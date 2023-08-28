Connect with us

The Real Daily

Real Estate Technology

This tool uses AI to get more out of your network

Struggling to maintain or reconnect to people in your network? This AI tool aims to help you remember and prioritize contacts for your needs.

Published

A screenshot of Nexus, an AI tool for networking that is demonstrating a search that helps gift a gift to a friend.

Many of us are curious about using AI technology in our businesses, but fearful of losing that human touch. In comes Nexus, “the bridge between man and machine.” Nexus is a brand new AI network navigator that holds immense potential in revolutionizing how we manage our relationships across various platforms such as LinkedIn and email.

By seamlessly integrating and understanding the context of these relationships, Nexus empowers users to effortlessly craft personalized reconnection emails, curate guest lists, offer tailored gift recommendations, and much more. The tool’s ability to harness the collective data from diverse sources means that a world of meaningful interactions and efficient relationship management is just a question away.

Let’s face it, your life is busy enough as it is. Sometimes important connections drift astray due to hectic schedules, but Nexus is here to help! 

Personalized reconnection emails: Often, reconnecting with old contacts can be challenging, especially if there’s a lack of recent interaction. Nexus can analyze historical interactions, shared interests, and common connections to generate personalized reconnection emails that highlight relevant memories or topics of mutual interest. This approach makes reestablishing connections more genuine and engaging. 

Efficient guest list curation: When organizing events or gatherings, compiling a guest list can be time-consuming. Nexus can streamline this process by assessing your relationships’ strength, interests, and potential relevance to the event. The tool can then recommend a refined guest list, ensuring that the event is attended by individuals who can contribute positively to the occasion. This information will also help you identify your most valuable guests, who make it a priority to be present when invited. 

Data-Driven Relationship Management: Over time, Nexus accumulates insights and patterns from your interactions. This can help you make informed decisions about nurturing specific relationships, identifying potential mentors or collaborators, and optimizing your social and professional networks. Utilize AI to analyze historical data and predict future behavior. This can help you anticipate your clients’ needs and preferences, allowing you to proactively offer relevant solutions

Do you currently use AI tools to help manage business relationships? How could you use Nexus to tidy up your network? We’re excited to see future developments from Nexus as we venture further into exploring AI business solutions!

Jennifer is a native Houstonian (go Astros!) with a knack for creating digital works of art. She has expansive experience creating content and branded collateral for Fortune 500 companies, as well as small local businesses. When she’s not buried in her laptop, Jennifer is the marketing director for a world championship circuit barbecue cook off team and pet mom to dog (Milo) and Guinea pig (Piggy Smalls).

