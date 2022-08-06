Connect with us

Notebag keeps your thoughts organized and so easy to search

This app is like a Dewey Decimal System for your thoughts and ideas. Notebag has many needed features to keep your quick thoughts organized.

notebag

Despite the current state of my workspace, I do have an affinity for organization. Planners, calendars, apps, and tools all designed for organization are simply things that make life easier.

Notebag is one to add to the mix. It’s a fully keyboard-compatible note taking app that links all of your knowledge and gets out of your way.

The app is designed with different options of formatting styles that allow you to select which visual style is best for your note-taking needs. It’s similar to the notes app on the iPhone where you can create lists with bullet points and add bolded headings.

It has been designed from the ground up to be usable from your keyboard,” according to Notebag’s official website. “You can show and hide it with a global shortcut so you’ll never have to break your flow. No more opening another app or your browser just to jot down some quick thoughts.”

Features include: full keyboard compatibility, omnibar, fuzzy search for notes, Markdown and Instant preview, link your notes, and nestable categories.

With full keyboard compatibility, Notebag allows you to use every aspect of the app through use of your keyboard alone. You still have the option to use your mouse, but you never have to.

The omnibar is a central command center of sorts that allows you to run commands and find notes. This enables you to speed through your notes to find and do what you need.

The fuzzy search for notes is an optimal tool for many of us with a lot on our plates. Only remember a snippet of what you wrote a few weeks ago? No problem! The fuzzy search will help you to find what your brain can’t.

Markdown is utilized within the app to give support for all common formattings and instant preview. This removes the element of switching to a preview pane.

Notebag also provides the option for every note to be linked to every other using Markdown. This lets the user build a personal knowledge base that is completely interconnected.

Lastly, nestable categories lets you hashtag your notes so that they are nested together and just a simple search away.

Staff Writer, Taylor Leddin is a publicist and freelance writer for a number of national outlets. She was featured on Thrive Global as a successful woman in journalism, and is the editor-in-chief of The Tidbit. Taylor resides in Chicago and has a Bachelor in Communication Studies from Illinois State University.

