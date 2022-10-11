YouTube finally launches handles, introduces @username format 

In creating the new handle capability, YouTube cited giving creators a home base and allowing them to better get acquainted with their viewers as reasons. Many people feel like they already know and are good friends with their favorite YouTubers, because they see their videos every week, day, or month. It can feel like the creator is sitting in the living room having a conversation with you. This will undoubtedly improve that experience. Fans will be able to explore the creator’s other channels and have a conversation with them in the YouTube comment section.

Additionally, more and more creators are doing collaboration videos these days. This is where they have someone from a different channel come on and make content with them, give their take on a situation, play a game together, etc.

With the handle feature, creators will be able to tag the person they collabed with. This is good for channel growth for the guest creator, as well as ease of access for any fans who, like me, have to immediately go check out the other channel and see what they have to offer.

Handles are unique to each creator, so there will not be a chance for two similar channels to get confused as it will connect to the same YouTuber across the board. When typing in the handle, it will lead directly to that channel.

This will eliminate the ever-so-frustrating task of sifting through channels that sound somewhat related in order to find the content you actually want to view. For example, take the two YouTubers SteveO and Steveioe. When looking up either a video about tips from the emergency room, it will inevitably lead to both creators’ channels. Once we have handles available, the two will be able to make distinct handles which will ensure that their viewers can find what they want.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This update will be particularly helpful to smaller creators as their videos will not get lost in the fray of big YouTubers as easily. It will just make a cleaner experience for everyone. This long-overdue change will be released to every creator, regardless of channel size. YouTubers can expect to hear from the company within the next month to create their unique handles. If you have any additional questions about this update, YouTube has released a FAQ that can be found here.