage

Need a personal life assistant? Well, now you can have one through ChatGPT. You can submit your cell number through https://bffapp.me

7. Menu GPT: Talk to ChatGPT in your menu-bar

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Have a conversation with ChatGPT through the convenience of your menu bar.

8. Hubble: Use ChatGPT to gather continuous product feedback from your users

This is another research tool powered by AI and you can compile real-life product feedback through it.

9. YouTube Summarizer with ChatGPT: Exactly what it says!

Gain access to the summary of the YT videos you watch with this tool.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

10. OpenAI: “Shaping the Future of Technology”

OpenAI performs research on artificial intelligence with the goal to influence and develop “friendly” AI.