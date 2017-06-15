Instagram is making polishing your profile even easier

new feature alert

Instagram launches a new feature this week, to help all of us make our ratty accounts look a little more polished. The archive button, an alternative to deleting images, is helpful for those of us trying to hone our Instagram accounts into a curated collection that could (and may one day) belong in a gallery.



Also, it’s great for those of us who want to disappear those images of our ex without hastily hitting delete.

like delete, but not

Archive is just a noncommittal version of the delete button where users can store posts that didn’t do well, weren’t that interesting, or didn’t fit with their personal or corporate brand.

By hitting the archive button Instagram users will still be able to access these photos, but they will no longer show up in your feed.

Say your ex comes crawling back to you in a week and you’re ready to forgive, No worries! You can repost those images and they’ll appear in the same place on your profile as they originally did with the same date and time stamp.

No likes or comments lost with this option, and none but the most astute of your followers will be the wiser.

their pitch

In a post announcing the launch of the new feature Instagram explained, “Your profile is a representation of who you are and evolves with you over time. With Archive, you now have more flexibility to shape your profile while still preserving moments that matter.”

To access archive head on over to your handy dandy Instagram app, and select the photo you wish to squirrel out of sight.

Tap the three dots in the upper right hand corner, select Archive from the menu and **POOF** like magic that image and all its little hearts disappear from view. To view your archive, select the clock icon from the upper right hand corner of your profile page.

To repost an image, simply select it, click those three dots again and select Show on Profile.

start archiving

If you want to begin curating your years of Instagram photos, or start to hone your style with obsessive color exclusivity, then maybe archive is for you. Experiment with your profile options without committing! Explore what your life would look like without your ex, or if it was only pictures of sunsets and best friends.

Archive away ‘grammers. Archive away.

