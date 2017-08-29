Love is definitely lost between youngsters and Facebook #data

Social Media

Social media inundation is hard to avoid – Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr, Reddit, Twitter, WhatApp and those are just off the top of my head.



Everywhere you look, people are glues to their phones checking on them. Except for teens and Facebook. It’s no shock that there’s some lost love between the two.

Facebook slipping

Facebook’s appeal with younger users seems to be slipping, according to eMarketer, who reduced usage and estimates for the site’s users in the 12-17 and 18-24 age groups, despite increases or no changes in snapchat and Instagram. This means that teens are on Facebook less and less, although they haven’t left the platform – PewInternet still indicates Facebook is the most popular platform across the board.

In the demographic for teens and young adults– Instagram and Snapchat are becoming more popular because they communicate in the language that the teen and young adult demographics speak in – images.

The youngsters

For businesses hoping to capture the young demographic, Snapchat is a must place to be. Where Facebook owned Instagram may have more users, more and younger demographics are retreating to Snapchat, where it’s popularity amongst the younger demographic is set to overtake both Facebook and Instagram by the end of 2017.

Yet, Instagram is still a popular choice, especially as Facebook has brought stories into Instagram, its core app, and messenger, and it may be that long-term, Instagram has a lot of opportunity.

What does this mean for marketers and businesses? A few things.

First, that doesn’t mean you should drop your Facebook page and get a Snapchat. If your core base should be teen, the depth of that marketing outreach should be done on Instagram and Snapchat.

Facebook is still the most widely used social media of all, however and should be part of your social media width.

Second, the competition between Instagram and Snapchat means there are a lot of new features to come along as the two seek to outdo each other. Keep in mind those features, and how they connect with other applications.

Third, Master the language of young adult and teenager social media. Ads are going to be viewed as distraction, create content that is relevant, fresh, and won’t be brushed off as that. Build some authenticity in your messages and use the visual canvas of Snapchat and Instagram to build a relationship with this demographic. Create content that is sharable.

Rise of the youngsters

Most of these two demographic groups are on multiple social media channels – at least 2-3, but Instagram and Snapchat are becoming more common and used more often.

Check out the ways you can foster brand engagement or boost sales (like the use of promo codes!) via Snapchat or Instagram, and create a picture that excites everyone.

