Opinion Editorials
Can emerging Gen-Z talent build social capital in a work-from-home world?
(EDITORIAL) As corporations plan for the future, it is important that business leaders take unique traits from Gen-Z into consideration.
The following is the thoughts and analysis of Kevin Davis, the founder and chairman of First Workings, a nonprofit helping underrepresented NYC high schoolers acquire social capital through paid internships and one-on-one mentorships.
Pre-pandemic, only 2% of workers were remote. By May 2020, that number was up to 70% according to SHRM. Hybrid work (a combination of work from home, and in the office) has grown in popularity, and many large tech companies like Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet, have announced permanent policies on remote work.
As corporations plan for the future, it is important that business leaders take Gen-Z into consideration. They are currently the largest generation in America, and a generation rapidly entering the workforce as interns and entry-level staff. With the Great Resignation still occurring, firms need to take the concerns of Gen-Z into account to grow their workforce.
I have learned a lot as the Founder and Chairman of First Workings, a nonprofit organization that helps high school students from underserved communities build social capital and workplace readiness skills through paid summer internships and mentorships with large firms across New York City. Working with high school students throughout the pandemic has taught us valuable lessons on virtual learning and working.
Gen-Z is the most diverse generation
According to a Pew Research center study, Generation Z has more racial diversity than any generation before it. Their entry into the workforce has coincided with a huge “racial reckoning” throughout every industry in America. Over the past 18 months, many of the industries we partner with including finance, law, medicine, and media have taken strides to broaden the diversity of their workforce.
Virtual jobs and internships can fill in some gaps…
Virtual jobs and internships allow students and graduates to get experiences at companies regardless of their locations. Not all students can afford to move to expensive places like New York City for the summer. Others may need to spend time living with family members in places far from the firm’s headquarters. For them, virtual positions make a lot of sense and broaden their access to opportunities.
Additionally, working remotely can give new hires more one-on-one time with mentors and supervisors. Indeed in our experience, interns and mentees get far more one-on-one time from a facetime call with their supervisor, than amid the hustle and bustle of a busy office. One obvious reason for this is that when a conversation is taking place through a video call, the employer or mentor is able to focus entirely on the mentee for a set amount of time. This makes their engagement far deeper and more meaningful.
But there are costs
For new hires from underserved communities, virtual work is not always the best fit. Finding a quiet place for Zoom calls can be difficult, especially when one shares small living spaces with extended family members and or siblings. Additionally, we have noticed that many of the students we have worked with over the past 18 months are reluctant to turn their cameras on while interacting. Zoom fatigue, paired with feelings of shame or embarrassment about one’s camera background, can have a detrimental impact on their ability to make connections in virtual environments.
Companies need to prioritize face-to-face interactions
A young person entering the workforce will not have the same office relationships as older colleagues. It’s important for HR staff and management to encourage as much interaction as possible outside of Slack and email. If new staff members have a question or concern about a project, they should set up a Zoom call (or meet in person, if possible) allowing relationships, trust, and social capital to develop. Furthermore, employees should be encouraged to connect “offline” by working in person at the same time, if in-person work is optional. This will help colleagues relate better to one other, and build trust.
New employees should spend as much time as possible building intentional relationships. This does not mean idle office chat, but something deeper based on shared interests, goals, and aspirations. Those new to a job should show initiative by joining a committee or offering to help out on ad hoc projects.
Mentorship doesn’t happen naturally
If employers want their employees to mentor one another, an active effort should be made to facilitate these relationships. Companies need to outline clear guidelines and expectations to ensure an equitable and beneficial professional experience for everyone involved. The lockdown forced First Workings to develop a virtual mentorship model, and we are noticing how many of the added benefits are here to stay, despite the return to in-person work.
Managers Need to Prioritize In-Office Work for Gen-Z
If firms want to succeed in attracting and fostering Gen-Z talent, a critical eye must be turned towards remote work. It is not enough to institute small fixes, as we cannot build the future workforce from our home offices. Bringing the new generation into the workplace is the best option for building a sustainable workforce.
Opinion Editorials
What I wish I knew about finances in my 20s
(EDITORIAL) They say money makes the world go round. So, let’s discuss how to be smart with finances before it’s too late.
Being in my early twenties, something I’m still getting used to is the fact that I’m making my own money. This is not to be confused with the babysitting money I was making 10 years ago. Twice a month is the same routine: I get my paycheck and think, “Wooo! We goin’ out tonight!” but then I snap back to reality and think about what that money needs to be put towards. The smallest part of it going towards fun. It’s been tricky to really start learning the ins and outs of finances. So, I do what I usually do in any type of learning process? I ask for advice. I used to be fixated on asking those more advanced in age than I what they wish they knew when they were my age. Now that I’m determined to learn about finances, that question has been altered.
I reached out to a few professionals I know and trust and they gave me solid feedback to keep in mind about building my finances, about what they wish they had known in their 20s. However, I don’t think this only applies to those just starting out, and may be helpful for all of us.
“It’s important to simply know the value of money,” says human resource expert, Nicole Clark. “I think once you start earning your own money and are responsible for your housing, food, etc. you realize how valuable money is and how important it is to budget appropriately and make sure you’re watching your spending.”
Law firm executive director, Michael John, agrees with Clark’s sentiments. “I wish I had kept the value of saving in mind when I was younger,” explains John. “But, still remembering to balance savings while rewarding yourself and enjoying what your efforts produce.”
There are so many aspects of finance to keep in mind – saving, investing, budgeting, retirement plans, and so on and so forth.
In addition to suggesting to spend less than you make and to pay off your credit card in full each month, Kentucky-based attorney, Christopher Groeschen, explained the importance of a 401k.
“Every employee in America should be contributing everything they can into a 401k every year, up to the current $18,000 maximum per person,” suggests Groeschen.
“401ks present an opportunity for young investors to 1) learn about investing and 2) enter the market through a relatively low-risk vehicle (depending on your allocations),” he observes.
“An additional benefit is that 401ks also allow employees to earn FREE MONEY through employer matches,” he continues. “At the very least, every employee should contribute the amount necessary to earn the employer match (usually up to 4%) otherwise, you are giving up the opportunity to earn FREE MONEY. Earning FREE MONEY from your employer that is TAX FREE is much more important than having an extra Starbucks latte every day.”
Whether we like it or not, money is a core aspect of our daily lives. It should never be the most important thing, but we cannot deny that it is, in fact, an important thing. It’s tricky to learn, but investing in my future has become a priority.
This editorial was first published in May 2018.
Opinion Editorials
The best post-interview questions to ask your prospective employer
(EDITORIAL) Post-interview questions are one of the best ways to make yourself stand out to employers, but what should you ask? We’ve got the answers.
My least favorite question in an interview, besides “where do you see yourself in five years?” (because let’s be real, I barely have my day planned out, much less the next five years.) is “do you have any questions for us?” I usually ask the interviewer to describe the corporate culture to me and pray that they think I’m the right fit and vice versa. But, of course, if the work environment was toxic, do you think your prospective employer would actually tell you?
With the rise of outing toxic workplace cultures and unethical business practices, it can be easier than ever to determine if a company creates a hostile work environment for its employees. But, even if the company is ‘nontoxic,’ you may not necessarily fit in or like the business’s practices. Many employees are dubious about onboarding with the next company that extends an offer, especially if they just left a toxic work environment, so what can you ask as an employee to help determine if a company is the right fit for you?
Career strategy coach, job search advisor, and interview consultant, Elissa Shuck, has curated a list of questions to ask to help uncover the leadership style and team culture.
Among my favorites for leadership style questions are:
1. How often do you like to be updated? (project status, challenges, communication)
Matching communication styles is very important. If you like a little more free rein to do your thing, you may not want to work for an employer who’s blowing up your email, texts, or Slack channel every fifteen minutes.
2. How often do you get your team together for collaborations and updates?
Look, we all hate the meetings that could have been an email, but on the other hand, certain tasks just can’t get done unless everyone is on the same page – especially when they require interdepartmental collaboration.
3. If I’m hired what’s the best way I can support your efforts/vision/strategy?
Knowing how you fit in and how your talents can be best utilized is key.
4. What is your approach on the professional development of your team?
You want to grow professionally, and it’s important to know which companies offer professional development, and access to good, free professional development can be part of the benefits package along with a 401k, retirement, and generous PTO.
Now, you and your prospective boss may see eye to eye, but will you fit in with the team? Knowing how your prospective teams operate and how you fit into the equation could make or break your experience at the company.
My favorite team culture questions are:
1. What’s the most common form of communication between team members?
I like texting since I can’t keep refreshing my inbox 1,000 times a day. Plus, I hate when something’s urgent and someone takes all day (or longer!) to reply to your emails. Personally, I think expecting employees to keep up with Slack, Discord, email, and texts, AND blowing them up daily is too much. I’d rather have one central method of communication, but if you like the chaos, you do you!
2. What was the most recent team accomplishment?
If teams can’t accomplish much together, then that’s a sign that there is a greater issue within the team or leadership, and that’s a red flag. I’d run, not walk, if they can’t name a single team accomplishment.
3. How long have you been on the team?
Many companies suffer from a high turnover rate with their employees. This, again, is a symptom of a larger problem at play. Conversely, there could be multiple new hires – a sign that the company is growing quickly – which means that there is a lot of potential for growth or upwards promotion within the company! And finally, If I’m hired, what’s the best way I can support the team [efforts, vision, strategy]?
You’re a star, and you deserve to be in a team or with a company that allows you to shine, and aligns with your efforts. At the end of the day, they may be a great company or a great team but you might not be the right fit, and that is perfectly okay!
Employers, be prepared for candidates to ask these questions, and be prepared to answer them, after all, it’s better for everyone in the long run if you get an employee that’s the right fit the first time! Perspective employees, do not be afraid to ask these questions in your next interview. The right company won’t mind answering them and now, more than ever, since it’s an employee’s job market!
This article only served as the abridged version of an important post, by an expert in the job searching industry. Please go and check out the full post and for those jobseekers, good luck on your next interview, I hope you find the perfect fit soon!
Opinion Editorials
10 tips on how to remain focused on exceeding your work (and life) goals
(EDITORIAL) It’s easy to get bogged down by the details, procrastinate, and feel unproductive. Here are a few tips to help you crush your work goals.
Self-reflection is critical to a growth mindset, which you must have if you want to grow and improve. If you are ready to take your professional game to the next level, here are some stories and tips to help you remain focused on killing your work goals.
1. Don’t compare yourself to others. Comparison is the thief of joy, as the quote goes. And, in the workplace it’s bound to make you second guess yourself and your abilities. This story explains when comparison can be useful, when to avoid it, and how to change your focus if it’s sucking the life out of you.
2. Burnout is real and the harder you work, the less productive you are. It’s an inverse relationship. But, there are ways to work smarter and have better life balance. Here are some tips to prioritize your workload and find more ease.
3. Stop procrastinating and start getting sh@t done. The reason we procrastinate may be less about not wanting to do something and more about the emotions underlying the task. Ready to get going and stop hemming and hawing, you got this and here’s the way to push through.
4. Perfection is impossible and if you seek this in your work and life, it’s likely you are very frustrated. Let that desire go and learn to be happy with excellence over perfection.
5. If you think you’re really awesome and seriously deserve more money, more responsibility, more of anything and are ready to drop the knowledge on your supervisor or boss, you may want to check this story out to see if your spinning in the right direction.
6. Technology makes it so easy to get answers so quickly, it’s hard to wait around for things to happen. We like instant gratification. Yet, that is another reason procrastination is a problem for some of us, but every person has a different way/reason for procrastinating. Learn what’s up with that.
7. Making choices can be a challenge for some of us (me included) who worry we are making the wrong choice. If you’ve ever struggled with decision making, you know it can be paralyzing and then you either make no decision or choose the safest option. What we have here is the Ambiguity Effect and it can be a real time suck. Kick ambiguity to the curb.
8. If you are having trouble interacting with colleagues or wondering why you don’t hear back from contacts it could be you are creeping folks out unintentionally (we hope). Here’s how to #belesscreepy.
9. In the social media era building your brand and marketing are critical, yet, if you’re posting to the usual suspects and seeing very little engagement, you’ve got a problem. Wharton Business School even did a study on how to fix the situation and be more shareable.
10. Every time you do a presentation that one co-worker butts in and calls you out. Dang. If you aren’t earning respect on the job, you will be limited in your ability to get to the next level. Respect is critical to any leadership position, as well as to making a difference in any role you may have within an organization, but actions can be misconstrued. There are ways to take what may be negative situations and use them to your advantage, building mutual respect.
You have the tools you need, now get out there, work hard, play hard, and make sh*t happen. Oh, and remember, growth requires continual reflection and action, but you got this.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials7 days ago
We all need get over our glorified addiction to being busy
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
4 things to remember when the future is looking bleak as an entrepreneur
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
10 career hacks for every ambitious woman
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
10 career hacks for every ambitious man
-
Opinion Editorials7 days ago
Try out these mantras to help you cope with post-pandemic anxiety
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
6 simple self-care tips to keep any busy entrepreneur or freelancer sane
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Use these tips to motivate your team to reach peak performance
-
Business Entrepreneur5 days ago
Key factors to consider when choosing the right software for your business