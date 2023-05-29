Connect with us

Bing is now ChatGPT’s default search engine

Love it or hate it, OpenAI has announced that Bing will be the default search engine for ChatGPT, deepening their connection with Microsoft.

A vector art image of a laptop on a grey desk, with the logo of ChatGPT and the Bing logo sitting on either side of it.

OpenAI just announced that it’s integrating Bing as the default search experience for ChatGPT. This new search functionality is being introduced to ChatGPT Plus users starting in late May and will be made available to all free ChatGPT users in the near future through a plug-in in ChatGPT.

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s head of consumer marketing, expressed the significance of their collaboration with OpenAI in advancing the capabilities of the new Bing search engine. In a recent blog post, Mehdi stated, “Foundational to our progress with the new Bing is our fantastic partnership with OpenAI. ChatGPT will now have a world-class search engine built-in to provide timelier and more up-to-date answers with access from the web.” 

Similar to Bing’s chat experience powered by GPT-4 and its utilization of citation links, OpenAI’s AI chatbot, ChatGPT, will now incorporate search and web data that includes citations. The integration of Bing into ChatGPT represents a notable achievement for Microsoft’s search engine, especially considering Samsung’s recent decision to continue using Google Search instead of switching to Bing as rumored. 

This integration further strengthens the ongoing collaboration between Microsoft and OpenAI, following Microsoft’s significant investment in OpenAI earlier this year, cementing their long-standing partnership. 

On top of that, Microsoft is committing to adopt the open plug-in standard employed by OpenAI for ChatGPT. This decision ensures compatibility and seamless integration of plug-ins across various platforms, including Bing Chat, Microsoft’s Copilot platform, and ChatGPT. By embracing this standard, Microsoft promotes interoperability and facilitates the smooth functioning of these systems in tandem. 

Microsoft is actively working to broaden the adoption of the search engine, which has faced numerous challenges in capturing market share compared to Google. Microsoft’s Chief Financial Officer, Amy Hood, stated in February that for each percentage point of search advertising share gained, the company could generate an additional $2 billion in revenue.

Just in case you’ve been under a rock (kidding,) what’s the latest on ChatGPT? The software itself believes it will eliminate ten jobs in the future ranging from data entry clerk to translator. Lani Rosales from The American Genius asked ChatGPT its opinion on the matter and it had a lot to say… 

