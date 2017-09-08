Facebook’s Watch launch wasn’t a total failure- In fact, it’s kinda cool!

(SOCIAL MEDIA) Facebook has unleashed its new Watch feature to all of its users and it might actually have a leg to stand on. Share Share +1 Reddit Share Pin Flip Email Shares 1

Facebook Watch

A few weeks ago, we reported that Facebook was planning their mutiny of YouTube with their very own video streaming service called Facebook Watch.



Well. Here we are, watched has launched. It is full of original content and new storytellers and if I’m being 100% honest, I kinda dig it.

They grow up so fast

Last year, facebook created a video tab on the side menu of users screen. That tab is now a full-fledged video service. A service that offers user more than just one-off videos. They’ve adopted a “subscribe” feature YouTube which allows people to actively follow their favorite series.

Bumpy beginnings

So far, the biggest hurdle Facebook Watch has seen is the whole music infringement that 99% of people who have ever tried to upload a video to YouTube or Vimeo have experienced.

News flash: It is illegal to use music in a video that you do not have a license for.

In the music world, it’s akin to borrowing your neighbor’s car without telling them or being allowed to drive. The good news is that because Facebook has more money than Santa, Satan and Saban combined, they’re willing to just pay for it. You heard that right. Facebook is offering to pay millions to labels whose songs have been used in Watch videos to avoid having their content taken down.

Streamlining

As of now, users can search for videos by category (Today’s Spotlight, New This Week, Popular Now, What Friends Are Watching, etc.). I imagine those categories will increase along with search methods once more content gets added.

Most of the videos I have seen on Watch have been shows that don’t require scripts or sets or mass production.

Think reality shows, kitchen shows and storytelling series. For example, Humans of New York, the famous instagram account has been collecting video footage for a while and they have created a series that focuses on the people they meet. Pretty cool if you ask me.

Promise showing

It sounds like the jury is still out on the new Watch feature. I think there’s a whole lot of potential looming in the 1s and 0s of the feature though. If the powers that be can figure out music licensing and grab a little bit more higher produced content I think Watch could give the mindless video watching rabbithole known as YouTube a run for their money.