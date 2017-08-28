Facebook is spicing up timelines with 360° photos for all

hip n’ trendy

Tired of scrolling through your newsfeed only to come across the same static, filtered images?

With Facebook’s newest update, all users can shoot and upload 360 photos to enhance everyone’s experience.

360 for all

Facebook has been beta-testing the option for a while, but now it is officially available for everyone to use. They want to give users a chance to share their experiences to the fullest extent.

The 360 photo option is available on both iOS and Android through the Facebook app.

There are high-end 360 cameras that provide the same opportunity, but using Facebook’s app is definitely a cheaper and more accessible option. These photos communicate more than just a static image. They invite your friends and followers to really know the setting, since they have a full view of the scene.

the skinny

To create a 360 image, simply go to your profile page and start a new post. On the side you can choose options, such as adding photos or videos, and there you will see the new option to add a 360 photo.

Once you choose it, a globe will appear and then you can move around to take various photos. In order for everyone to get the full 360 experience, make sure to capture the entire space. Move up, down and side to side to create this series of images.

After the photos are taken, Facebook processes and creates the final image.

Now it’s up to you to share it, upload it to a new photo album or message it to a friend. Facebook also lets you select a starting point to direct people how to view the image. When viewing a 360 photo, use a mouse to click around or swipe your finger on your phone.

multititude of applications

This new update is perfect for anyone wanting to liven up the photos they share. Small businesses can also take advantage of 360 photos to give customers a better view of their store, events and products.

This is especially useful for companies without a large marketing budget. It is a new way to share your experience that allows viewers to feel as if they are right there with you.

