Real Estate Technology

How AI has changed commercial real estate for the better

AI has found many ways into our lives, and the real estate industry is no exception – here’s ways you can use it to stay caught up.

Published

An overhead view of a large country home surrounded by green fields, with trees in the field beyond, on prime real estate.

It’s estimated that 33% of people think they’re using Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms, but the real figure is around 77%. AI has infiltrated society in ways that many of us are unaware of. Around 35% of businesses are using AI technology, to simplify their jobs, to be more productive, and to increase revenue. The real estate industry is using AI in many ways. 

Customer service 

AI is used in many industries to reduce customer wait time when humans aren’t available. AI helps customers schedule appointments or get answers during non-business hours, regardless of your own schedule. It’s an enhanced customer experience that gives prospective buyers or sellers more information in their own time, reducing the time spent with you. 

Virtual tours 

AI is changing how people shop for a home. An AI-enhanced virtual tour not only lets home buyers get a sense of the property without having to physically be present for the tour. AI can add detailed information about the property, everything from floor plans to neighborhood information. Following a virtual tour, AI can also analyze the data to give agents information about consumer preferences. 

Predictive analytics 

AI tools can process a lot of information in less time than humans, which gives real estate agents an edge in analyzing data to make better decisions and to be more competitive in a tight market. Buyers and sellers can use this information to know they’re getting the most out of their dollars.  

Increased marketing capabilities 

The marketing industry has been transformed by AI. Over 75% of digital marketers use AI for work. Real estate professionals can use AI in their marketing campaigns to improve lead generation and to improve the customer experience. AI can help with social media and content creation, to reach more potential buyers while focusing on tasks that only you can do. 

One reporter says that “AI is ushering in a new era in the real estate market.” If you’re not using AI in your real estate business now, you’ll be left behind as more people begin to harness the power of AI. 

Dawn Brotherton is a Sr. Staff Writer at The American Genius with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She is an experienced business writer with over 10 years of experience in SEO and content creation. Since 2017, she has earned $60K+ in grant writing for a local community center, which assists disadvantaged adults in the area.

