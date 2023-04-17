Connect with us

Use AI to organize your digital content all in one place with Fabric

What if instead of adding yet another app to organize your digital content, you could use one to pull all your sources together? Meet Fabric.

Have you ever wished that you could have your own personal Google for your digital content? If so, good news: a newly released app just might be able to fulfill your dreams.

Fabric is, as they call it, “a collaborative internet drive and AI search engine for your digital world”—perfect for people who want to better organize their digital files but don’t want to learn yet another system for keeping track. 

Available as a Chrome extension or a desktop app (Mac and Windows), using Fabric lets you easily save content—texts, images, PDFS, links, and more—to your personal internet drive. No need to switch apps: You can save to Fabric directly from the app that you’re already in, so you don’t need to disrupt your workflow too much. You can even add comments to specific webpages—as if the entire Internet was your own personal Google Doc.

Fabric has even more cool features. You can create “collections” of content and share them with people by sending a link; your collaborators won’t need to download anything. And if you’re obsessed with Notion or Trello, there’s a color-coding feature that looks very similar to their kanban-style platform.

So far, my favorite is the search feature. It labels your content using AI so that you can find anything you need easily. I’m not sure how well this works yet. When I added a photo of Tokyo Tower, I found it easily when I searched “Tokyo” and “Tokyo Tower,” but not when I searched “city.” Maybe I need to label the photo? Their website and tutorial aren’t clear as of now.

Another potential issue: The desktop app and the Chrome extension apparently work slightly differently. As the company founder wrote, “The desktop app lets you make a note from anywhere on your computer. The browser extension lets you capture any web content you want, and shows your notes overlaid on the websites that they are about.” (sic) So it’s unclear whether you need both the browser extension and the desktop app to get everything to work on your computer.

Despite the potential hiccups, Fabric seems like an excellent one-stop-shop for organizing your digital content. I, for one, am going to try it out for a while. 

Sasha Graffagna is a trilingual content creator with 7+ years of experience creating written, visual, and audio content. She's passionate about productivity, health, and empowering individuals and businesses effectively convey their message to their desired audience.

