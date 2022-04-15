Social Media
Will this leaked New York Times memo change how journalists use Twitter?
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Twitter is a major resource for journalists. It’s a way to share stories, sources, and stay social. But is that soon to change?
What impact does social media, like Twitter, have on us?
For many active social media users, our relationship with these platforms is complicated. The general sentiment toward social media changed gradually from optimism in the mid-2000s to mounting skepticism over the past few years. Pew Research Center found in 2020 that 64% of Americans believe social media delivers mostly a negative effect. And yet, 82% of Americans — and growing — use social media, according to Statista.
Social media users are caught in a love-hate relationship. On one hand, we find some value in our favorite platforms in the form of entertainment, relationships, education, or business. On the other hand, many people feel addicted to or exploited by social media.
We love keeping up with friends. But we’re tired of doomscrolling.
Many people are finding ways to self-regulate their social media usage through web blockers or social media fasts. Google search trends for the phrase “social media break” match almost perfectly with the growth of social media adoption. Both trended upward until 2017, and then sideways ever since.
But individual users aren’t the only ones wrestling with their relationship to social media. Governments have entered the social media conversation to determine the best way (if any) to regulate platform giants like Facebook.
Organizations, also, are reweighing the pros and cons of social media usage among their teams. On April 7, a leaked memo from inside The New York Times detailed the organization’s changing stance on Twitter usage for journalists. For several years, Twitter was a major resource for The New York Times reporters to connect with sources, share stories, follow growing trends, and generally grow brand awareness for the publication.
But according to the memo, those benefits have also come with a cost.
3 points from The New York Times memo
If maintaining an active presence on Twitter wasn’t required for New York Times reporters, it might as well have been. At least, that’s what we can infer from the contents of the memo, which was written by New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet. As Baquet wrote, “It’s clear we need to reset our stance on Twitter for the newsroom. So we’re making some changes.”
Baquet points to several reasons for The New York Times’ changing stance on Twitter: reporter harassment online, specific requests from journalists to get off (or spend less time on) Twitter, and journalist echo chambers (where reporters write for the social recognition of their colleagues).
To handle these drawbacks, Baquet detailed three changes:
- Twitter is now optional for The New York Times journalists.
- The New York Times will take greater action to protect journalists from online harassment.
- Journalists must follow stricter social media guidelines that adhere to The New York Times brand.
What does this mean under the surface?
Baquet’s memo is brief. Some additional context might surface new insights about this about-face from The New York Times. First, others have already speculated that this memo was sparked by a statement made by former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss.
Weiss wrote in her resignation letter: “Twitter is not on the masthead of The New York Times. But Twitter has become its ultimate editor. As the ethics and mores of that platform have become those of the paper, the paper itself has increasingly become a kind of performance space.”
Weiss was suggesting that The New York Times reporters are stuck in a Twitter echo chamber, where favorites and retweets matter more than objective journalism. Since Twitter is a popular social media channel for reporters, it’s easy to see why some have been accused of simply writing for the public recognition of their colleagues.
Another point of context to consider is the growth of personal writing brands on Twitter. Great reporting is arguably the most powerful marketing engine for most top-tier magazines. Speaking from my own experience, I have subscribed to both The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal simply to read the regular ideas and reporting of my favorite writers. Individual contributors play an enormous role in drawing readership to their publications.
The problem for magazines in the age of Twitter is that readers can now access the ideas of their favorite writers without necessarily subscribing to the publications.
Social media platforms like Twitter have allowed journalists to build personal brands. Think of it this way: When reporters are encouraged by their editors to pour ample time and energy into Twitter, the reporters are essentially being paid to grow their personal reputation and brand. What’s to stop the most popular reporters from simply moving away from magazines altogether to launch one-person media brands?
The short answer is: nothing.
A growing number of talented writers are leaving popular magazines to start paid newsletters. As the Wall Street Journal reported:
“The current boom in newsletters is creating new opportunities for some high-profile journalists to capitalize on their personal brands, potentially earn more income and get greater editorial autonomy than they typically enjoy. Services like Bulletin and Substack can make it easier for writers with followings to distribute and monetize their own newsletters.”
Could the pursuit of greater exclusivity be another reason The New York Times has suddenly pivoted its stance on Twitter? We can only speculate.
Will this memo change how journalists use Twitter?
Baquet did not outright condemn Twitter usage for journalists. The benefits of Twitter are still clearly present. But in his memo, it’s clear that Baquet sees major drawbacks to the overuse of this platform.
This begs many questions: Will The New York Times journalists maintain their same level of Twitter engagement, or steadily pull back? Will other publications follow in Baquet’s footsteps to discourage Twitter’s over-reliance on reporting?
Today, there are more questions than answers. As Baquet wrote, “This is a complicated topic, and our views [about Twitter usage] have evolved considerably over the last several years. I’m sure they’ll continue to.”
Social Media
Tesla, Texas, and now Twitter? Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43B
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Musk is far from meager when it comes to business. After buying an almost 10% stake in Twitter, he declined board status, then made an offer.
Twitter is no stranger to uncertain times.
In November of 2021, Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s long-standing CEO, stepped down. A new CEO, long-time Twitter engineer, Parag Agrawal, became Dorsey’s successor, which I covered late last year in Jack Dorsey steps down from Twitter. (You’ll have to forgive the shameless self-promotion, but I digress.)
Now, in another unforeseen turn of events, Elon Musk, billionaire SpaceX exec and the owner of Tesla bought 9.2% of Twitter stock. I’m shocked he didn’t buy 69% or 42% of Twitter – if you know, you know. Despite being the largest individual shareholder and being offered a spot on the board for Twitter, Musk declined. There could be several reasons he declined a spot on the board.
One main reason is that he historically has used his platform (He has 80 million followers on Twitter alone) to convince his followers to support any company that he has a financial interest in. This behavior is fine, so long as he does not sit on the board of these companies.
Another could be because of his dubious actions that may lead to SEC fines. He failed to disclose his stake in Twitter until 21 days after he bought the shares. The SEC requirement is 10 days. This allowed him to buy the stock at a much lower price than he would’ve been able to if he had announced his partial ownership of Twitter in a timely fashion, this earned him $159 billion far greater than any SEC fine would cost him. Although, when you have the wealth of Elon Musk, are fines really a deterrent anyway?
Another reason is that being on the board now would lead to a 14.9% ownership cap.
In true Musk fashion, he was trolling his followers on Twitter after becoming the largest individual shareholder. He tweeted things such as “Should we turn Twitter HQ into a homeless shelter?” He also said he was “in goblin mode,” a quote from the popular show Breaking Bad. Both tweets are now deleted.
Update: At the time of writing, Thursday, April 14th, 2022 Elon Musk made an offer to buy the rest of Twitter for $54.20 a share or $43 billion total.
He calls this his “best and final offer”. That’s right folks, in yet another turn of events, Elon is going for a full-on hostile takeover of Twitter. It is too soon to see if his bid will be accepted.
Musk states that he feels that he’s “The person who can unlock the extraordinary potential of Twitter.”
For those unaware, Elon Musk is a big proponent of free speech. He refers to himself as a “free speech absolutist” and thinks that Twitter is “the platform for free speech around the world,” but believes it cannot reach its full potential until he transforms it into a private company.
Because social media sites are private platforms, they can set whatever moderation standards they see fit. Current standards for Twitter are restrictive, which Musk could seek to loosen. This means that users cannot cite the First Amendment when they are shadowbanned or de-platformed on any social media site. Musk has been a long-time advocate for an “uncontrolled internet.”
He also has other big ideas for the social media giant, including doing away with advertisements completely. Twitter currently makes 90% of its income, or around $5 billion, from advertising. Advertisers are the ones who typically set moderation standards as a condition to run their ads. Eliminating ads could help further his cause for completely free speech. He also mentioned wanting to add an edit button, so that Tweets can be edited after they are posted. Considering the number of public figures who find themselves embroiled in controversy because of their Tweets, this is not a bad thing.
Twitter, as a public company, even under a change in leadership was growing rapidly, garnering 25 million new users by the end of the year, which means Twitter has amassed a user base of 217 million as of 2021.
Critics, however, believe that Musk’s anti-censorship crusade won’t solve Twitter’s problems. Many are worried that Musk would use his power to allow previously banned users back on the platform. Former secretary of U.S. labor, Robert Reich, called out Musk, saying that his vision for an uncontrolled internet is dangerous, Reich believes there is no such animal and never will be. Here’s a list of public figures, who, as of right now, are permanently banned from Twitter.
Fellow billionaire and business owner, Mark Cuban, has weighed in with a theory.
Mark Cuban thinks it’s Musk’s way of “F*cking with the SEC”.
Musk, who referred to the SEC as “bastards” over a forced settlement of Tesla Tweets, where he paid $20 million on fines and stepped down as Tesla’s chairman after posting a tweet about having funding secured for Tesla stock to take the company private. Cuban is in the camp that Musk’s actions are a big f*ck you to the SEC. Musk filed with the SEC and then fittingly, tweeted the declaration of intent to purchase Twitter, to avoid more issues with the SEC.
Obviously, as a writer, I am pro-free speech, however allowing completely uncontrolled or unmoderated spaces on the Internet is never a good idea, and has historically, only had negative results. The internet makes any interest or activity, no matter how nefarious, possible, and able to be viewed on the regular web, as opposed to the dark web. For example, multiple grassroots terrorist organizations came about on unmoderated corners of the web. Of course, the principle of controlled internet can be taken too far, like what we see in communist countries. I believe a happy medium exists.
Twitter’s current fate seems more uncertain than ever. We know Musk will have some role in Twitter’s future but how much? Will Twitter accept his offer? Will Musk privatize Twitter and turn it into an uncontrolled, unmoderated space on the web? (We see how that turned out with Parler.)
I guess only time will tell.
Social Media
Twitter experiments with ‘unmentioning’ feature, allows untagging in tweets
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Twitter is finally experimenting with an ‘unmentioning’ feature where you can remove your @ from unwanted conversations.
Twitter has left the chat. Well, not exactly, but it’s testing out a feature to allow you to leave the chat.
Do you ever find yourself tagged in a tweet and your immediate thought is “this is spam…how the heck do I get rid of this?”
Or even worse, “this is just hateful and I don’t want my name associated with it.”
Well, Twitter announced last week it’s hearing your heavy sighs by experimenting with Unmentioning — an option that will allow you to untag yourself from a tweet.
Finally! The only good thing about Facebook is coming to Twitter. Okay, maybe “the only good thing” is an exaggeration, but it’s not far off.
On April 7, Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) tweeted: “How do you say “Don’t @ me,” without saying “Don’t @ me”?”
“We’re experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations—available on Web for some of you now.”
This is a blessing for anyone in the public eye who is subjected to harassment or constant mentions. Those with the test feature can hit those three little dots near a reply featuring their handle to open the menu and click “leave the conversation.”
From there, the user untagging themselves will see their handle go gray in the thread, removing them from the conversation and further notifications.
This is one of the many ways Twitter Safety is working to keep users happy and, well, safe. To deter spam, it’ll block an account that attempts to tweet too many similar things, tagging too many people, too many times in a row.
But, that type of spam is hardly the biggest troll issue on the internet, and people are continuously looking for ways to limit doomscrolling and reading negative content. If Unmentioning is successful, it should help with that.
There also now are tools to limit who can reply to a tweet, allowing a user to select: A. anyone on Twitter; B. users they follow; or C. just accounts they mention.
There’s no doubt we’ll continue to see more security features and regulations across all social media as this means of communication continues to dominate. What would you like to see change for the better?
Social Media
AI profiles are used to drum up sales, push misinformation on LinkedIn
(SOCIAL MEDIA) That mundane looking pitch in your LinkedIn direct messages may be a fake profile looking to sell, thanks to AI.
Most of the time when someone logs on to LinkedIn and sees a message with another generic pitch, they assume it to be harmless and ignore it. However, new research says the person who sent the message may not be real at all and that has raised concern among those who track AI advancements.
As NPR reports, a single message to Renée DiResta, a researcher of Russian disinformation campaigns and anti-vaccine conspiracies, lead to the uncovering of more than 1,000 LinkedIn profiles.
The sender of the message to DiResta appeared to be a real person named Keenan Ramsey. Ramsey’s profile stated she was a growth specialist at RingCentral, a company that provides “cloud-based business communications solutions.”
When DiResta looked further, Ramsey was missing an earring and had hair strands that started and stopped among other things. To take it one step further reporters called RingCentral to verify Ramsey’s employment. The company had no record of her.
For anyone who has spent time online fake profiles are no huge revelation and have been used to spread disinformation, with help from advances in AI. However, the profiles uncovered seem to lack malicious intent.
Their purpose: getting sales.
The fake accounts are used to capture potential customers, those who interact get connected to a real person to try and make a sale.
DiResta told NPR she received two more messages from people at RingCentral as the first messenger. One was fake, the other was real.
To the untrained eye, these profiles appear to be real. NPR reports show much like the account DiResta found they have realistic-looking photos, a list of former employers and educational credentials. Some even claim to have an undergraduate degree from Columbia University, which does not offer bachelor’s degrees.
According to Ramsey’s faux-employer, a vendor they hired to increase lead generation to in-house salespeople created the fake profiles but declined to name the vendor.
Whether RingCentral knew it or not this business of realistic-looking AI-generated profiles has become lucrative. One company DiResta and her research partner uncovered advertises a $1,300 package that comes with two “fully branded avatar profiles” and unlimited messages. Another company sells AI-generated profile pictures for $300 a month.
For the average person, telling real profiles apart from fake ones is not easy. According to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences Journal, AI-generated faces are indistinguishable from real ones and are generally viewed as more trustworthy.
According to a LinkedIn transparency report, they removed more than 15 million fake accounts in the first six months of 2021. When asked about the fake accounts the researchers uncovered, officials with the social network told NPR they deleted the profiles that violated its policies.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur4 days ago
5 advantages and 5 disadvantages of becoming a freelancer
-
Opinion Editorials4 days ago
Is “Cuddle a Coworker” ever an acceptable team building exercise?
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
Successful startups share their simple, inspiring growth hacks
-
Opinion Editorials2 days ago
The new American Dream is not to live paycheck to paycheck
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Does writing with pen and paper make you smarter than your digital peers?
-
Opinion Editorials1 day ago
Burnout is real, but so are these 8 solutions to combat it
-
Business Entrepreneur3 days ago
Can a small business really beat a large competitor moving in next door?
-
Business Finance1 day ago
How to get away from billing hourly as a freelancer