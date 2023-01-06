Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Technology

Why scams are getting more difficult to spot due to advanced AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is advancing day-by-day, and as it seeps itself into our everyday lives, we have to spot the scams.

Published

Person holding phone representing AI content

The uptick in AI-generated content in recent months has inspired a fierce debate amongst both critics and supporters regarding ethics and privacy. One AI tool, ChatGPT, stands out as a particularly menacing contender for the “most likely to be used for evil” award.

ChatGPT has only been in the public eye for a little over a month. In that time, experts have predicted a wide array of gloomy scenarios ranging from the tool resulting in an increase in undetectable plagiarism to flat-out racial profiling and misinformation dissemination. MakeUseOf adds another fun project to that tally: convincing scams.

Like any machine learning tool, ChatGPT draws from virtually countless sources across the internet to create its content. Because ChatGPT operates in this way, it is more than capable of creating readable, convincing, and even likable copy.

It doesn’t take a genius to realize that this copy could be used to scam people more effectively than ever before–especially because, as MakeUseOf points out, the most common deterrent to scam attempts involves looking for poor spelling or grammar in the offending message. ChatGPT is advanced enough to avoid these errors and instead craft completely reasonable messages to unsuspecting recipients.

Another glaring problem that ChatGPT poses on the scam front is its flexibility to create different responses. Since ChatGPT will always return a different–even if only slightly so–answer to a prompt, anyone using it for nefarious means is able to create a variety of unique messages without any extra effort. This is an issue for two reasons, the most notable of which is Google’s inability to recognize and flag non-repeating messages as scams.

The other issue is that users themselves will be unlikely to pick up on the similarities between AI-generated scam messages, making them that much more effective. Virtually anyone with an email address has received some variation of the scam that offers to transfer an obscene amount of money from a dying relative (or surprise member of royalty, or so on); the likelihood that ChatGPT would repeat this well-known formula is almost zero.

Regulation around AI use for the content is still relatively sparse. In the coming months, ChatGPT may very well inspire a new wave of legislation, but it’s hard to see how an AI tool that writes so convincingly could be filtered with the same effectiveness as current spam filters.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Jack Lloyd has a BA in Creative Writing from Forest Grove's Pacific University; he spends his writing days using his degree to pursue semicolons, freelance writing and editing, oxford commas, and enough coffee to kill a bear. His infatuation with rain is matched only by his dry sense of humor.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Person on Google search on laptop Person on Google search on laptop

Real Estate Search

How AI Chatbots could threaten Google in the long run

AI chatbots like ChatGPT are gaining popularity, but is it enough to fully replace Google in the near future?

December 22, 2022
person wearing blue ai shirt person wearing blue ai shirt

Real Estate Big Data

How to capitalize on AI as it shifts real estate

Artificial intelligence is bringing a seismic shift to commercial real estate in everything from investing to sales to property management. Hold on!

October 14, 2022
multiple people on their phones representing social media likes multiple people on their phones representing social media likes

Homeownership

Be sure to inform clients about these well-known homebuyer scams

Real estate scams continue to victimize people, but Realtors are in a position to better protect homebuyers. Here are some tips.

September 12, 2022
Person working at desk with apple airpods Person working at desk with apple airpods

Real Estate Technology

Why you should be using AI as a real estate agent or brokerage

Artificial intelligence is everywhere, but it’s more than just for real estate – it’s poised to reshape the entire industry. To stay relevant, Realtors,...

August 11, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022