Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Marketing

3 key ingredients to maximize your visual marketing success

Published

coke billboard representing visual marketing

Did you know that attention spans have now diminished to only eight seconds!? How can you break through the noise in such a short period? We all know that visual elements are key to catching the eye of distracted consumers in this media-saturated age.

The average length of attention span has decreased over the past fifteen years to a mere eight seconds. Consumers these days have been trained to scan screens and spaces for visual information, and then to quickly decide whether to ignore, look further, or engage. This even applies to resume readings.

But running a successful visual marketing campaign is about more than just the eye candy. It’s crucial that the visual imagery also provide specific, personal, and emotional engagement.

In order to achieve this integration, focus on three crucial areas: authenticity, targeting, and tonality.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Key #1: Authenticity
Authenticity means that your visual images need to reflect the values and overall aesthetic of the brand. Focus on creating easily recognizable elements by effectively conveying at-a-glance brand recognition.

Key #2: Targeting
Targeting is about reaching the best possible audience in the best possible way.

Your visual marketing needs to be delivered through media and platforms that appeal to your customer base.

If your customers are all newspaper readers, a Twitter post isn’t going to help; conversely, if your customers are Millennials or Gen Z, you’ll need to hit them up on all the latest social media sites popular amongst the younger set.

It’s also important to match your marketing to the culture of the platform. Each site has its own nuances in culture, style, and what’s expected. Get it wrong, and you could come off as hopelessly out of touch.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Key #3: Tonality
Finally, be sure to consider tonality. Visuals must line up with the emotions of the subject matter at hand and attend to the specific needs and expectations of the audience. Be sure to follow up on all of your marketing campaigns by carefully observing the response from your audience.

The more you can learn about the aesthetic preferences of your audience, the more effective your visual marketing campaign will be.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Ellen Vessels, a Staff Writer at The American Genius, is respected for their wide range of work, with a focus on generational marketing and business trends. Ellen is also a performance artist when not writing, and has a passion for sustainability, social justice, and the arts.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/housing/get-the-newsletter/

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

video marketing video marketing

Real Estate Marketing

Stuck trying to create videos for social media? Try these templates

This app allows users to upload photos, videos, music and create a snappy-looking product in minutes - and they have templates for real estate.

August 3, 2022
Haptic, a habit tracker app for Apple, shows you almost too many data points. Haptic, a habit tracker app for Apple, shows you almost too many data points.

Real Estate Technology

This habit tracker shows you insights you might not want to know

The Haptic Life Tracker app documents your (good and bad) habits. But how much do you want to know?

August 2, 2022
social media social media

Real Estate Marketing

Social media traffic returns are diminishing – what now?

Missing out on social media traffic isn't the end of the world, because there's always room for improvement and course correction.

July 26, 2022
Man holding Man holding

Real Estate Marketing

Ignore TikTok to your own peril – new data says your next clients are there

TikTok has been dominating the social media sector since the pandemic, and studies show it officially beat out YouTube for total time spent.

July 19, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022