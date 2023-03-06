Latest Microsoft Bing implementation remains underwhelming

Microsoft’s attempts at integrating AI are crashing and burning, with more and more people chiming in on their experiences recently. The company made a huge deal about the new Windows 11 update that just came out, but many are saying it’s a load of bull. According to Microsoft, the update puts AI front and center via a search box that can be found as a default on the Taskbar. The company made headlines claiming the feature is all about functionality, but what most are finding is it’s just a dramatic ad for Bing.

If you were to read the announcement for the Windows 11 update, you’d assume the new search experience is currently AI-powered, based on the statements made. The truth is, though, that it isn’t. There’s no AI to be found in Windows Search. The new Bing AI chat hasn’t even been integrated, yet. By the way, if you want to read more into what’s going on with Microsoft on the AI spectrum, check out this article.

So what is Microsoft actually introducing? Well, something much more simple and less exciting. The new update gives users the ability to launch Bing’s newest chat bot quickly without having to type it in. Yay? In a very small, uncomplicated nutshell, that’s all it is. Arriving at the Windows front page, you’ll now see an advertisement for Bing.com and two chat prompts it suggests you try out to gain an understanding of how Bing Chat functions.

If you click on any of the buttons and links related to Bing Chat, it’ll take you off Windows Search and into Microsoft Edge, where you have the option to use Bing Chat for thereon. There’s absolutely no AI-related anything from Windows, because Microsoft hasn’t even added AI to the search bar on Windows 11 yet. All in all, this is just a huge ad for Bing.com and it’s as simple as that.

Microsoft’s statement describing the “AI feature” goes a little like this:

“Today, we take the next major step forward adding to the incredible breadth and ease of use of the Windows PC by implementing a typeable Windows search box and the amazing capability of the new AI-powered Bing directly into the taskbar. Putting all your search needs for Windows in one easy to find location.

The search box is one of the most widely used features on Windows, with over half a billion users every month, and now with the typeable Windows search box and the new AI-powered Bing front and center to this experience you will be empowered to find the answers you’re looking for, faster than ever before.”

Hey, the excitement is nice, but a lot of us were expecting more.