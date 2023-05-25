Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Real DailyThe Real Daily

Real Estate Marketing

Be your own hero, make your own dang animated gif

Oh, the ubiquitousness of gifs! People love them, and let’s face it: gifs sell. Why not make your own?

Published

A gif for any occasion

Oh, the ubiquitousness of gifs! Who knew that in just a handful of seconds you could have a moving image ready to convey the perfect situational response or reaction. There’s something so fun and memorable about using gifs to express yourself. Next time you’re ready to sling a celebratory gif to your sister after hearing about her promotion, or a pizza gif to your family and friends to indicate your Friday night dinner plans, why not consider making your own gif?

Don’t let pop culture speak for you

With gifs.com, you can take your self-made content and tailor it to be the gif that’s perfect for you! The possibilities are almost endless: You can use a gif to share the latest developments in a product you’re working on, or for more personal ends. Maybe you’d like to share your latest cooking experiment, or a few steps of a walk you took on a particularly beautiful winter day.

Grab a link to content from your YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter – or simply upload a video from your own computer. Adjust the timing of your gif, add any effect you want (including this amazing Deal With It effect) and then create your gif.

But pop culture can speak for us too…

You can also use Gifs.com to create custom gifs from already well-known content. Sometimes, our favorite TV characters, star athletes, YouTubers or musicians can express something for us better than we ever could ourselves, and all the gif digging in the world won’t find us the exact image we’re looking for. There’s nothing wrong getting an assist from a reliable character!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

You can upload content from your computer if you have something saved, but you can also grab content from almost any social site on the internet.

Those little extras never hurt

Gifs.com allows you to customize your gif’s link. This means that if you create something destined for meme-worthiness, you can link back to your own site and drive traffic on your blog or online store.

You’ll also have the ability to add stickers, text, and effects that will take your gif creation to the next level.

Considering this service is free, it almost seems wrong not to share your Gifs creations far and wide!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Caroline is a Staff Writer at The American Genius. She recently received her Masters of Fine Art in Creative Writing from St. Mary’s College of California. She currently works as a writer as well as a Knowledge Manager for a startup in San Francisco.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

creator marketing represented by taking selfie photo creator marketing represented by taking selfie photo

Real Estate Marketing

The history of influencer marketing across the ages

You may roll your eyes at sexy strangers hawking snake oil on social media, but influencer marketing is nothing new...

May 18, 2023
person working on branded content marketing design person working on branded content marketing design

Real Estate Marketing

7 low-budget ways your business can grow using marketing

Marketing ideas are often expensive or ultra time consuming, but let's talk about some proven tactics that won't break the bank.

May 17, 2023
Haptic, a habit tracker app for Apple, shows you almost too many data points. Haptic, a habit tracker app for Apple, shows you almost too many data points.

Real Estate Technology

This habit tracker shows you insights you might not want to know

The Haptic Life Tracker app documents your (good and bad) habits. But how much do you want to know?

May 15, 2023
A woman holds a phone open to Mastodon app while she sits on a white bed. A woman holds a phone open to Mastodon app while she sits on a white bed.

Real Estate Technology

Want to sign up for Mastodon? The process just got a whole lot easier.

If you were previously intimidated out of signing up for one of Twitter's main competitors, here's how Mastodon is simplifying the process.

May 8, 2023
Advertisement

The Real Daily is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2023