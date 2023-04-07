Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Technology

Improve your daily stand-ups with this video conferencing tool

The daily stand-up can be a drag on any workday, but Waitroom aims to simplify the process with efficient video conferencing and AI tools.

Published

A woman waves at the laptop with airpods in as she checks in for daily stand-ups.

For remote work teams, daily stand-ups are often essential. They keep everybody updated on what’s going on and allow team members to pivot their daily tasks when necessary.

Unfortunately, they’re usually also boring and inefficient—whether it’s because your boss drones on forever or because the meeting that was supposed to take 5 minutes turns into an hour-long discussion of an unrelated issue.

Waitroom—a new video-conferencing platform—aims to change all that. Founded by Vinny Lingham, Margaret Grobler and Michael Gaylord, the platform originally allowed fans to watch their favorite people. But it soon morphed into team meeting software with three unusual new features. 

Timed Queues: Want to make a point? Better get in line! Waitroom allows participants to talk only if they join a queue—and then makes them get to the point within a predetermined amount of time. (The platform does have a feature that allows you to chime in as long as you receive permission.)

Limited Video: If you’re not the main speaker, your video is automatically turned off. This is supposed to minimize distractions and improve efficiency. (Although honestly, this seems like a double-edged sword. On the one hand, I won’t be distracted by my coworkers’ cats; on the other hand, it’s much harder to pay attention to boring meetings if I know nobody’s watching me scroll through my phone.)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

AI-Assisted Summaries: Always wanted to work with robots? Now’s your chance. Waitroom now automatically creates meeting summaries and analyses with their recent GPT-4 integration. 

Waitroom might be particularly helpful for global teams. They’re currently working on Summa, an AI assistant who can translate in real time and provide background information from other sources, like Slack and Notion. Summa will also summarize any portion of the meeting that you missed if you arrive late (or leave early). 

Interested? You can watch Waitroom in action here:

In this article:, ,
Written By

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. Consider us your competitive advantage.

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

uRLive video conference uRLive video conference

Real Estate Technology

Tired of Zoom? This lightweight video call service eases the burden

(REAL ESTATE TECHNOLOGY) uRLive is a video conference service unlike any other in it's ease of use, quick and secure setup, and scalability. It's...

September 7, 2021
Google Duo Google Duo

Real Estate Technology

Google Duo expands to support 32-people calls to compete in new Zoom world

(REAL ESTATE TECHNOLOGY) Google Duo is expanding to include 32 people on a call to compete with WhatsApp. Zoom had better watch out, here...

May 15, 2020

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022