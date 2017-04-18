NEWS FLASH: young millennials like snapchat, yo

Those darn kids and their Snapchat

It’s no secret that Snapchat is a valid form of communication among millennials. For many, it has become a supplement for texting.

With the filters, geotags, and video capabilities, it has a way of keeping the attention of its users. While the fact that millennials love Snapchat is not news, new research by SCG, an advertising and PR agency, digs into the frequency in which the app is used by the aforementioned demographic.

The student demographic

They survey garnered results from 333 participants enrolled in US high schools or universities. Most of the respondents were women.

Around 78 percent reported that they use the app every day, which topped over Instagram (which had 76 percent daily use) and Facebook (66 percent).

While Instagram has been successful in their implementation of stories (and Facebook recently followed suit,) it doesn’t seem to quite be able to take over as the most popular.

Daily use

Those who reported that they use Snapchat on a daily basis helped to shed light on the frequency in which millennials use the social media tool. Seven out of 10 respondents said they use the app six times per day.

Over half of respondents said they use it 11 or more times per day.

This supports research obtained by Fluent earlier this year that displays 53 percent of 18 to 24 stating that they use Snapchat “all the time.” Of the next demographic, 25 to 34, 45.6 percent reported using it all the time.

No sign of stopping

eMarketer has reported that millennials make up the largest share of Snapchat’s U.S. user base, and they predict that this generation will account for 56 percent of Snapchat users in the U.S. in 2020. As a millennial, these numbers seem spot on.

I don’t know a single friend in my age range that doesn’t at least have a Snapchat account.

When talking with friends about why they prefer Snapchat to basic texting, some have alluded to the fact that, since Snapchats only last for 10 seconds, there is less of a requirement for response.

In addition, the communication is more casual, and cannot be screenshot without the sender’s knowledge, which lessens its probability of existing forever.

#MillennialsHeartSnap