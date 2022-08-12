3 key ingredients to maximize your visual marketing success

Did you know that attention spans have now diminished to only eight seconds!? How can you break through the noise in such a short period? We all know that visual elements are key to catching the eye of distracted consumers in this media-saturated age.

The average length of attention span has decreased over the past fifteen years to a mere eight seconds. Consumers these days have been trained to scan screens and spaces for visual information, and then to quickly decide whether to ignore, look further, or engage. This even applies to resume readings.

But running a successful visual marketing campaign is about more than just the eye candy. It’s crucial that the visual imagery also provide specific, personal, and emotional engagement.

In order to achieve this integration, focus on three crucial areas: authenticity, targeting, and tonality.

Key #1: Authenticity

Authenticity means that your visual images need to reflect the values and overall aesthetic of the brand. Focus on creating easily recognizable elements by effectively conveying at-a-glance brand recognition.

Key #2: Targeting

Targeting is about reaching the best possible audience in the best possible way.

Your visual marketing needs to be delivered through media and platforms that appeal to your customer base.

If your customers are all newspaper readers, a Twitter post isn’t going to help; conversely, if your customers are Millennials or Gen Z, you’ll need to hit them up on all the latest social media sites popular amongst the younger set.

It’s also important to match your marketing to the culture of the platform. Each site has its own nuances in culture, style, and what’s expected. Get it wrong, and you could come off as hopelessly out of touch.

Key #3: Tonality

Finally, be sure to consider tonality. Visuals must line up with the emotions of the subject matter at hand and attend to the specific needs and expectations of the audience. Be sure to follow up on all of your marketing campaigns by carefully observing the response from your audience.

The more you can learn about the aesthetic preferences of your audience, the more effective your visual marketing campaign will be.