Real Estate Marketing
You must optimize in order to maximize in the world of social media
(MARKETING) We all know that social media is a must for branding. Enhance your reach by implementing social media organization and optimization.
While in the grand scheme of things, social media hasn’t been around for that long, it seems difficult to imagine a time before its existence. Now, actively utilizing all of the different platforms is make or break in terms of branding yourself or your business.
Even if you’re using all of the big platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and LinkedIn, to name a few), it may seem as if there is never enough time in the day to reach out to all of the audiences that come with these mediums.
This is why it can be beneficial at the start of each week to organize something of a social media calendar. Websites such as Facebook and Twitter make it easy to schedule posts for future times, and setting that all up at once is easier than trying to schedule or post as you go.
If you tend to post more on a whim, things are likely to fall through the cracks or not reach the appropriate audience at the right time.
Taking time out of your Sunday or even Monday morning can help alleviate this.
Start by asking yourself what you want to provide to your audience that week. Then determine what material you have and what platform it fits best with. After deciding all of this, take a few minutes to get everything scheduled.
By doing this, you save yourself time in the long run and give yourself that extra time to interact and engage with your audience. By posting things on the go and not utilizing enough time for interaction, you may be hurting your reach.
If it seems like too much is on your plate to schedule everything on one day, you could also try a method of daily dedications. For example, by assigning Facebook to Monday, Twitter to Tuesday, Instagram to Wednesday, Pinterest to Thursday, and LinkedIn to Friday, you can take a few minutes out of each day to schedule content for the next seven days.
Whichever route you take, the important thing is that it is giving you that extra time for thoughtful and beneficial content that will really reach your audience. Then you are better able to keep a rapport with your followers.
Real Estate Marketing
Spell well to sell: Hilarious marketing typos often seen in real estate
(MARKETING) Typos are beyond embarrassing, but they’re even worse when trying to market to clients. Here are 16 common real estate marketing typos.
Endless marketing typos
Well, my friends, you are certainly in for some laughs this week. Thanks to Jan Pastras and Carlo Cappomazza of Los Angeles for their side-splitting contributions from the MLS and local real estate ads. We never seem to run out, so please enjoy:
Hel-lo-o-o?
“Open 11 AM – 2 PMS Tues” (I’m already experiencing irritation and minor cramping.)
“Chickend cop” (A cop in a chicken suit?)
“Wall needs retainer” (Apparently you’re moonlighting now as an orthodontist.)
“Please sign in and dare” (Strip poker, anyone?)
“Speed bums” (Hence the term, “He was given the ‘bum’s rush’.”)
Are You Sure?
“No smoking – fry area” (Even a Col. Sanders’ chicken deserves one last smoke before hitting the fryer.)
“Very poopular area” (Are you selling a house or a dog park?)
“Club foot tub” (How do you find orthopedic shoes to fit?)
“60′ boat deck” (That gives new meaning to “dry docked.”)
“Big yawd” (I suspect this house is in Boston.)
Do You Want To Re-Think That?
“Bonus room not permanented” (Neither is your career.)
“House has been saged” (No doubt to cover the smell of the weed you’ve been smoking.)
“Discount models” (Hence the toothless girls.)
“Seder closet” (…Which is why your clothes smell like gefilte fish.)
Kindly Move Away From All Sharp Objects
“God updates” (That explains the Burning Bush in the front yard.)
That’s all the marketing typos for this week, folks. Remember: Spell well and sell!
Real Estate Marketing
Tips to ensure your client actually reviews you online
(MARKETING) Actionable customer feedback is one of the most valuable assets at your disposal. Unfortunately, it’s also incredibly difficult to obtain ratings and reviews.
Actionable customer feedback is one of the most valuable assets at your disposal. Unfortunately, it’s also incredibly difficult to obtain, as angry customers rarely leave coherent reviews and satisfied customers often avoid them entirely. Here are a few ways to achieve positive feedback without breaking the bank.
Before embarking on a crusade to pester your customers for their time, take a second to identify pain points in your services.
Are your negotiating tactics superb, or do they end up a bit lackluster from time to time? Does your customer interfacing garner largely positive results, or do you get the feeling that you’re putting people off? Knowing what to look for when asking for feedback and reviews will help you narrow the number of choices your customers have, making an answer significantly more likely.
Once you have a general idea of what you want to address, it is ideal to implement a universal online reviews strategy that all clients are asked for, and you never cherry-pick for marketing purposes, rather publish all of the ratings for an accurate picture, given that consumers want real transparency. For example, RatedAgent.
But maybe you’re a solo agent with a broker that doesn’t invest in anything (especially not a ratings and reviews strategy) and you’re on your own.
In that case, start putting together a form with specific questions targeting your established weak spots – naturally, the fewer the better, but don’t lead people – transparency is good. In most cases, you’ll want to stick to three main topics and a general suggestion area; anything more than that, and you risk intimidating your prospective critics.
Following up directly via email is a good way to catch a customer’s attention, but it’s also a good way to end up in your customers’ spam folders, and it can get expensive quite quickly. If you decide to run an email campaign, make sure your intent is in the subject line.
You might even want to pair your email with a promotion, such as a free annual fire inspection or something similar, but be careful not to skew your potential feedback.
An alternative to mass-emailing your client list is installing a pop-up box on your website. After seeing the same box multiple times, some of your clients are bound to cave eventually. As long as you keep the box clean, concise, and easy to exit, you shouldn’t receive negative feedback inspired by annoyed web-goers. You can also add your message to a modal box or a similarly less-intrusive graphic in order to account for the ad-blocker crowd if you don’t see enough feedback within a month or so.
Acting on customer reviews is perhaps the clearest way to improve your customer-facing image, as long as the feedback itself is clear. Knowing what to look for and implementing a pleasant campaign to obtain will get you one step closer to raking in the critiques.
Real Estate Marketing
Philosopher Pareto Principle of Peas: How to apply it to real estate
(MARKETING) Realtors are no different than any other type of company and can use the Pareto Principle to expand their business – same rules apply.
Let’s talk Pareto
Pareto is many things. To start with, he is, or was, an extremely smart Italian dude. Vilfredo Federico Damaso Pareto (I have name envy) was an eminent economist, sociologist, philosopher, and political scientist of the early 20th century. He has a rich and interesting legacy that I won’t get into here; suffice to say that in whatever afterlife awaits Italian economists, he’s probably a bit miffed that his prime legacy is a single simple rule.
On the other hand, another of his legacies is that his work was a key influence on the economics of Fascism, so maybe he’s good with the rule thing.
Pareto’s principle
This is good, because it’s a good rule, even for us non-Fascists. I assume you’re not a Fascist. If you’re a Fascist, beat it. The rule, Pareto’s Principle, is simplicity itself:
roughly 80% of effects in a given system come from roughly 20% of causes.
He came up with it after noting that 20% of the pea pods in his garden contained about 80% of the peas, then doing an in-depth survey and discovering that in the Italy of his time about 20% of people owned about 80% of the land.
Peas? What?
First, let me note that discovering peas were integral to the invention of modern economics as well as genetics has left me somewhat unsettled. What else do peas know that we don’t? If you’re a pea, write in. I have questions.
Second, a principle that applies with equal accuracy to peas and land ownership is either a) an enormous coincidence or b) a very big deal indeed.
It’s not a coincidence.
Pareto’s principle holds true in a genuinely scary number of situations. Corporations have started using Pareto as a rule of thumb, forecasting on the basis that 80% of sales come from 20% of customers. They’re almost always right. Tech folks expect around 80% of usage from about 20% of features. Again, usually right, and leads neatly to 80% of failures coming from 20% of bugs and 80% of complaints coming from 20% of users. Pareto is everywhere.
Obviously, real work is not an economics textbook.
Numbers are rarely that neat. But Pareto is right enough often enough that one group, in particular, can benefit from making it an a priori rule of thumb: salespeople.
Realtors above all benefit from a fast dose of Pareto
It all started with peas and land, remember? The Pareto principle was literally made for real estate. The American Genius has already addressed how Pareto applies to sales leads, but if anything it’s even more relevant to time management and legwork. The secret to real estate success isn’t scoring those golden Glengarry leads. It’s identifying your 20%.
It’s almost laughably easy to do, and very, very easy to neglect. Go over your numbers and see:
- Who’s bought most?
- Who’s bought most expensively?
- Who’s bought most recently?
Find the overlap, the candy core of the Venn diagram. That’s your 20%. It may not be 20%. It might be 50% (right on!) or 5% (better hustle!). But either way, it’s where your money lives. Pareto at its worst – well, I covered the Fascism thing. But at its best, Pareto is Occam’s Razor, monetized. It cuts straight to where your money actually comes from, and where your effort is, therefore, best spent.
Go forth and count peas.
