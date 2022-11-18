This is where Gen Z & Millennials are doing their holiday shopping

With Black Friday deals starting earlier and earlier every year, holiday shopping has already begun in the U.S. Deciding what to sell (and how) can cause some small businesses to have anxiety, but there are a lot of consumer buying reports available to help lessen the burden. According to The Washington Post, more and more young buyers are using social media to find their next gift.

“Research shows 60% of Gen Z (born from 1997 to 2012) and 56% of millennials (1981 to 1996) will do at least some holiday shopping on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and similar apps, according to the consulting firm Deloitte.”

Even more important to note, reports indicate 60% of shoppers get “inspiration and ideas” from social media sites according to IBM Institute for Business Value.

Be sure to check what’s trending and watch your competitors’ strategies as well to help differentiate your business ideas.

Convenience is another consumer behavior that cannot be ignored. The pandemic created ways for consumers to easily buy through curbside pickup, delivery, and other adaptable services. For a consumer to be able to scroll through social media and come upon a product they like and then have it at their door in a few days showcases how bringing content to where they are is essential to success.

Use the list below to help make the purchase process as frictionless as possible:

Spruce up your social media accounts with new photos and videos. Make sure all your links are seamless and easy to find. Check that all your landing pages load quickly. Simplify your checkout process. Double-check that it’s mobile-friendly. Add more payment options.

If you’re looking for a mantra to stay on track, look no further than the K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple, Stupid) principle. Sounds easy but can actually be difficult when planning what Black Friday sales to run or what holiday shopping promotions your small business can sell to be profitable.

Either way, younger generations will be looking at your social media accounts, specifically Instagram and TikTok. If you’re looking to bring in more sales give some attention to social media, keep it authentic, and remember to have fun!