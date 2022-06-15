You must optimize in order to maximize in the world of social media

While in the grand scheme of things, social media hasn’t been around for that long, it seems difficult to imagine a time before its existence. Now, actively utilizing all of the different platforms is make or break in terms of branding yourself or your business.

Even if you’re using all of the big platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and LinkedIn, to name a few), it may seem as if there is never enough time in the day to reach out to all of the audiences that come with these mediums.

This is why it can be beneficial at the start of each week to organize something of a social media calendar. Websites such as Facebook and Twitter make it easy to schedule posts for future times, and setting that all up at once is easier than trying to schedule or post as you go.

If you tend to post more on a whim, things are likely to fall through the cracks or not reach the appropriate audience at the right time.

Taking time out of your Sunday or even Monday morning can help alleviate this.

Start by asking yourself what you want to provide to your audience that week. Then determine what material you have and what platform it fits best with. After deciding all of this, take a few minutes to get everything scheduled.

By doing this, you save yourself time in the long run and give yourself that extra time to interact and engage with your audience. By posting things on the go and not utilizing enough time for interaction, you may be hurting your reach.

If it seems like too much is on your plate to schedule everything on one day, you could also try a method of daily dedications. For example, by assigning Facebook to Monday, Twitter to Tuesday, Instagram to Wednesday, Pinterest to Thursday, and LinkedIn to Friday, you can take a few minutes out of each day to schedule content for the next seven days.

Whichever route you take, the important thing is that it is giving you that extra time for thoughtful and beneficial content that will really reach your audience. Then you are better able to keep a rapport with your followers.