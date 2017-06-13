McDonald’s is getting hip with their job Snaplication

Social media everywhere

In an unprecedented use of the social media platform, McDonald’s will now accept job applications via Snapchat.

Snaplication

The company, which needs to hire up to 250,000 workers to staff its coast-to-coast restaurants this summer, has already tested the program earlier this year in Australia. There, applicants were asked to record a short video introducing themselves, using a filter that makes it look like they are wearing a McDonald’s uniform.

The videos were reviewed by hiring managers, and digital applications were sent to promising recruits.

Chief operating officer of McDonald’s Australia, Shaun Ruming, was inspired by his daughter’s love of the social media app.

“I’ve learned a lot about Snapchat recently from my 14-year-old daughter,” he explained. “We’re looking for that positivity, bubbly personality, someone we think would be good in a customer service role. Based on what my daughter sends to her friends, you do get a bit of a glimpse.”

After successes overseas, U.S. job seekers will be able to apply via Snapchat starting today.

Target demographic

The “Snaplication” is obviously targeted towards younger job seekers. In a statement, McDonald’s said that more than half of their employees are between the ages of 16 and 24, and they are reaching out to the droves of teens that, having finished the school year, are looking to make a buck.

The company says that less than one third of teens have a summer job.

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to find job seekers,” says Jez Langhord, senior director of human relations for McDonald’s. “We thought Snaplications was a great way to allow us to meet job seekers where they are – their phones.”

Application innovation

Snapchat users will see a 10 second video featuring current McDonald’s employees who are quite happy with their jobs. Users can swipe up to be redirected to the Snaplication.

McDonald’s is also using Spotify and Hulu and recruit Millennials for their ranks.

