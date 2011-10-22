LinkedIn’s 20 largest groups – learn, network and share



Networking is a vital part of success for any business or business professional. It doesn’t matter whether you’re looking for employment, for a new employee, or you’re just looking for more information about your chosen industry; actively participating in networking groups can bolster any career and create valuable contacts. LinkedIn provides the perfect opportunity for professionals across the world to touch base, share ideas, and exchange contact information. With that in mind, here are the 20 largest LinkedIn groups to consider joining and using to your advantage, starting with 20 and working our way up to the top.

20. FinancePlus – The 20th largest LinkedIn group is FinancePlus. It has just over 117,000 members and is a group about real estate, mergers, HR, credit, tax audits, and accounting. It also has resources and discussions for those looking for employment in the finance industry.

19. Green – As the green movement has continued to progress, it makes sense that this group is on the list of the 20 largest LinkedIn groups. With nearly 120,000 members, the Green group is centered on the sharing of ideas, such as sustainability, clean technology, renewable energy, and climate change.

18. TopLinked.com – The TopLinked.com group is for open networkers and has about 125,000 members. This group also has job boards that can link and connect those looking for work and those offering it.

17. TED: Ideas Worth Spreading – The 17th largest group on LinkedIn is TED and has a little over 145,000 members. TED is an acronym for technology, entertainment, and design. This group was created by a project manager in Los Angeles.

16. The Recruitment Network – The idea for this group is pretty simple—recruiting. It’s for those looking for new opportunities and those with opportunities to offer to others. It has over 147,000 members.

15. Innovative Market, PR, Sales, Word-of Mouth & Buzz Innovators – Currently hitting 148,000 members, this group is ranked as the 15th largest group on LinkedIn. Discussions include best practices, marketing, sales, and PR.

14. Media Professionals Worldwide – With roughly 149,000 members, this group is for people in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Australia who are interested in advertising on television, marketing, sales, recruiting, and consulting.

13. Finance Club – The Finance Club LinkedIn group of over 173,000 members is geared toward finance professionals who are looking for ways to network and connect with others in the industry. Topics of discussion include investment banking, real estate, venture capital, private equity, banking, insurance, and accounting.

12. Telecom Professionals – This group centers on mobile content, new devices and technology, telecoms marketing and advertising, SaaS, and smartphones. And with a little more than 192,000 members and participants, the discussions are quite active.

11. Job & Career Network – Professions and Industries – This LinkedIn group is for basically any business professional, with topics including marketing, sales, recruiting, human resources, finance, healthcare, and consulting. And tipping the scales at 207,000 members, it’s the 11th largest group on LinkedIn.

10. Consultants Network – With over 207,000 members, the Consultants Network is a global network that is for consultants and freelancers who are interested in the topics of management, marketing, business, finance, and global strategy. This group is also for those looking for work and for those recruiting.

9. On Startups – This “community for entrepreneurs” has more than 215,000 members that join its ranks. This is the perfect LinkedIn group for small business owners and, obviously, entrepreneurs.

8. Executive Suite – The 8th largest LinkedIn group is Executive Suite with just over 217,000 members. Created by ExecuNet, this group is for those seeking career advice, job opportunities, and recruiter connections in the United States.

7. The Project Manager Network – This group is for those looking for jobs as project managers or those who already work in the field and want to discuss research, methodology, and related software. And with about 229,000 members, this is a fantastic networking resource.

6. The Recruiter Network – This LinkedIn group is specifically for recruiters, staffing agents, and headhunters. As such, it is the largest group solely for recruiters, with almost 230,000 members. Members are from the United States, Europe, Canada, India, and Asia.

5. Social Media Marketing – Fifth on the list for largest LinkedIn groups is Social Media Marketing. Advertised as “the largest and most active social media group,” it has nearly 238,000 members. It even has 20 subgroups in special interest categories for those looking or sharing specific social media marketing information.

4. Job & Career Network – The Job & Career Network group has over 340,000 members and participants. This group covers a vast range of topics, including networking, marketing, consulting, corporate human resources, healthcare, and business management, and has participants from Europe, Canada, Asia, the Middle East, and the United States.

3. eMarketing Association Network – This group has over 355,000 members and takes third place in the largest LinkedIn groups. With a focus on social media and web marketing, the eMarketing Association Network is the #1 internet marketing group on LinkedIn.

2. Linked:HR – The second largest LinkedIn group has a little over 500,000 members. Even though it’s second on the list when it comes to members, it’s the largest Human Resources group on LinkedIn. Its focus is on coaching, training, professional management, and employee engagement.

1. Job Openings, Job Leads and Job Connections – With over 560,000 members, this is the largest LinkedIn group by far. Created by a Telecommunications professional in New York City, the Job Openings, Job leads and Job Connections group is for those searching for jobs and for those recruiting. And it’s open to people all over the world, including the United States, Asia, India, Canada, and Europe. With the current economy, it makes perfect sense that this is the #1 group.

Joining the ranks to any of these LinkedIn groups can help promote you, your skills, your business, and your unique and industry-changing ideas, no matter which industry of which you’re a part. Even if you’re not currently involved in any of the industries that these groups represent, they encourage you to join anyway. It can be the opportunity you need to network, market, begin in a new industry, or gather professional contacts that will be beneficial for many years to come. And that is invaluable.